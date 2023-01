Mid & South Wales



Given the model output, we can expect that flooding threat to expand as more and more rain falls.There's a general signal that there'll be some greater amplification of the Jet from later this week, so as lows pass through they'll temporarily drag more cold air down behind them (aided by mid-Atlantic ridging of the Azores High), leading to wintry showers on a north-westerly flow, which may bring some transient snow.Other than that, unsettled with spells of rain and wind; temps mainly a little above-average, although cooler (not cold) interludes.