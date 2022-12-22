When we had the massive snow dump, I went for a piss about 5am and there was a little bit of snow falling, the alarm went off at just gone 6 for the missus to go to work, looked out the window and it was a blanket of snow. Went to clear her car, there was about a foot of snow on the car, told her she wasn't going to work. One of my neighbours drove down the road, he'd been on his way to work and turned around, just about made it home. Another, against our advice, tried to go to work, he worked at Fiddlers Ferry. He walked back 5 minutes later having abandoned his car at the end of the road as he couldn't get up the slope and couldn't get back



That was early Jan 2010, first week back after Xmas. I got delayed setting out for work in Manc (I'd been building snowmen with my kids) and I called the boss just after I'd left telling him I was going to be late. When he asked whereabouts I was, I fibbed saying just past Birchwood. He said "Ah, if you'd not passed it, I'd have said just turn round and go home and we'd wort it out tomorrow". Then, a short while later, just after I had actually passed Birchwood, he called back to tell me to turn round as soon as I could and just go home because they were closing the office for the day. It meant I had to go all the way to J2 of the 602 before I could turn round and crawl back at 20mph.Here, we had snow on the ground from that until late Jan. The local Morrisons piled the snow on their car park into huge banks using a dozer. They survived until into Feb.