Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 22, 2022, 02:01:07 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 21, 2022, 05:11:04 pm
When we had the massive snow dump, I went for a piss about 5am and there was a little bit of snow falling, the alarm went off at just gone 6 for the missus to go to work, looked out the window and it was a blanket of snow. Went to clear her car, there was about a foot of snow on the car, told her she wasn't going to work. One of my neighbours drove down the road, he'd been on his way to work and turned around, just about made it home. Another, against our advice, tried to go to work, he worked at Fiddlers Ferry. He walked back 5 minutes later having abandoned his car at the end of the road as he couldn't get up the slope and couldn't get back ;D


That was early Jan 2010, first week back after Xmas. I got delayed setting out for work in Manc (I'd been building snowmen with my kids  ;D) and I called the boss just after I'd left telling him I was going to be late. When he asked whereabouts I was, I fibbed saying just past Birchwood. He said "Ah, if you'd not passed it, I'd have said just turn round and go home and we'd wort it out tomorrow". Then, a short while later, just after I had actually passed Birchwood, he called back to tell me to turn round as soon as I could and just go home because they were closing the office for the day. It meant I had to go all the way to J2 of the 602 before I could turn round and crawl back at 20mph.

Here, we had snow on the ground from that until late Jan. The local Morrisons piled the snow on their car park into huge banks using a dozer. They survived until into Feb.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 22, 2022, 02:02:57 pm
Anyway, final update on Xmas weather and it can be summed up with one word: shite.

Average/mild temps, unsettled with frequent rain or showers, breezy or even windy at times.

The total opposite of what I'd want.

 :no
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 22, 2022, 02:41:01 pm
Highs of 10C being forecasted for mid afternoon [8C-9C most of the day] on christmas day, but mixed weather, cloudy most of the morning, then clear, sunny, & showers, with winds around 15mph.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 22, 2022, 02:52:29 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December 22, 2022, 02:02:57 pm
Anyway, final update on Xmas weather and it can be summed up with one word: shite.

Average/mild temps, unsettled with frequent rain or showers, breezy or even windy at times.

The total opposite of what I'd want.

 :no
So, a typically English xmas scene then.......
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 22, 2022, 03:03:58 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 22, 2022, 02:52:29 pm
So, a typically English xmas scene then.......


Greg Lake had it spot on

Quote
They said there'll be snow at Christmas
They said there'll be peace on earth
But instead it just kept on raining


Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 22, 2022, 03:23:55 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December 22, 2022, 03:03:58 pm

Greg Lake had it spot on
As did good old Bing...

''I'm dreaming of a shite Christmas, just like the rest that had no snow''    :(
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 22, 2022, 03:40:07 pm
"Are you waiting for the snowflakes to arrive?
Are you shocked at all the boomers still alive?
Did yer grandma always tell yer
Not to trust the beardy white man?
Do you find you check the forecast while yer can?

So here it is, fuckin christmas
Screw the ones who're having fun.

We've got no future left
Now that Brexshit's just begun........"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 22, 2022, 05:50:02 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 22, 2022, 03:40:07 pm
"Are you waiting for the snowflakes to arrive?
Are you shocked at all the boomers still alive?
Did yer grandma always tell yer
Not to trust the beardy white man?
Do you find you check the forecast while yer can?

So here it is, fuckin christmas
Screw the ones who're having fun.

We've got no future left
Now that Brexshit's just begun........"


 :wellin
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 22, 2022, 06:31:32 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 22, 2022, 03:40:07 pm
"Are you waiting for the snowflakes to arrive?
Are you shocked at all the boomers still alive?
Did yer grandma always tell yer
Not to trust the beardy white man?
Do you find you check the forecast while yer can?

So here it is, fuckin christmas
Screw the ones who're having fun.

We've got no future left
Now that Brexshit's just begun........"

I love this 👍
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:36:04 am
11.30am and it's practically dark outside.  :o
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:37:40 am
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 11:36:04 am
11.30am and it's practically dark outside.  :o

Its bright here but raining - wind is blowing it towards you too
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 12:14:45 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 11:37:40 am
Its bright here but raining - wind is blowing it towards you too

I've had my SAD light on since 8am because it's been so dark in the flat. I don't get a lot of natural light in winter as my flat is slightly below ground level at the front and the kitchen window is tiny. Plus, high sided vans just love parking in front of my fucking living room.

I reckon it will be pretty much night time by about 2.30pm :(
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 04:13:13 pm
Snow started sticking in Buffalo, NY at about 1pm today.

Here's a live webcam from there.

I'd love just once to get that here on Xmas Eve.


https://buffalowebcam.com/live-webcams/buffalo-ny-elmwood-ave-north-from-mr-pizza


Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 04:35:56 pm
The US of A is having some scary shit weather at the moment.

Take care all of our American rawkites 👍
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 02:50:44 am
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 04:13:13 pm
Snow started sticking in Buffalo, NY at about 1pm today.

Here's a live webcam from there.

I'd love just once to get that here on Xmas Eve.


https://buffalowebcam.com/live-webcams/buffalo-ny-elmwood-ave-north-from-mr-pizza

That's nothing new for Buffalo, they had a lake effect snow storm a few weeks ago [80 inches of snow fell in 24 hour period], that the state governor called a state of emergency, & the scheduled NFL game was moved to Detroit.


& i hate snow, particularly when it turns to ice.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 04:02:28 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 04:35:56 pm
The US of A is having some scary shit weather at the moment.

Take care all of our American rawkites 👍

I think we got lucky with this one rained all day yesterday but was in the 50's,then it got wicked cold last night into this morning,today  sunny -10 celsius at the moment.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 06:00:33 pm
Thunder,lightning and torrential rain here tonight. 
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 06:03:16 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 06:00:33 pm
Thunder,lightning and torrential rain here tonight. 
That's what you get when knock..........on wood............baby.............wooo hoo hoo hoo hoooooooo.............
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 06:30:05 pm
the weather was pretty wild yesterday. over 2 feet of snow fell here the last day or so and its still falling. (hour north of Montreal).

the winds have calmed down at least. wiped out the power for most of yesterday but luckily its back now.... was preparing a dinner of crisps and cashews for xmas.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 06:30:14 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 06:03:16 pm
That's what you get when knock..........on wood............baby.............wooo hoo hoo hoo hoooooooo.............

The way you love me
is frightening...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 06:30:15 pm
Gales and torrential rain for us for the next few days.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 07:00:02 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 06:30:15 pm
Gales and torrential rain for us for the next few days.
I'm beginning to think that you and Slippers both live just off Cape Horn.  ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 09:55:03 pm
Nice and warm today, gas bill back to sensible levels.
