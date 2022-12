Nobby, are you saying the prediction models are behaving unpredictably?!



This is worth a read, by the way. I've been mocked before for liking at least the first third or so of The Day After Tomorrow - but the threat is real, albeit nowhere near as quickly as described in the remaining (mainly laughable) two thirds of that film.



Check out the AMOC...



https://www.businessinsider.com/day-after-tomorrow-was-right-and-wrong-about-climate-shifts-2019-3



Yeah, the theory has been around years. Thermohaline circulation is the driver - coupled with the topography of the ocean floor that dictates the direction of flow.'AMOC' - or the North Atlantic Drift as it's more commonly known - has been weakening for a while now. What could tip it over the edge is a sudden influx of fresh water caused by, for example, an immense lake of meltwater forming on Greenland held by an ice dam, where that ice dam suddenly collapses and releases billions of gallons of fresh water.Total shutdown of the NAD/AMOC wouldn't, however, create the massive polar vortexes which, in TDAT, funnelled super-cooled air from the troposphere down to the surface (and led to tornadoes, with huge pressure drops causing tsunamis). That was exaggerated bollocks in the film.