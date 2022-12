People travel more these days, than they did back then, whether work & such, it's not so simple as back in the day.



The cold snap January 2010 & UK was almost shut down because of it, i certainly remember all the buses off the road because the roads were so treacherous, think trains still just about ran but with delays.



I was over from Sweden that winter, staying in Cornwall. Massive snowstorms across the whole of the south of the country. When we arrived, we took the M3 so we could run cross-country towards the A303. M3 was blocked at Basingstoke. We sat it out at a services. It was chaos. Once they reopened the junction, we made it all the way, through thick freezing fog. Roads were empty apart from a few that were in ditches or abandoned in lay-bys.Coming back, we had to time the run between weather fronts after New Year so we could get from Cornwall to Harwich in one go. I've never been more grateful for a car designed to drive in winter weather and brand new winter tyres......and I seem to remember some controversy in the UK about car insurance companies classifying the use of winter tyres as a 'modification' that could invalidate the policy?! Wtaf?!