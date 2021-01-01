« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 04:23:49 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 03:41:38 pm
I did ponder, as I looked at the leaden skies, "Get used to this" as anticyclonic gloom is going to be a feature for the next several days.

The ECMWF model is solid on retrogressing the high to Greenland, but GFS less so. If it does, the circulation of the air should become 'cleaner', especially for us in the west.

Hoping for some frontal feature to slide NE->SW once the cold air gets established. We had two great lead-ups to Xmas in 2009 and, especially, 2010. Would love a repeat with plenty of snow on the ground.



Fuck that, HGV drivers will be getting run ragged at Xmas, dry roads are what's needed, not snow and the country grinding to a halt.

2010 I think it was , we had 3 trucks stuck in one Tesco Store in Middlesborough, I pulled a bang on 15 hour shift as it was dead slow going getting anywhere and struggled to get into one yard due to the snow.

It goes dead in January, you can have your snow then  :wave
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 07:08:24 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 04:19:42 pm
Yes please! Can you arrange the transport..?
Rob's yer man for that......he pulls 15 hour shift, as well as 15 ton trailers......
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 07:34:11 pm
was on the verge of putting the heating on today, but lit a few candles and did 20 minutes on the treadmill. Feeling much warmer now.
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 07:44:46 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 07:34:11 pm
was on the verge of putting the heating on today, but lit a few candles and did 20 minutes on the treadmill. Feeling much warmer now.
Hook the treadmill up to a dynamo connected to the heating.......
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KUzLcbiImWY&amp;ab_channel=ScienceGeeks" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KUzLcbiImWY&amp;ab_channel=ScienceGeeks</a>
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 07:08:24 pm
Rob's yer man for that......he pulls 15 hour shift, as well as 15 ton trailers......

and on a pair of shorts, no matter the weather...
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 04:23:49 pm
Fuck that, HGV drivers will be getting run ragged at Xmas, dry roads are what's needed, not snow and the country grinding to a halt.

2010 I think it was , we had 3 trucks stuck in one Tesco Store in Middlesborough, I pulled a bang on 15 hour shift as it was dead slow going getting anywhere and struggled to get into one yard due to the snow.

It goes dead in January, you can have your snow then  :wave

I hate snow, particularly when it turns to ice, & i'm like bambi on ice when walking on the pavements, which never get treated like the roads do, so you either try your luck with the pavements, or walk on the road near the kerb dicing with the traffic. :(
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm
I hate snow, particularly when it turns to ice, & i'm like bambi on ice when walking on the pavements, which never get treated like the roads do, so you either try your luck with the pavements, or walk on the road near the kerb dicing with the traffic. :(


But isn't that adding of mild peril exciting? It knocks us out of our comfortable existences.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 09:52:24 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm

But isn't that adding of mild peril exciting? It knocks us out of our comfortable existences.

Not for me it isn't, i'd rather have a mild winter, like what we have been having recently.

 Their's also the cost of heating, my boiler was 35p an hour, now it's more than doubled, i'm on that PAYG meter, so already watch how much i have on, it'll be worse if we have a cold snap.
 
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:40:28 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 07:44:46 pm
Hook the treadmill up to a dynamo connected to the heating.......
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KUzLcbiImWY&amp;ab_channel=ScienceGeeks" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KUzLcbiImWY&amp;ab_channel=ScienceGeeks</a>



;D

I may well do because I'm a stubborn fucker this winter.  :P

Although my main concern right now is not setting off the fire alarm by putting all the candles out at once. :lmao
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 08:38:01 am
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 11:40:28 pm


;D

I may well do because I'm a stubborn fucker this winter.  :P

Although my main concern right now is not setting off the fire alarm by putting all the candles out at once. :lmao

Get yourself a Russian Dwarf Hamster as in the gif. My kids had one, I've never seen a hamster run so much or so fast in the wheel.

Before he even got it, this was while he was still asking for one, my lad had decided to call the Hamster Speedy Steve and it couldn't have been a more apt name.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 09:29:45 am
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 09:52:24 pm
Not for me it isn't, i'd rather have a mild winter, like what we have been having recently.

 Their's also the cost of heating, my boiler was 35p an hour, now it's more than doubled, i'm on that PAYG meter, so already watch how much i have on, it'll be worse if we have a cold snap.
 

Yeah this winter we NEED it to be mild or people are going to die. We've used £1.37 in gas this morning with the heating being on for about half an hour, it's £12 already this week. We have a leccy shower, so the gas is used to heat water for the washing up and the heating and that's it. Normally it's a couple of quid a week. According to the smart meter we've spent £260 this year on gas, now we're looking at £80 to £100 a month. We're lucky enough to be able to afford that, but millions of people are not able to.
