Not for me it isn't, i'd rather have a mild winter, like what we have been having recently.



Their's also the cost of heating, my boiler was 35p an hour, now it's more than doubled, i'm on that PAYG meter, so already watch how much i have on, it'll be worse if we have a cold snap.





Yeah this winter we NEED it to be mild or people are going to die. We've used £1.37 in gas this morning with the heating being on for about half an hour, it's £12 already this week. We have a leccy shower, so the gas is used to heat water for the washing up and the heating and that's it. Normally it's a couple of quid a week. According to the smart meter we've spent £260 this year on gas, now we're looking at £80 to £100 a month. We're lucky enough to be able to afford that, but millions of people are not able to.