I did ponder, as I looked at the leaden skies, "Get used to this" as anticyclonic gloom is going to be a feature for the next several days.
The ECMWF model is solid on retrogressing the high to Greenland, but GFS less so. If it does, the circulation of the air should become 'cleaner', especially for us in the west.
Hoping for some frontal feature to slide NE->SW once the cold air gets established. We had two great lead-ups to Xmas in 2009 and, especially, 2010. Would love a repeat with plenty of snow on the ground.
Fuck that, HGV drivers will be getting run ragged at Xmas, dry roads are what's needed, not snow and the country grinding to a halt.
2010 I think it was , we had 3 trucks stuck in one Tesco Store in Middlesborough, I pulled a bang on 15 hour shift as it was dead slow going getting anywhere and struggled to get into one yard due to the snow.
It goes dead in January, you can have your snow then