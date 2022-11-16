Gathering support from the outlook models for a spell of settled weather.



From around the middle of next week, high pressure from the east will increasingly influence our weather. Where that high is located/how it orientates will dictate the detail but, as it stands, the likely outcome is settled weather with a lot of cloud, max temps in the 5-8c and mins of 2-3c with winds from a SE quadrant (so anywhere from S'ly to E'ly) amd generally light.



If the high retrogresses toward Greenland, then we'd get a cleaner and cooler easterly feed (sunny away from the east). That situation isn't far from a great set-up for more seasonal weather.



However, if the high sinks southward over mainland Europe, we get a SW'ly flow and damper conditions, especially away from the SE of England, with milder temps.