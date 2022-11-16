Wtf is that in plain English 🤯
Not in the least bit envious, hate the bloody snow. Hate winter, always too cold to do anything and always seem to be wishing I'd done jobs in the summer, but who wants to be inside a garage when it's warm outside.
Usually in the UK when you get a high, dragging in air from the North Pole and over the North Sea, you get several effects.
The first is a low level temperature inversion, with a layer of cold air stuck above the ground. Under these conditions, the sun is, even on the best of winter days, not strong enough to heat the land - it's heat that radiates from the land that warms our air, not the sun directly itself - which means insufficient power to break and lift the thin layer of stratus/stratocumulus that often accompanies such high pressure systems. So, there you have "temperate inversion" and the resulting "gloom" from the "anticyclone" sitting over you.
The curvature thing, now that's pure physics. Anticyclones are what they suggest - they don't spin - well, at least not in the centre. Around the edges, the air is 'squeezed' between other highs and of course lows, the latter of which are cyclonic. Under those conditions, winds tend to follow the directions indicated by the isobars but remember when you were a kid on the roundabouts and you were fine in the middle but hanging on to the edge gives you greater spin effect? Coriolis. Slingshot. Winds whip around the curves of a the edges of a high pressure system - the further you are from the centre, the more prominent that is.
Add all this together and then add a cold sea - coastal areas can be 'fogged out'. Inland, that's usually called fog, or freezing fog, or just mist - on the coastlines, it's called 'haar
', a particularly nasty, depressing state of weather.
(Etymologically, there's a lovely winter phenomenon you often see called 'hoarfrost
', when dew drops freeze on objects that are already cold - happens when the air is moist and cold and with little more than a gentle breeze at night. Beautiful sunrise effects. Much on inland UK should see some of it if the temperatures drop low enough.)
Have I mentioned wind chill effect yet........?
Enjoy