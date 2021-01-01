« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4920 on: Today at 02:08:33 pm
It's like Armageddon here. 

Torrential rain, thunder, lightening and 60mph winds.
Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4921 on: Today at 03:16:43 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:08:33 pm
It's like Armageddon here. 

Torrential rain, thunder, lightening and 60mph winds.

We had some hail last night. Today it's heavy rain and high winds. No thunder, but I did see that the Beluga was struck by lightning earlier as it was coming in to land at Hawarden.

Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4922 on: Today at 03:23:31 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:16:43 pm
We had some hail last night. Today it's heavy rain and high winds. No thunder, but I did see that the Beluga was struck by lightning earlier as it was coming in to land at Hawarden.


https://www.deeside.com/airbus-confirms-beluga-was-struck-by-lightning-while-over-connahs-quay/
Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4923 on: Today at 03:48:49 pm
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4924 on: Today at 03:55:29 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:16:43 pm
We had some hail last night. Today it's heavy rain and high winds. No thunder, but I did see that the Beluga was struck by lightning earlier as it was coming in to land at Hawarden.

It's almost blown itself out now thankfully and it looks like the garden has survived apart from the compost bin lid has gone walkabout 😂
Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4925 on: Today at 03:58:08 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:55:29 pm
It's almost blown itself out now thankfully and it looks like the garden has survived apart from the compost bin lid has gone walkabout 😂
You'll have to get out there and nail everything down for the coming winter.

My Liverpool flag in the garden is still taking a pasting, so it looks like the calm hasn't arrived here yet.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4926 on: Today at 04:01:57 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:58:08 pm
You'll have to get out there and nail everything down for the coming winter.

My Liverpool flag in the garden is still taking a pasting, so it looks like the calm hasn't arrived here yet.

We learnt that lesson last year mate so everything's been indoors since September. 

Trouble is there's so much furniture inside now I don't know where the Christmas tree will go 🤔
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4927 on: Today at 04:45:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:58:08 pm
You'll have to get out there and nail everything down for the coming winter.

My Liverpool flag in the garden is still taking a pasting, so it looks like the calm hasn't arrived here yet.

Not long ago started in Manc, going out for a meal with the missus in about an hour, going to get soaked by the look of it :no
jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4928 on: Today at 04:49:35 pm
I have just walked from the station; I live about seven minutes away and got absolutely drenched, like a flashflood right out in the open as well so nowhere to shelter for a few minutes.  :no
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4929 on: Today at 04:56:00 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:49:35 pm
I have just walked from the station; I live about seven minutes away and got absolutely drenched, like a flashflood right out in the open as well so nowhere to shelter for a few minutes.  :no

At least it was on the way home and not the other way ;)

Boston always unofficial

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4930 on: Today at 07:17:18 pm
Disturbingly nice here in New England,sunny mid 60's heading up into the mid 70's for the weekend.
Rhi

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4931 on: Today at 08:14:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:55:29 pm
It's almost blown itself out now thankfully and it looks like the garden has survived apart from the compost bin lid has gone walkabout 😂

You spoke too soon! Its wild out there again now!
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4932 on: Today at 08:20:00 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:14:47 pm
You spoke too soon! Its wild out there again now!

It's still windy but nowhere near as bad as earlier here.
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4933 on: Today at 08:50:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:20:00 pm
It's still windy but nowhere near as bad as earlier here.

Same here at the moment and it's stopped raining.
