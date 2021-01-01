It's like Armageddon here. Torrential rain, thunder, lightening and 60mph winds.
We had some hail last night. Today it's heavy rain and high winds. No thunder, but I did see that the Beluga was struck by lightning earlier as it was coming in to land at Hawarden.
https://www.deeside.com/airbus-confirms-beluga-was-struck-by-lightning-while-over-connahs-quay/
It's almost blown itself out now thankfully and it looks like the garden has survived apart from the compost bin lid has gone walkabout 😂
You'll have to get out there and nail everything down for the coming winter. My Liverpool flag in the garden is still taking a pasting, so it looks like the calm hasn't arrived here yet.
I have just walked from the station; I live about seven minutes away and got absolutely drenched, like a flashflood right out in the open as well so nowhere to shelter for a few minutes.
You spoke too soon! Its wild out there again now!
It's still windy but nowhere near as bad as earlier here.
