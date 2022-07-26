21.8/15.7 averages for the Crosby station so far in July with 31.2 mm rainfall. Quite impressive overall warmth by local standards. Especially the lows. It's beating out my former home of Örebro so far for 24-hour means (23.2/13.0) which is highly unusual. The nearby city of Norrköping from me is at 23.4/13.3 which is remarkably close to the normal readings in spite of the very fluctuating month. Norrköping being below Crosby for overall means is even more surprising than Örebro being so. Really shows what warm spikes do to shallow water temperatures in urban heat islands.Nyköping doesn't have a weather station but from what I've gathered from the nearby stations both seaside and sheltered it should be about 22.5/13.8 or something like that. Nights have been average and days just a touch cooler than normal. There just haven't been any southwesterly wind all month and that means little chance of heat. This is because the Baltic Sea is straight to the south and maritime air gets here when heat gets to Norrköping instead. Because the warm inland air hasn't penetrated the Baltic Sea that means cooler water temperatures so not even the nights have been that warm in July during the interior hot spells. So above all it's quite mediocre but a somewhat acceptable July.The standout summer in the Nordics must be in Kuopio, Finland, though. It runs at 23.5/15.1 for July so far this month. Being far inland and in the middle of the lake district of Finland really plays a big role. It's quite surprising that it's managed to be this warm this particular summer though.The wackiest summer in England this year seems to be in Plymouth either way. The normals are 20.2/13.2 but this month it's running at 23.4/12.5, in other words three degrees warmer during the day but quite a bit cooler than normal during night. I guess that's what happens when Devon gets a sunny month for a changeScotland also seems to be warmer compared to its usual average when compared to England this July. Edinburgh is at 21.8/11.4 and Aberdeen's Dyce Airport is at 20.5/11.3 which is much warmer afternoon temperatures than usual, in particular for a July without a weeks-long consistent heat wave across Britain.