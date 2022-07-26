« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 210795 times)

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4800 on: July 26, 2022, 07:56:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 25, 2022, 08:55:18 am
Yesterday was shite, rain all bloody afternoon. I'd been up for work at 4am Sat and Sunday, finished at 10 yesterday, so was looking forwards to a nice walk and relaxing sit outside for Sunday afternoon, instead it pissed it down. Stuck inside during the nice weather, raining when I'm not :no

It pissed down all day on Sunday;we've got a week of 'dry but cloudy' to look forward to now,followed by it pissing down again this weekend.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,188
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4801 on: July 26, 2022, 07:27:12 pm »
In some places there's a 20 degrees swing from the temperatures of last Tuesday.  :D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,899
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4802 on: July 26, 2022, 08:35:18 pm »
About 15 degrees in Northern Ireland today and I got sunburnt to a crisp on the beach. :D
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,760
  • Linudden.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4803 on: July 27, 2022, 12:07:51 pm »
21.8/15.7 averages for the Crosby station so far in July with 31.2 mm rainfall. Quite impressive overall warmth by local standards. Especially the lows. It's beating out my former home of Örebro so far for 24-hour means (23.2/13.0) which is highly unusual. The nearby city of Norrköping from me is at 23.4/13.3 which is remarkably close to the normal readings in spite of the very fluctuating month. Norrköping being below Crosby for overall means is even more surprising than Örebro being so. Really shows what warm spikes do to shallow water temperatures in urban heat islands.

Nyköping doesn't have a weather station but from what I've gathered from the nearby stations both seaside and sheltered it should be about 22.5/13.8 or something like that. Nights have been average and days just a touch cooler than normal. There just haven't been any southwesterly wind all month and that means little chance of heat. This is because the Baltic Sea is straight to the south and maritime air gets here when heat gets to Norrköping instead. Because the warm inland air hasn't penetrated the Baltic Sea that means cooler water temperatures so not even the nights have been that warm in July during the interior hot spells. So above all it's quite mediocre but a somewhat acceptable July.

The standout summer in the Nordics must be in Kuopio, Finland, though. It runs at 23.5/15.1 for July so far this month. Being far inland and in the middle of the lake district of Finland really plays a big role. It's quite surprising that it's managed to be this warm this particular summer though.

The wackiest summer in England this year seems to be in Plymouth either way. The normals are 20.2/13.2 but this month it's running at 23.4/12.5, in other words three degrees warmer during the day but quite a bit cooler than normal during night. I guess that's what happens when Devon gets a sunny month for a change ;D Scotland also seems to be warmer compared to its usual average when compared to England this July. Edinburgh is at 21.8/11.4 and Aberdeen's Dyce Airport is at 20.5/11.3 which is much warmer afternoon temperatures than usual, in particular for a July without a weeks-long consistent heat wave across Britain.
« Last Edit: July 27, 2022, 12:51:25 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,514
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4804 on: July 31, 2022, 04:35:46 pm »
Somehow it feels more like the end of August, than end of July. All the fruit (blackberries, plums) is ripe too, is that normal? It seems early to me.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,699
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4805 on: July 31, 2022, 10:04:16 pm »
Someone is deffo gonna bump the Autumn thread soon and the schools have only been closed a week.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,525
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4806 on: July 31, 2022, 10:31:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 31, 2022, 10:04:16 pm
Someone is deffo gonna bump the Autumn thread soon and the schools have only been closed a week.

 ;D

Come September it's going to feel like summer, i remember last September when it reached 28C.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,500
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 10:06:20 pm »
Driest July in England since 1935

Quote
July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, and the driest July on record for East Anglia, southeast and southern England, according to provisional statistics from the Met Office.

High pressure dominated the UK for much of July, pushing any Atlantic influence, and therefore much of the rain, into the northwest and allowing temperatures to build elsewhere. Overall, the UK saw just 56% (46.3mm) of its average rainfall for July, making it the driest July in over 20 years (with 1999 recording 46.1 mm) and continues a run of all months, bar February, being drier than average in 2022 so far.

Driest in the south and east

Rainfall has not been distributed evenly in July, as is often the case in the UK, though the contrast has been more stark than usual. 

England had just 35% (23.1mm) of its average rainfall for the month, Wales 53% (52mm), Northern Ireland 51% (45.8mm) and Scotland topped the billing with 81% (83.6mm). 

Regions in the south and east were especially dry, with southern England reporting its driest July on record in a series that goes back to 1836, with 10.5mm of rain, which is just 17% of its average rainfall. In addition, 13 counties across southern and eastern England reported their driest July on record, including Hampshire, Surrey, Berkshire, Dorset and Kent. 

Northern Scotland received 98% (99.4mm) of its July rainfall, with this being the only place you could find rainfall totals modestly above their long-term averages for a few regions. 

Dr Mark McCarthy of the National Climate Information Centre said: July 2022 has been a significantly dry month for Southern England, only 10.5mm of rain has been provisionally recorded on average, less than the previous record of 10.9mm set in 1911. The dominant weather pattern for the month has only allowed interludes of rain into northern areas of the UK, with areas further south largely getting any rainfall from isolated and fleeting showers in a month that will ultimately be remembered for extreme heat.

The Environment Agency has said that impacts from dry weather are expected to continue as the National Drought Group met.

Extreme heat

While being a dry month, July 2022 went down in UK climate history as the first time the UK exceeded temperatures of 40°C on 19 July, during an intense heatwave where the UK saw its new record high temperature of 40.3°C at Coningsby, Lincolnshire. Wales also recorded its highest temperature with 37.1°C at Hawarden, and Scotland followed suit with a record high figure of 34.8°C at Charterhall. 

That record-breaking heatwave wasnt the only heat reported in the month, with notably warm periods either side of the unprecedented heatwave, resulting in average maximum temperatures for July sitting in the top ten for England, with 23.5°C the average maximum temperature, some 2.3°C higher than average. 

Warm days were coupled with warm nights, with northern England provisionally setting a new average daily minimum temperature record for the month, with 12.5°C, which is 1.3°C above its average.

As a result, mean temperatures for the UK were well above average, standing at 16.6°C, which is 1.3°C above average and the joint-fifth warmest July in a series which dates back to 1884. 





Quote
With seven months of the years statistics now having being reported, mean temperatures have been higher than average for every month so far this year, with the average mean temperature at 9.7°C making the first seven months of this year the second warmest on record after 2014. However, the first half of the year does not dictate the second half of the year and so it is too early to say how these statistics will compare by December. 

Mark McCarthy, Head of the National Climate Information Centre said: The extreme heat in the middle of July was headline-grabbing, but the heat was fairly widely above average for much of the month, with the southeast especially warm.

Persistent high pressure, coupled with warm air being drawn in from the continent at times, has led to settled conditions for much of the UK and temperatures well in excess of averages at times.

Average sunshine

The UK saw 179.4 hours on sunshine on average throughout July, which is just over the national monthly average. As well as being the warmest and the driest, southern counties were the sunniest too with some regions recording in excess of 280 hours, and for East Sussex the 8th sunniest July on record. For Northern Ireland, it was the eighth dullest July on record, with 95.7 hours of sunshine, which is 30% fewer hours than average. 



https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/driest-july-in-england-since-1935
« Last Edit: Today at 08:22:47 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 10:10:12 pm »
Well this is just lovely.  Gale force winds and driving rain but stuffy as anything.

The garden is looking amazing though apart from needing canes everywhere to hold everything down but other than that, roll on Wednesday when the wind turns back to the north and we get some settled weather again.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,816
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 09:40:25 am »
Pissed down all night and the roads are all full of massive puddles cos the gulleys never get cleaned 🤬
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,954
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 10:14:09 am »
This is a right dehumidifier day

Never regret buying that thing
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 