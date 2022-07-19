« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Samie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 05:22:11 pm
The north of the country is switching to Yellow alert now. Is the heatwave over?  ???
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 05:35:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 19, 2022, 04:45:42 pm
I hate winter  :(


I love winter! It going dark by 4pm is brilliant.

Love summer, too!! This hot snap has been superb; more please!

And autumn!!!

I find spring a bit 'meh'.

Just wish we'd get proper seasons - hot, sunny, dry summers; cold, snowy winters.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 05:36:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 19, 2022, 05:22:11 pm
The north of the country is switching to Yellow alert now. Is the heatwave over?  ???

Yes, very much so. Temp back down to 20'ish tomorrow. Decent weekend coming up, mind - around 24c and sunny.
Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 06:06:30 pm
Yes, Britain had a heatwave in 1976. No, it was nothing like the crisis were in now

As a climate scientist, Im tired of hearing about that summer. The extreme heat were experiencing globally has no precedent


Quote
m too young to remember the 1976 heatwave. But as a climate scientist, Im tired of hearing about why it means we shouldnt take the climate crisis seriously. 1976 was undeniably a hot summer. A really hot summer, in fact. Temperatures topped 32C (89.6F) somewhere in the UK for 15 days on the trot, climbing to a maximum of 35.9C on 3 July. But in many ways it was nothing like the heatwave were enduring right now.

In 1976, the UK was an anomalous red blob of unusual heat on a map of distinctly normal summer temperatures. Contrast that to July 2022, and there are few places on Earth where temperatures are not considerably above average. What makes 2022 a lot worse than 1976 is not just the temperature itself  which will be 4-5C higher than in 1976 if the forecasts are accurate  but how large an area is currently feeling the heat. Parts of Spain, Portugal, France and Italy have been baking in 40C-plus heat for days on end. Combined with extremely dry conditions, the heat has triggered wildfires and forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Conservative MP John Hayes slammed those taking precautions against the heat here in the UK as snowflakes and cowards. This is ridiculous; the kind of temperatures we are currently experiencing are nothing to be complacent or derisive about. Extreme heat kills. For example, the deadly European heatwave of 2003 cost 70,000 lives across the continent, more than 2,000 in England, and hit the most vulnerable in society the hardest. The heat was so crippling in France that mortuaries ran out of space to store the bodies of those killed by the extreme temperatures. Tragically, this heatwave may follow suit, according to a former government chief scientific adviser, Sir David King, who has predicted there could be up to 10,000 excess deaths associated with this heatwave.

And lets remember that this is far from the first heatwave of the year. Weve already seen a brutal spring heatwave in India and Pakistan. Over two months in south Asia the mercury soared to nearly 50C. Temperatures in India were the highest in 122 years of record-keeping. A rapid attribution study  which detects the fingerprint of human activity in extreme events  found that the south Asian heatwave was made 30 times more likely by global heating, and was at least 1C hotter than it otherwise would have been. The heat caused deaths, power failures, fires and crop losses across India and Pakistan. And as with many extreme events, it was the most marginalised people who suffered the most.

Climate breakdown is increasing the intensity, duration and frequency of extreme heat events. And where global heating is concerned, were ahead of schedule: 40C heat was predicted for the UK of the 2050s, not the 2020s. So far weve warmed our planet by 1.1C on average, meaning every hot spell is already starting from a warmer normal. In fact, the UK Met Office recently revised its definition of a heatwave to account for this. A heatwave is declared when maximum temperatures exceed a regionally specific threshold for three consecutive days. For south-east England that used to be 27C. Now its 28C.

And this record-breaking year is just one in a series of record-breaking years. Nine of the top 10 hottest UK days on record have been since 1990. And 1976 isnt the odd one out in that list: it doesnt even make the cut. July 2022 will now top the list, with an unprecedented 40C or 41C predicted and the first red weather warning for heat in UK history. But while 2022 might be a year of firsts, it probably wont hold its records for long. In the UK, 30C-odd heatwaves like that of 1976 are now 30 times more likely to occur than if we hadnt changed our climate. And analysis from the Met Office suggests that 40C heatwaves like this one may happen every 15 years or so by the end of the century.

The only way to avoid these sorts of extreme events becoming the norm is to level up the ambition of our climate policies and deliver on our existing pledges. So as much as it may be tempting, 1976 isnt an excuse to dismiss this weeks heatwave as just another natural event. Theres no hiding from the truth: were changing our climate, and weve got to do more about it.

    Dr Ella Gilbert is a climate scientist at the British Antarctic Survey


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/19/britain-heatwave-1976-crisis-summer-heat
Linudden

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 06:07:22 pm
Fucking hell I'm out of shape dammit.

Just took 26°C or thereabouts and 31 miles in the interior for me to be entering zombie mode on the bike today. I might cancel my planned 34°C trip on Thursday because this wasn't good!
Samie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 06:20:24 pm
Scotland has broken their record now.

 34.8°C in the Scottish Boarders.

https://twitter.com/metoffice/status/1549428481351716864
redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 06:36:06 pm
It's getting a lot cooler in Liverpool already. Should be back to normal by midnight.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 07:31:16 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2022, 05:35:10 pm

I love winter! It going dark by 4pm is brilliant.

Love summer, too!! This hot snap has been superb; more please!

And autumn!!!

I find spring a bit 'meh'.

Just wish we'd get proper seasons - hot, sunny, dry summers; cold, snowy winters.



My mental health suffers. 16 hours of dark kills me
Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 07:57:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 19, 2022, 07:31:16 pm
My mental health suffers. 16 hours of dark kills me

I'm the same, i hate it when it's dark 4pm, & doesn't get light until 8.30am. :(
afc turkish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 08:01:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 19, 2022, 07:31:16 pm
My mental health suffers. 16 hours of dark kills me

Might as well just hibernate this winter, Robs... :D
Cruiser

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 08:20:45 pm
What's this heatwave people are on about? We've got thunder, lighting and rain in London right now.
Linudden

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 19, 2022, 10:44:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 19, 2022, 07:31:16 pm
My mental health suffers. 16 hours of dark kills me

Delaying DST for winter is a cruel and unusual punishment.
Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 20, 2022, 01:12:06 am
Quote from: Cruiser on July 19, 2022, 08:20:45 pm
What's this heatwave people are on about? We've got thunder, lighting and rain in London right now.
A British summer = Two hot days then a thunderstorm.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
July 20, 2022, 06:58:55 am
And we're back to gale force winds again 😡

Hanging baskets are back inside, the sunflowers are on the floor instead of upright and the BBQ had been rolled off the patio and was on its side on the garden.  My spuds that were just starting to recover and get some leaves again are once more battered and bedraggled.

We've got them forecast again tomorrow then 2 days of calm and then gales again on Sunday!!

I can cope with the rain and I can cope with the cold but these winds can fuck right off!!

Slippers

Re:
« Reply #4774 on: July 20, 2022, 08:08:30 am »
Cool,grey and breezy here this morning,that'll do.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4775 on: July 20, 2022, 08:28:37 am »
Bloody freezing this morning
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4776 on: July 20, 2022, 08:31:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July 20, 2022, 06:58:55 am
And we're back to gale force winds again 😡

Hanging baskets are back inside, the sunflowers are on the floor instead of upright and the BBQ had been rolled off the patio and was on its side on the garden.  My spuds that were just starting to recover and get some leaves again are once more battered and bedraggled.

We've got them forecast again tomorrow then 2 days of calm and then gales again on Sunday!!

I can cope with the rain and I can cope with the cold but these winds can fuck right off!!

Its been windy all year. Our patio is at the back of the garden and every time we sit out theres a gale blowing - slight exaggeration but you know what I mean.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4777 on: July 20, 2022, 09:13:27 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 20, 2022, 08:31:14 am
Its been windy all year. Our patio is at the back of the garden and every time we sit out theres a gale blowing - slight exaggeration but you know what I mean.

Agreed it's been a particularly windy year but the wind here is very exaggerated due to how exposed we are so it doesn't matter which direction it's blowing from, we get it.

If the BBC site is saying 15mph you can double it, plants are getting battered and you can't put anything down with putting something heavy on it to weigh it down. 

The only time we can sit out in comfort is when it's around 5mph or less which is maybe a couple of days every 2 or 3wks.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4778 on: July 20, 2022, 09:14:24 am »
A chilly 22 degrees already here but only getting to mate 20s later. Still feels muggy but think we have some rain due this afternoon which will feel nice. :D
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4779 on: July 20, 2022, 09:36:29 am »
Quote from: Linudden on July 19, 2022, 10:44:10 pm
Delaying DST for winter is a cruel and unusual punishment.

You do realise that DST doesn't increase the length of light hours in a day?

 ;D

I oppose it. Here it wouldn't get light till 9am, and safety experts have shown that dark during the morning journey to school/work increases the risk of accidents. On a less serious point, the whole world's timezone system is arranged from the Grenwich Meridian and GMT. For the UK to move away from that permanantly would be just wrong.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4780 on: July 20, 2022, 09:47:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 20, 2022, 09:14:24 am
A chilly 22 degrees already here but only getting to mate 20s later. Still feels muggy but think we have some rain due this afternoon which will feel nice. :D

A very fresh 16° here.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4781 on: July 20, 2022, 09:57:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 20, 2022, 09:36:29 am
You do realise that DST doesn't increase the length of light hours in a day?

 ;D

I oppose it. Here it wouldn't get light till 9am, and safety experts have shown that dark during the morning journey to school/work increases the risk of accidents. On a less serious point, the whole world's timezone system is arranged from the Grenwich Meridian and GMT. For the UK to move away from that permanantly would be just wrong.

That's not what I'm reading, up 36% after clocks go back. I've a theory that as we tend to get up, get dressed etc and get out within half an hour, our eyes are still coping with the dark in the mornings. After a full day of artificial light, I "think" it takes a lot longer for our eyes to adjust of a night. I know from my experience of commuting, there were far more accidents going home than going to work. The M60 is pretty much ok mornings and is like a demolition derby in evening rush hour

https://hub.1stcentralinsurance.com/road-safety/evening-road-accidents-up-by-36-after-clocks-change
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4782 on: July 20, 2022, 10:26:56 am »
Offline stewil007

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4783 on: July 20, 2022, 10:59:02 am »
On a slightly different note, at least if we are getting more hotter days, the pay off for my solar panels will speed up....so you know, theres that to look forward to.....
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4784 on: July 20, 2022, 11:07:02 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on July 20, 2022, 10:59:02 am
On a slightly different note, at least if we are getting more hotter days, the pay off for my solar panels will speed up....so you know, theres that to look forward to.....

Less gas getting used in winter too.

Don't know why, but all the chillers in both Aldi's near to me have gone down, that's tons of food gone. Even when fixed, they're going to have fun trying to get them restocked. Hearing Asda and Tesco have had the same issues - Tesco are fucked as they gave the Chilled contract to DHL over us and surprise surprise, going for the cheaper option was a bad move.
Offline Samie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4785 on: July 20, 2022, 03:11:22 pm »
Even though it's cool down a lot it feels muggy still .Will need the temperatures to stay like this for the next day or two to come back to average summer time.  ;D
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4786 on: July 20, 2022, 09:17:17 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on July 20, 2022, 10:59:02 am
On a slightly different note, at least if we are getting more hotter days, the pay off for my solar panels will speed up....so you know, theres that to look forward to.....
Not really, they rely on the sun and not heat, apparently the efficiency starts to drop when the temperature's above 25 degrees.
Offline spen71

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4787 on: July 20, 2022, 10:46:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 20, 2022, 11:07:02 am
Less gas getting used in winter too.

Don't know why, but all the chillers in both Aldi's near to me have gone down, that's tons of food gone. Even when fixed, they're going to have fun trying to get them restocked. Hearing Asda and Tesco have had the same issues - Tesco are fucked as they gave the Chilled contract to DHL over us and surprise surprise, going for the cheaper option was a bad move.

I saw this on Facebook today.    Are the fridges all centrally controlled?
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4788 on: July 21, 2022, 07:54:18 am »
Quote from: spen71 on July 20, 2022, 10:46:16 pm
I saw this on Facebook today.    Are the fridges all centrally controlled?

They've just failed due to the heat apparently.
Offline spen71

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4789 on: July 21, 2022, 08:18:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 21, 2022, 07:54:18 am
They've just failed due to the heat apparently.

I must of saw 5 different posts with 5 different supermarkets.    Seems odd to me that many broke down just in the Birmingham area.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4790 on: July 21, 2022, 09:26:06 am »
Quote from: spen71 on July 21, 2022, 08:18:40 am
I must of saw 5 different posts with 5 different supermarkets.    Seems odd to me that many broke down just in the Birmingham area.

Its all over the country, seen reports from Manchester, Lancashire and the North East. They haven't said its an IT issue, just that engineers were on the way, but it could be if they are all centrally controlled.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4791 on: July 21, 2022, 01:16:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 21, 2022, 09:26:06 am
Its all over the country, seen reports from Manchester, Lancashire and the North East. They haven't said its an IT issue, just that engineers were on the way, but it could be if they are all centrally controlled.

Same as Tesco down here too.
Offline stewil007

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4792 on: July 21, 2022, 01:27:47 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 20, 2022, 09:17:17 pm
Not really, they rely on the sun and not heat, apparently the efficiency starts to drop when the temperature's above 25 degrees.

efficiency does drop, the max my system produces is ~27kWh/day, tuesday did produce about 24kWh, so down on the max, but i've noticed that i'm getting more days producing 20kWh+ than in previous years with a good chunk of july/august to come.

Also, they do still produce on cloudy days, usually more than enough to cover background usage.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4793 on: July 21, 2022, 04:53:52 pm »
Boston is rockin it's first heatwave of the summer,90 plus all this week,humid as fuck today.We might get a storm later today to break that but possibley up to 100 for sunday.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4794 on: July 21, 2022, 10:50:46 pm »
Grey, dull, drizzling but still warm tonight. Been out for a meal and walked home in the rain, was really nice.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4795 on: Today at 06:06:53 am »
Was wondering why it is now raining so much, and then realised that schools are off now.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4796 on: Today at 07:59:35 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:06:53 am
Was wondering why it is now raining so much, and then realised that schools are off now.

Yep, it's guaranteed
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4797 on: Today at 08:28:49 am »
We've had lots of beautiful rain since Friday and the grass is already looking greener again.

Nothing in the forecast for the next 2wks though but at least the temps are back to a more manageable 20°
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4798 on: Today at 08:55:18 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:28:49 am
We've had lots of beautiful rain since Friday and the grass is already looking greener again.

Nothing in the forecast for the next 2wks though but at least the temps are back to a more manageable 20°

Yesterday was shite, rain all bloody afternoon. I'd been up for work at 4am Sat and Sunday, finished at 10 yesterday, so was looking forwards to a nice walk and relaxing sit outside for Sunday afternoon, instead it pissed it down. Stuck inside during the nice weather, raining when I'm not :no
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4799 on: Today at 09:06:38 am »
Still haven't had any rain down here. 
