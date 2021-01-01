You do realise that DST doesn't increase the length of light hours in a day?







I oppose it. Here it wouldn't get light till 9am, and safety experts have shown that dark during the morning journey to school/work increases the risk of accidents. On a less serious point, the whole world's timezone system is arranged from the Grenwich Meridian and GMT. For the UK to move away from that permanantly would be just wrong.



That's not what I'm reading, up 36% after clocks go back. I've a theory that as we tend to get up, get dressed etc and get out within half an hour, our eyes are still coping with the dark in the mornings. After a full day of artificial light, I "think" it takes a lot longer for our eyes to adjust of a night. I know from my experience of commuting, there were far more accidents going home than going to work. The M60 is pretty much ok mornings and is like a demolition derby in evening rush hour