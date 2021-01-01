And we're back to gale force winds again 😡



Hanging baskets are back inside, the sunflowers are on the floor instead of upright and the BBQ had been rolled off the patio and was on its side on the garden. My spuds that were just starting to recover and get some leaves again are once more battered and bedraggled.



We've got them forecast again tomorrow then 2 days of calm and then gales again on Sunday!!



I can cope with the rain and I can cope with the cold but these winds can fuck right off!!



