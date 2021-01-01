« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

El_Frank

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4680 on: Today at 07:28:33 pm
The technology isn't in place to replace fossil fuels, if it was we wouldn't be using it but I know of many projects currently in the works to change this but it's a slow and expensive process. This is the process we're undergoing right now, the transition, the jobs boom, the economy boom...
There's a hell of a lot to do yet my friend.
And I'm not trolling (ok, maybe a little bit of fishing with Nobby when he got so flustered) it's an alternative viewpoint, people used to be allowed to have those once upon a time when people talked to each other, but hey, it is what it is.
I'll pop off now and let you talk about the boss weather. I accept that I'm in the minority and I'm fine with that.
Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4681 on: Today at 07:33:19 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:58:44 pm
Liverpool JL Airport currently reporting 35c

If confirmed, that would break the current Liverpool record of 34.5c set 02/08/1990.

And it's likely to rise further.

I was in Nero on Bold Street around noon and the Met Office website said it was 35c at the time. Wouldn't surprise me at all to see it climb higher tomorrow. The crazy thing is by Wednesday the temp will effectively halve, which will feel absolutely weird!
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4682 on: Today at 07:37:58 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:33:19 pm
I was in Nero on Bold Street around noon and the Met Office website said it was 35c at the time. Wouldn't surprise me at all to see it climb higher tomorrow. The crazy thing is by Wednesday the temp will effectively halve, which will feel absolutely weird!

Sending the lad to school in PE kit tomorrow, kecks and coat on Wednesday
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4683 on: Today at 07:38:08 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:20:36 pm
We forgot to close all the blinds in the conservatory last night and it was too late to do it this morning.  We will be closing them tonight though.

I've gotta work tomorrow morning which I'm not looking forward to, I gave them the option of rescheduling but they declined 😔

We haven't opened the kitchen blinds for almost a week.
Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4684 on: Today at 07:43:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:55:54 pm
You have to admit though the media have, once again, gone way over the top with this. Like I said the other day, Lucy Verasamy was talking about temperatures we've never experienced before, as if millions haven't been abroad :butt  As I said, anyone who has been to Majorca in August will have had an entire week of these temps and we didn't have aircon in our room when we went, its was 32c at 11pm and I was walking up a steep hill with a lazy arse 3 yr old on my shoulders, sweating like a pig all the way, its was horrible, missus has never had aircon in all the times she's been to Tenerife/Spain etc and we didn't have it in Zante when it was mid 30's. We did have aircon in Florida, but not in the theme parks when it was over 40c. The Millers Ale house on CL final day in 19, we were boiling in the bar there it was so hot.

Climate change is a very real issue, but the way the media have acted this week will make sceptics push back.

Glad I'm not driving a truck today. When you get to the RCDs in summer, don't know it its reflection off the warehouses or what, but  I regularly see temps of 35c when the temp is around 26/27c, so I'd expect to see temps in the mid 40's today. I was unloading pallets on Saturday and it was showing 28c on the truck.

Edit:- One of our delivery vehicles (my full time job) has posted a pic 42.5c in Beckton.

tbf, I hate the heat and wouldn't travel to a country where I'm likely to experience temperatures like this. Some people like it, but I don't. So yeah, it's something of a unique experience for me. Anything over 23c and I'm pretty much out of commission.  I did Rome in October 2018 and that was still 27-30c, don't know how I survived. ;D

I certainly sympathise with anybody who has to drive a vehicle or work in a place without aircon though. I popped into Subway by Central and they mercifully had some, and the food hall at M&S was lovely and cool. The bus home was basically a greenhouse on wheels though. had to be 40c easy. It had cycling fans, but they were just moving hot air around. Really felt for the bus driver. He'd probably soaked through his undies.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4685 on: Today at 07:43:46 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 07:38:08 pm
We haven't opened the kitchen blinds for almost a week.

Has it been warm down there then? 

It's been high teens, low twenties here up to yesterday with northerly winds keeping the temps down and we'll return to that on Wednesday which is perfect for us cos I hate being stuck indoors.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4686 on: Today at 07:46:55 pm
Talking of aircon I used to work in a salon that had it and omg it was absolutely beautiful for me but nobody wanted to work with me cos I had it set permanently at 18° even in winter 😂
Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4687 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:18:10 pm


I'm not saying its normal, I'm saying the media needs to stop running about like fucking twats trying to cause a panic and acting, for the next two days, as if we are all fucking stupid idiots who don't know how to look after ourselves. Do I really need an email from work reminding me to drink fucking water? I'm 55 for fucks sake, I'm not thick, I know how to look after myself :butt. Same as my 82yr old stepdad, I rang him just to check he's fine, which he is as he's lived long enough to know how to look after himself.

Aaaaanddd breathe  ;D

We have labels on bleach saying "do not drink" and I've seen instructions for bolts and stuff that say "do not insert in anus". Such statements aren't for those of us who have our heads screwed on - they're for those who do actually need to be told.  8)
redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4688 on: Today at 07:52:01 pm
Maybe I need to post in the unpopular opinions thread, but I'm liking this weather. Feels like proper summer, could do with it for a few more days. ;D
Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4689 on: Today at 07:53:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:37:58 pm
Sending the lad to school in PE kit tomorrow, kecks and coat on Wednesday

See, this is what makes the British weather so crazy - it's just so changeable.

I forget the exact year, might have been 2017 or 2018 - pre Covid anyway - where we had about six weeks from mid June to late July of uninterrupted sunshine. Not so much as a cloud, never mind a drop of rain. The grass was bleached white, but I don't think the temps ever exceeded 28c, certainly no more than 30c in Liverpool at least.

So not as hot as these 48-72 hours, but consistently hot for a crazy long period. But we'd had a shitty winter, so I just looked at the grass and thought to myself, "stay dead you fuckers!". ;D

In the long term though, extended heat spells like that will also mean hotter spikes like what we're experiencing now. It's not sustainable in a country that isn't equipped to deal with extreme weather. It's the same reason half of England shuts down after an inch of snow.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4690 on: Today at 07:56:31 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:47:41 pm
We have labels on bleach saying "do not drink" and I've seen instructions for bolts and stuff that say "do not insert in anus". Such statements aren't for those of us who have our heads screwed on - they're for those who do actually need to be told.  8)

Should we tell them though or just leave them to their own devices ;)

I was just out in the car, needed diesel and to get a birthday present for the wife, temp was 37c, aircon cooled the inside down straight away, bloody lovely. Now, if I could get that aircon in the house...

Reminded me of going to Busch Gardens in 2019, it was 41c, I had the car nice and cool and my lad opened the car window on the freeway and let superheated air in, dickhead. My brother and sister in law were with us in a Mustang, at the lights she opened the window and he almost throttled her it was that hot. Then, after the car had been parked in the sun for 6 hours, I had to leap in, start it, whack the aircon on full and jump out, leaving the car running for 10 minutes until it was safe to get in, must have been 50c or more inside the car.
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4691 on: Today at 08:00:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:43:46 pm
Has it been warm down there then? 

It's been high teens, low twenties here up to yesterday with northerly winds keeping the temps down and we'll return to that on Wednesday which is perfect for us cos I hate being stuck indoors.

It's been awful,too hot to move;even the breeze is warm.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4692 on: Today at 08:10:16 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 08:00:23 pm
It's been awful,too hot to move;even the breeze is warm.

What we've had here has been fab for me, warm enough and dry to be outside every day without burning and unlike most gardens ours is still looking lush and green apart from the grass.

I couldn't care less about the grass though it's not like we'll be playing tennis, golf or cricket on it and need it to be pristine 😂
Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4693 on: Today at 08:50:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:56:31 pm
Should we tell them though or just leave them to their own devices ;)

I was just out in the car, needed diesel and to get a birthday present for the wife, temp was 37c, aircon cooled the inside down straight away, bloody lovely. Now, if I could get that aircon in the house...

Reminded me of going to Busch Gardens in 2019, it was 41c, I had the car nice and cool and my lad opened the car window on the freeway and let superheated air in, dickhead. My brother and sister in law were with us in a Mustang, at the lights she opened the window and he almost throttled her it was that hot. Then, after the car had been parked in the sun for 6 hours, I had to leap in, start it, whack the aircon on full and jump out, leaving the car running for 10 minutes until it was safe to get in, must have been 50c or more inside the car.

We have to tell them mate, otherwise they'll cost the NHS money it can ill afford having to constantly remove bolts from anuses ;)

Can't imagine 50c, or maybe I just don't want to. Some of those reflective screens you can install in cars when not driving might be a good investment!  Reckon I'll be breaking the frozen hot water bottle out again tonight.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4694 on: Today at 08:59:30 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:43:15 pm

 Really felt for the bus driver. He'd probably soaked through his undies.

Im sure hell be welcoming some interesting fungal infections in the next couple of days.
Crosby Nick

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4695 on: Today at 09:02:04 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:59:30 pm
Im sure hell be welcoming some interesting fungal infections in the next couple of days.

Hes not got a bolt stuck up his anus has he?
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4696 on: Today at 09:12:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:02:04 pm
Hes not got a bolt stuck up his anus has he?

Must be driving him nuts.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4697 on: Today at 09:16:13 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:50:00 pm
We have to tell them mate, otherwise they'll cost the NHS money it can ill afford having to constantly remove bolts from anuses ;)

Can't imagine 50c, or maybe I just don't want to. Some of those reflective screens you can install in cars when not driving might be a good investment!  Reckon I'll be breaking the frozen hot water bottle out again tonight.

Stick the fan oven on hour half then open it and put your head in, that's what 50c feels like
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4698 on: Today at 09:18:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:02:04 pm
Hes not got a bolt stuck up his anus has he?

My Dad's ex wife worked A&E in the Royal, she's seen all kinds of weird stuff be removed from male anuses
Crosby Nick

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4699 on: Today at 09:24:01 pm
Is that why shes now his ex wife?
John C

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4700 on: Today at 09:26:51 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:52:01 pm
Maybe I need to post in the unpopular opinions thread, but I'm liking this weather. Feels like proper summer, could do with it for a few more days. ;D
Apart from the risks to health & property I'm going to agree.

And lets face it, by the weekend someone is bound to bump the autumn thread :)
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4701 on: Today at 09:28:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:24:01 pm
Is that why shes now his ex wife?

Nah, that's because my Dad is a tit ;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4702 on: Today at 09:29:51 pm
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 07:28:33 pm
.
And I'm not trolling (ok, maybe a little bit of fishing with Nobby when he got so flustered)

Yeah... flustered.

Try 'frustrated'.

In the same vein as trying to debate with a flat-earther or a Jehovah's Witness.

The climate denying is particularly frustrating because they've created doubt in the minds of susceptible people. Which, like I said, has allowed politicians to dodge doing what they should have begun to do 20/30 years ago.

