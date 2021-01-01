We have labels on bleach saying "do not drink" and I've seen instructions for bolts and stuff that say "do not insert in anus". Such statements aren't for those of us who have our heads screwed on - they're for those who do actually need to be told.



Should we tell them though or just leave them to their own devicesI was just out in the car, needed diesel and to get a birthday present for the wife, temp was 37c, aircon cooled the inside down straight away, bloody lovely. Now, if I could get that aircon in the house...Reminded me of going to Busch Gardens in 2019, it was 41c, I had the car nice and cool and my lad opened the car window on the freeway and let superheated air in, dickhead. My brother and sister in law were with us in a Mustang, at the lights she opened the window and he almost throttled her it was that hot. Then, after the car had been parked in the sun for 6 hours, I had to leap in, start it, whack the aircon on full and jump out, leaving the car running for 10 minutes until it was safe to get in, must have been 50c or more inside the car.