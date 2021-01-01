

FFS, comments like "It had to be the highest something as it wasnt the 40+ You were scaremongering about" and [about the temperature map] "Find me the scariest dark blood red to frighten them"



Most dickish comments from people with union jacks next to their name. Most will be fuckwitted climate change deniers. And Brexit supporters.



Was showing 38 degrees in the car on the way home there. Its scary hot.



You have to admit though the media have, once again, gone way over the top with this. Like I said the other day, Lucy Verasamy was talking about temperatures we've never experienced before, as if millions haven't been abroadAs I said, anyone who has been to Majorca in August will have had an entire week of these temps and we didn't have aircon in our room when we went, its was 32c at 11pm and I was walking up a steep hill with a lazy arse 3 yr old on my shoulders, sweating like a pig all the way, its was horrible, missus has never had aircon in all the times she's been to Tenerife/Spain etc and we didn't have it in Zante when it was mid 30's. We did have aircon in Florida, but not in the theme parks when it was over 40c. The Millers Ale house on CL final day in 19, we were boiling in the bar there it was so hot.Climate change is a very real issue, but the way the media have acted this week will make sceptics push back.Glad I'm not driving a truck today. When you get to the RCDs in summer, don't know it its reflection off the warehouses or what, but I regularly see temps of 35c when the temp is around 26/27c, so I'd expect to see temps in the mid 40's today. I was unloading pallets on Saturday and it was showing 28c on the truck.Edit:- One of our delivery vehicles (my full time job) has posted a pic 42.5c in Beckton.