« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 206965 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,599
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:15:05 pm
I will be on the bike tomorrow going into work, just hope it's a bit cooler than the 32 it's going to be tomorrow on the costa del Mersey.

I hope there is a cool breeze for you tomorrow, make sure you take water with you for the ride.

I nearly passed out on my motorbike a few years ago, I was wearing full leathers and it was 31c but the air was dead hot and it was like riding in an oven, I felt like I was being cooked
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,536
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 09:35:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm
I hope there is a cool breeze for you tomorrow, make sure you take water with you for the ride.

I nearly passed out on my motorbike a few years ago, I was wearing full leathers and it was 31c but the air was dead hot and it was like riding in an oven, I felt like I was being cooked

Yikes, full leathers, not recommended on a day like that! Don't worry, I've done my research this weekend, I usually leave about 7am so it's usually before it gets really hot. It will probably be dicier on the way home as I leave work at 4pm, but like you say I will have plenty of fluids with me. Also it has been quite breezy on the prom.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,658
  • Linudden.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 01:02:51 am »
Looking at the last 20 years for Sheffield compared to 1991-2020 for July and it has gone up more slower than in southern Scandinavia at 21.5/13.0 compared to the 91-20 average of 21.4/12.8 so will be interesting to see what kind of effect this weather has on the 2022 July average and whether it can push the long-term averages up towards Scandinavian levels for Midlands and Yorkshire.

Sadly, the MetOffice are absolutely hopeless when it comes to access to raw data. For Sweden and Norway everything is super easy to find and France is very obtainable thanks to private sites re-posting everything. For British climate data instead it's quite a nuisance!
Logged
Linudden.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 01:26:49 pm »
I'm sat outside under a huge parasol with nothing but blue sky as far as the eye can see but it's raining 🤷

There's literally one cloud right above us that decided to lose its load so I genuinely thought Paul was at an upstairs window with a hosepipe 😂😂
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,291
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 01:42:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm
I hope there is a cool breeze for you tomorrow, make sure you take water with you for the ride.

I nearly passed out on my motorbike a few years ago, I was wearing full leathers and it was 31c but the air was dead hot and it was like riding in an oven, I felt like I was being cooked

My daughter goes out on a bike with a friend of ours, they`re "christian bikers" who ride out to scenic places for a chippy or somesuch. He`s in his 70s now, and obviously well experienced, but the same thing happened to him recently when they reached the destination; got off the bike and fainted plain away. It was the heat from the leathers and helmet. Fortunately after coming to he rehydrated and was able to bring her home, though i was a bit worried.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,599
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 02:12:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:42:26 pm
My daughter goes out on a bike with a friend of ours, they`re "christian bikers" who ride out to scenic places for a chippy or somesuch. He`s in his 70s now, and obviously well experienced, but the same thing happened to him recently when they reached the destination; got off the bike and fainted plain away. It was the heat from the leathers and helmet. Fortunately after coming to he rehydrated and was able to bring her home, though i was a bit worried.

Scary that, all you can really do is unzip your leathers and open the visor and try to cool down.

Just had half an hour lazing in the shade in the garden, it was lovely. Can feel the temps starting to rise now, it's always hottest about 5pm and the wind feels very warm as well.

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:35:39 pm
Yikes, full leathers, not recommended on a day like that! Don't worry, I've done my research this weekend, I usually leave about 7am so it's usually before it gets really hot. It will probably be dicier on the way home as I leave work at 4pm, but like you say I will have plenty of fluids with me. Also it has been quite breezy on the prom.  :)

Make sure you stay hydrated and take care going home..
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,554
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 02:58:17 pm »
Windows and blinds are closed now. No point in just letting more hot air into the flat. Got my fan blowing, a glass of juice, and a lump of ice in my lap.  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 03:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:58:17 pm
Windows and blinds are closed now. No point in just letting more hot air into the flat. Got my fan blowing, a glass of juice, and a lump of ice in my lap.  ;D

We forgot to close all the blinds in the conservatory last night and it was too late to do it this morning.  We will be closing them tonight though.

I've gotta work tomorrow morning which I'm not looking forward to, I gave them the option of rescheduling but they declined 😔
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,599
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm »
Rang my stepdad, he's 82 and is loving the weather. He's quite capable of staying out of the sun when he needs to and drinking plenty of fluids, he's been out and about, been to his sisters, sat in the garden for a bit and now chilling in his front room, which is nice and cool.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,554
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 03:32:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:20:36 pm
We forgot to close all the blinds in the conservatory last night and it was too late to do it this morning.  We will be closing them tonight though.

I've gotta work tomorrow morning which I'm not looking forward to, I gave them the option of rescheduling but they declined 😔

Next time don't make it an option!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 03:58:44 pm »
Liverpool JL Airport currently reporting 35c

If confirmed, that would break the current Liverpool record of 34.5c set 02/08/1990.

And it's likely to rise further.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:32:04 pm
Next time don't make it an option!

😂 Yeah good point.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 04:11:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:25:48 pm
Rang my stepdad, he's 82 and is loving the weather. He's quite capable of staying out of the sun when he needs to and drinking plenty of fluids, he's been out and about, been to his sisters, sat in the garden for a bit and now chilling in his front room, which is nice and cool.

My mum would be loving this if she was still with us, she was a true sunshine Sheila.

She'd be out in it from breakfast till sun down and followed the sun in her lounger as it moved round. 

No hat, no suncream and I never once in my life saw her burnt, peel or get heat/sun stroke.

No idea how she did it but she did till she went into a home at 88yrs old.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 04:43:51 pm »
Hawarden sets a new Welsh temprature record at 37.1c

(old one was 35.2c, so smashed it, really!)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,947
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 04:45:16 pm »
https://twitter.com/metoffice/status/1549049527428317186

Officially the hottest day in Wales ever.

37.1°C
« Last Edit: Today at 04:46:50 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,947
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 04:48:46 pm »
Also tonight is set to be the warmest night ever. Some places in the mid 20's at midnight.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 04:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:16 pm
https://twitter.com/metoffice/status/1549049527428317186

Officially the hottest day in Wales ever.

37.1°C


The replies to that  :-\

FFS, comments like "It had to be the highest something as it wasnt the 40+ You were scaremongering about" and [about the temperature map] "Find me the scariest dark blood red to frighten them"

Most dickish comments from people with union jacks next to their name. Most will be fuckwitted climate change deniers. And Brexit supporters.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 04:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:46 pm
Also tonight is set to be the warmest night ever. Some places in the mid 20's at midnight.

Fuck 😯
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,678
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 05:01:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:12:19 pm
Scary that, all you can really do is unzip your leathers and open the visor and try to cool down.



And that, officer, is why you found me in the position you did in this lay-by with my pillion passenger. In February.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,678
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 05:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:43:51 pm
Hawarden sets a new Welsh temprature record at 37.1c

(old one was 35.2c, so smashed it, really!)

So how in Hawarden that things are starting to swell.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,186
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4660 on: Today at 05:16:22 pm »
Was showing 38 degrees in the car on the way home there. Its scary hot.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4661 on: Today at 05:21:11 pm »
Scrub that, the link was supposed to be LJLA but brought up Hawarden   :-[

LJLA has inched up to 36c, though  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:53 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4662 on: Today at 05:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:53:33 pm

The replies to that  :-\

FFS, comments like "It had to be the highest something as it wasnt the 40+ You were scaremongering about" and [about the temperature map] "Find me the scariest dark blood red to frighten them"

Most dickish comments from people with union jacks next to their name. Most will be fuckwitted climate change deniers. And Brexit supporters.

Some of the comments are true though. Howarden is measured at a different place to where it used to be, that changes things completely and should be clearly acknowledged, but it won't of course. Also, saying 'hottest ever' is also inaccurate, it's hottest since records began, or hottest in the last 60 years or so.

Do you see climate change critique as a right-wing thing?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,947
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4663 on: Today at 05:28:53 pm »
Welsh record already broken, keep an eye out as all of them are expected to go.  :D

Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,487
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4664 on: Today at 05:33:32 pm »
Showing 33c for Moreton, Wirral on my phone for the last couple of hours, went out to collect a prescription, ltft my flat & it was live opening an oven door to get the meat out when you do a roast dinner
Logged
#Sausages

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4665 on: Today at 05:37:48 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 05:26:03 pm
Some of the comments are true though. Howarden is measured at a different place to where it used to be, that changes things completely and should be clearly acknowledged, but it won't of course. Also, saying 'hottest ever' is also inaccurate, it's hottest since records began, or hottest in the last 60 years or so.

Do you see climate change critique as a right-wing thing?


Moving the exact place the temperature is taken within a village isn't going to make that much difference. But if you want to be pedantic, it's been taken at Hawaden Aerodrome since 1941 (81 years).

It's all irrelevant to this discussion, though, because we're talking the highest ever temperature recorded in Wales.

I see climate change denial as a fuckwitted thing, espoused by conspiracy wankers (but often funded by the fossil fuel industry and perpetuated by far-right politicians)


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4666 on: Today at 05:47:02 pm »
Ah, so that's where it comes from. People think it's a conspiracy produced by the oil folks? Interesting.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,599
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4667 on: Today at 05:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:53:33 pm

The replies to that  :-\

FFS, comments like "It had to be the highest something as it wasnt the 40+ You were scaremongering about" and [about the temperature map] "Find me the scariest dark blood red to frighten them"

Most dickish comments from people with union jacks next to their name. Most will be fuckwitted climate change deniers. And Brexit supporters.

You have to admit though the media have, once again, gone way over the top with this. Like I said the other day, Lucy Verasamy was talking about temperatures we've never experienced before, as if millions haven't been abroad :butt  As I said, anyone who has been to Majorca in August will have had an entire week of these temps and we didn't have aircon in our room when we went, its was 32c at 11pm and I was walking up a steep hill with a lazy arse 3 yr old on my shoulders, sweating like a pig all the way, its was horrible, missus has never had aircon in all the times she's been to Tenerife/Spain etc and we didn't have it in Zante when it was mid 30's. We did have aircon in Florida, but not in the theme parks when it was over 40c. The Millers Ale house on CL final day in 19, we were boiling in the bar there it was so hot.

Climate change is a very real issue, but the way the media have acted this week will make sceptics push back.

Quote from: Snail on Today at 05:16:22 pm
Was showing 38 degrees in the car on the way home there. Its scary hot.

Glad I'm not driving a truck today. When you get to the RCDs in summer, don't know it its reflection off the warehouses or what, but  I regularly see temps of 35c when the temp is around 26/27c, so I'd expect to see temps in the mid 40's today. I was unloading pallets on Saturday and it was showing 28c on the truck.

Edit:- One of our delivery vehicles (my full time job) has posted a pic 42.5c in Beckton.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:24 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4668 on: Today at 05:59:00 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 05:47:02 pm
Ah, so that's where it comes from. People think it's a conspiracy produced by the oil folks? Interesting.


LOL! Trying to appear like you're some sage with elevated understanding. "Interesting"  :lmao

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/may/04/climate-sceptic-thinktank-received-funding-from-fossil-fuel-interests
https://www.greenpeace.org/usa/fighting-climate-chaos/exxon-and-the-oil-industry-knew-about-climate-crisis/exxons-climate-denial-history-a-timeline/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/stories-53640382
https://www.vox.com/22260311/oil-gas-fossil-fuel-companies-climate-change

Some reading for you, from a range of sites. But I'm sure in your fevered little mind, they're all in on the climate change scaremongering.




Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4669 on: Today at 06:05:26 pm »
 ;D It's even more interesting that you go on the attack when someone even remotely questions what you believe. Some bubble you live in that!

By the way, most of big oil is already into electricity, they know where the money is, either way they win.
Now, down boy.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4670 on: Today at 06:08:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:55:54 pm
You have to admit though the media have, once again, gone way over the top with this. Like I said the other day, Lucy Verasamy was talking about temperatures we've never experienced before, as if millions haven't been abroad :butt  As I said, anyone who has been to Majorca in August will have had an entire week of these temps and we didn't have aircon in our room when we went, its was 32c at 11pm and I was walking up a steep hill with a lazy arse 3 yr old on my shoulders, sweating like a pig all the way, its was horrible, missus has never had aircon in all the times she's been to Tenerife/Spain etc and we didn't have it in Zante when it was mid 30's. We did have aircon in Florida, but not in the theme parks when it was over 40c. The Millers Ale house on CL final day in 19, we were boiling in the bar there it was so hot.


You're such a fucking hero, Rob  ;D

If you think it's 'horrible', then I'm not sure why you go  ;)

I personally wouldn't go anywhere like that without AirCon in the room.

But yes, it makes everyday living difficult - and very hot weather always causes a spike in deaths. People struggle.

I don't understand your position.


Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:55:54 pm
Climate change is a very real issue, but the way the media have acted this week will make sceptics push back.

The media is the media. There's far more serious implications that arise from their reporting than getting a bit 'Chicken Licken' about temperatures which are, after all, record-breaking in large parts of the country, and which are almostg certainly going to peak (in some areas) even higher tomorrow.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4671 on: Today at 06:13:51 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 06:05:26 pm
;D It's even more interesting that you go on the attack when someone even remotely questions what you believe. Some bubble you live in that!

By the way, most of big oil is already into electricity, they know where the money is, either way they win.
Now, down boy.


I get annoyed because idiots like you have muddied the water over climate change for the past few decades, trying to influence public opinion against the fact of climate change, preventing the sort of action that should have been being taken to reduce GHG's.

So we're pretty much fucked globally.

But still, smartarsed, armchair knobheads like you think they know better than climate scientists, who've studied the science of this for years at universities, often done post-graduate doctorates, then worked in the field of climate science.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4672 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm »
I don't think the argument of 'but it's like this abroad!' really stands up. We're not abroad, this isn't normal here and can't be allowed to become normal.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4673 on: Today at 06:21:19 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 05:26:03 pm
Howarden is measured at a different place to where it used to be, that changes things completely
Unless they've started measuring it in fucking Morocco I don't think it changes it all that much.
Logged

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4674 on: Today at 06:24:55 pm »
I love it when you talk dirty to me Nobby, meow! ;D

I guess there are no billionaires out to make money from alternative energy, which has been well and truly in the pipeline for decades, must just be those pesky oil guys on the ramp! Tsk!

(PS: do you like my new electric car, only cost £40,000. :P )
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 