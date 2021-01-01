My daughter goes out on a bike with a friend of ours, they`re "christian bikers" who ride out to scenic places for a chippy or somesuch. He`s in his 70s now, and obviously well experienced, but the same thing happened to him recently when they reached the destination; got off the bike and fainted plain away. It was the heat from the leathers and helmet. Fortunately after coming to he rehydrated and was able to bring her home, though i was a bit worried.
Scary that, all you can really do is unzip your leathers and open the visor and try to cool down.
Just had half an hour lazing in the shade in the garden, it was lovely. Can feel the temps starting to rise now, it's always hottest about 5pm and the wind feels very warm as well.
Yikes, full leathers, not recommended on a day like that! Don't worry, I've done my research this weekend, I usually leave about 7am so it's usually before it gets really hot. It will probably be dicier on the way home as I leave work at 4pm, but like you say I will have plenty of fluids with me. Also it has been quite breezy on the prom.
Make sure you stay hydrated and take care going home..