Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm
I will be on the bike tomorrow going into work, just hope it's a bit cooler than the 32 it's going to be tomorrow on the costa del Mersey.

I hope there is a cool breeze for you tomorrow, make sure you take water with you for the ride.

I nearly passed out on my motorbike a few years ago, I was wearing full leathers and it was 31c but the air was dead hot and it was like riding in an oven, I felt like I was being cooked
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 09:35:39 pm
I hope there is a cool breeze for you tomorrow, make sure you take water with you for the ride.

I nearly passed out on my motorbike a few years ago, I was wearing full leathers and it was 31c but the air was dead hot and it was like riding in an oven, I felt like I was being cooked

Yikes, full leathers, not recommended on a day like that! Don't worry, I've done my research this weekend, I usually leave about 7am so it's usually before it gets really hot. It will probably be dicier on the way home as I leave work at 4pm, but like you say I will have plenty of fluids with me. Also it has been quite breezy on the prom.  :)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 01:02:51 am
Looking at the last 20 years for Sheffield compared to 1991-2020 for July and it has gone up more slower than in southern Scandinavia at 21.5/13.0 compared to the 91-20 average of 21.4/12.8 so will be interesting to see what kind of effect this weather has on the 2022 July average and whether it can push the long-term averages up towards Scandinavian levels for Midlands and Yorkshire.

Sadly, the MetOffice are absolutely hopeless when it comes to access to raw data. For Sweden and Norway everything is super easy to find and France is very obtainable thanks to private sites re-posting everything. For British climate data instead it's quite a nuisance!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 01:26:49 pm
I'm sat outside under a huge parasol with nothing but blue sky as far as the eye can see but it's raining 🤷

There's literally one cloud right above us that decided to lose its load so I genuinely thought Paul was at an upstairs window with a hosepipe 😂😂
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 01:42:26 pm
My daughter goes out on a bike with a friend of ours, they`re "christian bikers" who ride out to scenic places for a chippy or somesuch. He`s in his 70s now, and obviously well experienced, but the same thing happened to him recently when they reached the destination; got off the bike and fainted plain away. It was the heat from the leathers and helmet. Fortunately after coming to he rehydrated and was able to bring her home, though i was a bit worried.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 02:12:19 pm
Scary that, all you can really do is unzip your leathers and open the visor and try to cool down.

Just had half an hour lazing in the shade in the garden, it was lovely. Can feel the temps starting to rise now, it's always hottest about 5pm and the wind feels very warm as well.

Make sure you stay hydrated and take care going home..
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 02:58:17 pm
Windows and blinds are closed now. No point in just letting more hot air into the flat. Got my fan blowing, a glass of juice, and a lump of ice in my lap.  ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 03:20:36 pm
We forgot to close all the blinds in the conservatory last night and it was too late to do it this morning.  We will be closing them tonight though.

I've gotta work tomorrow morning which I'm not looking forward to, I gave them the option of rescheduling but they declined 😔
