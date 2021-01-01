Looking at the last 20 years for Sheffield compared to 1991-2020 for July and it has gone up more slower than in southern Scandinavia at 21.5/13.0 compared to the 91-20 average of 21.4/12.8 so will be interesting to see what kind of effect this weather has on the 2022 July average and whether it can push the long-term averages up towards Scandinavian levels for Midlands and Yorkshire.



Sadly, the MetOffice are absolutely hopeless when it comes to access to raw data. For Sweden and Norway everything is super easy to find and France is very obtainable thanks to private sites re-posting everything. For British climate data instead it's quite a nuisance!