I will be on the bike tomorrow going into work, just hope it's a bit cooler than the 32 it's going to be tomorrow on the costa del Mersey.

I hope there is a cool breeze for you tomorrow, make sure you take water with you for the ride.

I nearly passed out on my motorbike a few years ago, I was wearing full leathers and it was 31c but the air was dead hot and it was like riding in an oven, I felt like I was being cooked
I hope there is a cool breeze for you tomorrow, make sure you take water with you for the ride.

I nearly passed out on my motorbike a few years ago, I was wearing full leathers and it was 31c but the air was dead hot and it was like riding in an oven, I felt like I was being cooked

Yikes, full leathers, not recommended on a day like that! Don't worry, I've done my research this weekend, I usually leave about 7am so it's usually before it gets really hot. It will probably be dicier on the way home as I leave work at 4pm, but like you say I will have plenty of fluids with me. Also it has been quite breezy on the prom.  :)
Looking at the last 20 years for Sheffield compared to 1991-2020 for July and it has gone up more slower than in southern Scandinavia at 21.5/13.0 compared to the 91-20 average of 21.4/12.8 so will be interesting to see what kind of effect this weather has on the 2022 July average and whether it can push the long-term averages up towards Scandinavian levels for Midlands and Yorkshire.

Sadly, the MetOffice are absolutely hopeless when it comes to access to raw data. For Sweden and Norway everything is super easy to find and France is very obtainable thanks to private sites re-posting everything. For British climate data instead it's quite a nuisance!
