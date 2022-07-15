« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 206111 times)

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4600 on: July 15, 2022, 12:45:12 pm »
Heat emergency declared in England as temperature expected to hit 40C

Heatwave arriving on Sunday expected to bring most extreme hot weather ever recorded in UK

The UK government has issued the first ever national emergency red alert for heat ahead of expected record temperatures on Monday and Tuesday with the hottest areas set to be in central and eastern England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has increased the heat-health warning alert for England to level 4  the highest possible for the first two days of next week when the Met Office has forecast 40C (104F) for the first time.

The red alert, issued at 10.29am on Friday on the Met Office website, explains the level means a national emergency. It says it is reached when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups.

The warning was decided by the UKHSA in collaboration with the Met Office and government departments. It comes after the Met Office issued an extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday.

That will be accompanied by a level 4 UKHSA heat health alert for the same duration, for all of England, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons deputy spokesperson said. The governments Cobra emergency committee met on Thursday to discuss the heatwave, and officials would meet over the weekend, he added.

There is a range of contingency planning in place, he said. This included possible speed restrictions on rail services, measures to ensure the safety of people who might have to queue in cars in roads or at ports, and more emergency hospital staff on duty.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is also engaging with groups organising major events, such as the womens Euro 2022 football tournament.

Forecasters are predicting a peak of 40C on Monday and 38C on Tuesday.

Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focussed a little more east and north on Tuesday, said the Met Office chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen. Currently there is a 50% chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80% we will see a new maximum temperature reached.

The Met Offices red extreme heat national severe weather warning will cover Monday and Tuesday for parts of central, northern, eastern and south-eastern England. The agency also extended amber warnings to cover Cornwall, west Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

The parallel level 4 national emergency means the government has triggered a multi‑sector response at national and regional levels, according to its heatwave plan for England.

Concerns cited include risks to people in hospital; melting roads could cause congestion and leave people stranded in cars; railways could buckle; there could be extreme heat on the London underground; as well water shortages, smog, wildfires and risks to farm animals and pets.

Rail passengers will be urged to avoid travel on key lines with blanket speed restrictions across England and Wales expected from 12-8pm on Monday and Tuesday. London to York could take four hours instead of two with trains forced to slow to below 60mph for safety.

The railway infrastructure is susceptible to damage in extreme heat. Rails could reach 60C if the air temperature hits 40C, and are more at risk of buckling when trains run faster. Overhead lines expand and sag and points failures are more likely.

The RAC is expecting more than 1,000 extra daily breakdowns with the risk of car engines overheating or running out of fuel or coolants exacerbated by possible queues to reach beaches or the countryside.

Relatives of care home residents have raised fears the heat could cause deaths, with many elderly people already in distress, dripping with sweat.

The problem of soaring temperatures is being exacerbated by many care homes being in Covid lockdown, which limits visitors and means residents are asked to stay in their rooms, which are often not air-conditioned.

Some residents rooms have no fresh air if they only have patio doors which are locked to prevent them from going into the garden alone, said Helen Wildbore, the director of the Residents and Relatives Association.

For others, windows may only open a crack for safety. Whilst the hot weather may be uncomfortable and an annoyance for many of us, for older people in vulnerable situations the heat can be dangerous. More than 2,500 people died during heatwaves in 2020.

One caller to its helpline said: Were really worried about how hot my relatives room gets, as the sun shines through the window all afternoon. Her room is like a prison cell with the curtains shut. Even in April there was one day she was dripping with sweat and I feared she wouldnt be alive the next day to celebrate her birthday.


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jul/15/heat-emergency-declared-in-england-as-temperature-expected-to-hit-40c
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4601 on: July 15, 2022, 12:46:08 pm »
Complete panic as usual in this country.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4602 on: July 15, 2022, 12:49:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 15, 2022, 12:46:08 pm
Complete panic as usual in this country.

Pathetic isn't it.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4603 on: July 15, 2022, 06:29:42 pm »
England braces for 40C temperatures as experts warn thousands could die

Level 4 heat alert announced for next week means illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy

Thousands of people could die in the coming heatwave, experts have warned, as the government triggered the first ever national emergency heat red alert with a record 40C (104F) temperature forecast for south-east England on Tuesday.

Health officials fear people living alone on upper floors of buildings are among those who could perish, as people did in Paris in 2003. Last year two lesser heat episodes caused about 1,600 excess deaths, according to official figures.

The level 4 heat alert announced for Monday and Tuesday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) means illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups.

The Met Office described the forecast heat that is coming from France and Spain as absolutely unprecedented and urged people to treat it like a storm warning and consider changing plans.

Operations are being cancelled in parts of the NHS, some schools are closing early or shutting altogether and Network Rail advised people not to use trains that will be slowed down amid fears of buckled rails.

Record night-time temperatures of more than 25C (77F) in London and parts of the north-west are also forecast, placing greater strain on peoples bodies for longer, a key factor in increasing mortality.

We could see 1,500 to 2,000 deaths just from this one period of heat, said Bob Ward, the policy director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

Public health officials are urging people to stay indoors with curtains closed and to avoid caffeine and alcohol and physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.

Here in the UK were used to treating a hot spell as a chance to go and play in the sun, said Penny Endersby, the Met Office chief executive. This is not that sort of weather.

The UKHSA said to look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated  older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.

Climate scientists said temperatures of 40C had been predicted for the UK in climate change modelling and warned the heatwave would increase pressure on the next prime minister to improve the UKs resilience and come up with a better plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. While temperatures are expected to fall later next week, in August a heat dome could develop over the Mediterranean that could also lead to very high temperatures being pushed north into the UK, forecasters said.

The governments Cobra emergency committee met on Thursday to discuss the heatwave and officials are to meet again over the weekend.

There is a range of contingency planning in place, said a Downing Street spokesperson. This included speed restrictions on rail services, measures to ensure the safety of people who might have to queue in cars in roads or at ports, and more emergency hospital staff on duty.

The announcement of a national heat emergency triggers a multi‑sector response at national and regional levels, according to the governments heatwave plan for England.

Concerns cited include risks to people in hospital; melting roads causing congestion and leaving people stranded in cars; railways buckling; and extreme heat on the London underground, as well as water shortages, smog, wildfires and risks to farm animals and pets.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is also engaging with groups organising major events, such as the womens Euro 2022 football tournament.

But Labour alleged the government was asleep at the wheel and called for clear guidance for employers on safe indoor working temperatures, flexible working and more frequent breaks.

The Met Office issued a parallel red extreme heat warning covering parts of central, northern, eastern and south-eastern England. The agency also extended amber warnings to cover Cornwall, west Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focused a little more east and north on Tuesday, said the chief Met Office meteorologist, Paul Gundersen. Currently there is a 50% chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80% we will see a new maximum temperature reached.

Network Rail has advised people to avoid rail travel across England and Wales on Monday and Tuesday and blanket speed restrictions across England and Wales are expected from 12-8pm on both days. London to York could take four hours instead of two, with trains forced to slow to below 60mph for safety.

The RAC is expecting more than 1,000 extra daily breakdowns with the risk of car engines overheating or running out of fuel or coolants exacerbated by possible queues to reach beaches or the countryside.

Relatives of care home residents have raised fears the heat could cause deaths, with many elderly people already in distress, dripping with sweat.

The problem of soaring temperatures is being exacerbated by many care homes being in Covid lockdown, which limits visitors and means residents are asked to stay in their rooms, which are often not air-conditioned.

Predictions of 40C were within the range of predictions in climate change models, said Prof Richard Betts, who leads on climate impacts at the University of Exeter and the Met Office Hadley Centre.

Climate change is making all heat events hotter, he said. The wind patterns would have happened anyway, but it is happening against the background of hotter conditions because of climate change.

Asked if it could be a one-off, he said: We are already seeing more frequent, longer and hotter heatwaves. We can confidently attribute this to human-caused climate change. We can expect this to keep happening until we reduce global greenhouse gas emission to net zero.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jul/15/heat-emergency-declared-in-england-as-temperature-expected-to-hit-40c
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4604 on: July 15, 2022, 07:08:11 pm »
I get the feeling its all being a bit overblown. Reality is itll probably be about 37 degrees for 36 hours and well all survive while realising weather frenzy is a British phenomenon.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4605 on: July 15, 2022, 07:28:37 pm »
Lucy on the weather just now, temperatures we've never seen in our lifetimes she says. Oh right, so it wasn't 49c when I was in Dubai and I wasn't walking around in Florida in temps of 42c then and it wasn't 39c in Majorca when I went there one August? Millions of brits have never been abroad it seems.....

Oh and ITV, its spelt DEHYDRATED not DEHYRDRATED
Offline Millie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4606 on: July 15, 2022, 07:30:27 pm »
Well my Mum is currently in hospital having suffered a major stroke.  The Ward is hot enough now and I am really worried about her.  I don't feel being concerned is pathetic in the slightest.
Offline Millie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4607 on: July 15, 2022, 07:31:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2022, 07:28:37 pm
Lucy on the weather just now, temperatures we've never seen in our lifetimes she says. Oh right, so it wasn't 49c when I was in Dubai and I wasn't walking around in Florida in temps of 42c then and it wasn't 39c in Majorca when I went there one August? Millions of brits have never been abroad it seems.....

Oh and ITV, its spelt DEHYDRATED not DEHYRDRATED

Sorry but the elderly and vulnerable are at risk.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4608 on: July 15, 2022, 07:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July 15, 2022, 07:31:13 pm
Sorry but the elderly and vulnerable are at risk.

I get that, my stepdad is 82, so he is also vulnerable, but there is no need to panic the entire country.

I can imagine if you try to get a fan for an elderly person now, there is not a chance, as there will have been panic buying by millions who really do not need a fan for 2 days of hot weather.

Really sorry to hear about your Mum too.
Offline Millie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4609 on: July 15, 2022, 07:42:08 pm »
One of the problems here in the UK is that we don't have air conditioning in most homes, and plenty of other places to be honest.  When your are on holiday abroad there is air con everywhere. 
Offline Millie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4610 on: July 15, 2022, 07:42:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2022, 07:35:06 pm
I

Really sorry to hear about your Mum too.

Thanks for that.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4611 on: July 15, 2022, 07:44:53 pm »
I have to laugh at schools closing early next week because of the heatwave, most schools are closed anyway, as they broke up for the summer holidays today.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4612 on: July 15, 2022, 07:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 15, 2022, 07:08:11 pm
I get the feeling its all being a bit overblown. Reality is itll probably be about 37 degrees for 36 hours and well all survive while realising weather frenzy is a British phenomenon.
 
Nah,they go O.T.T here as well.More so with the snowstorms but they love a good heatwave too,which we haven't had yet this summer.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4613 on: July 15, 2022, 08:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July 15, 2022, 07:30:27 pm
Well my Mum is currently in hospital having suffered a major stroke.  The Ward is hot enough now and I am really worried about her. I don't feel being concerned is pathetic in the slightest.

I agree.

The UK does not have the infrastructure to prepare for extreme weather.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4614 on: July 15, 2022, 08:39:34 pm »
I know some of it feels a bit "how stupid do they think we are" but there are a lot of seriously stupid people in our population that need to have this information rammed down their throats every half an hour or so for them to realise.

I know we've all thought well I've been in higher temps than this on holiday but it doesn't mean it's not dangerous. 

Thankfully the worst of it is missing us on Anglesey so for the rest of you..... stay safe!!
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4615 on: July 15, 2022, 08:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 15, 2022, 08:32:33 pm
I agree.

The UK does not have the infrastructure to prepare for extreme weather.

The massive majority of the country will be fine during the 36 hours, we'll sweat our bollocks off and maybe not sleep too well for a couple of nights, not the end of the world is it really.

What the media should be concentrating on and what I think has been missed, is the elderly and vulnerable and looking out for them, rather than the ridiculous mad panic they are trying to stir up.
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4616 on: July 15, 2022, 09:29:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2022, 07:35:06 pm
I get that, my stepdad is 82, so he is also vulnerable, but there is no need to panic the entire country.

I can imagine if you try to get a fan for an elderly person now, there is not a chance, as there will have been panic buying by millions who really do not need a fan for 2 days of hot weather.

Really sorry to hear about your Mum too.

Fans,bottled water and deodorant;all sold out according to my daughter.








Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4617 on: July 15, 2022, 10:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July 15, 2022, 07:30:27 pm
Well my Mum is currently in hospital having suffered a major stroke.  The Ward is hot enough now and I am really worried about her.  I don't feel being concerned is pathetic in the slightest.
So sorry to hear about your Mum, Millie. Worrying time for you and your family. I wish your Mum a full and speedy recovery.

We've got the big fan set up for our Mum. She's 81 and vulnerable too. She'll stay in the north facing back room with the fan going once the heat arrives. Hopefully we'll all be wondering what all the fuss was about when it's lashing down with rain and 20 degrees cooler 48 hours later.  :)

I think it's always wise to respect the weather and prepare for it, although the hysteria we have to endure in this country is often tiresome.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 07:52:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2022, 08:41:37 pm
The massive majority of the country will be fine during the 36 hours, we'll sweat our bollocks off and maybe not sleep too well for a couple of nights, not the end of the world is it really.

What the media should be concentrating on and what I think has been missed, is the elderly and vulnerable and looking out for them, rather than the ridiculous mad panic they are trying to stir up.


I generally agree with that.  The media always create hysteria amongst the population.  There should've been more focus on what we can do to help the vulnerable (young and old), Two days is not long, fortunately.  Two weeks would be a different story.

But the point still stands in that we aren't set up for any extreme weather in the UK, really.  Be it heat, snow, ice, floods or storms.
Offline Snail

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4619 on: Yesterday at 10:58:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2022, 07:28:37 pm
Lucy on the weather just now, temperatures we've never seen in our lifetimes she says. Oh right, so it wasn't 49c when I was in Dubai and I wasn't walking around in Florida in temps of 42c then and it wasn't 39c in Majorca when I went there one August? Millions of brits have never been abroad it seems.....

Oh and ITV, its spelt DEHYDRATED not DEHYRDRATED

Rob, my guy, different countries have different climates and when countries that aren't supposed to get hot start getting hot and houses, flats and workplaces aren't remotely geared up for it, that's an issue. Global warming, I think it's called.
Online Linudden

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4620 on: Yesterday at 04:21:15 pm »
The Ventusky satellite forecast for Tuesday says (above average in brackets):

Doncaster 40
Barnsley 39
Wakefield 39
Scunthorpe 39
Leeds 38
Sheffield 38
Lincoln 38
Derby 38
Nottingham 38
Peterborough 38
Leicester 37
Cambridge 37
Canterbury 36
Manchester 36
London 35
Birmingham 35
Norwich 35
Liverpool 34 (sea breeze and clouds in the afternoon to dip temp)
Darlington 34
Wrexham 34
Middlesbrough 33
Ipswich 32
Newcastle 32
Carlisle 31
Bristol 30
Southampton 30
Glasgow 29
Cardiff 29
Brighton 25 (says everything about how cool the channel waters actually are when Sahara southerlies bring 25 degree weather to the south coast!)
Plymouth 19 (Devon & Cornwall never ceasing to amaze!)

England's record will almost certainly be broken, my guess is at the low-lying Doncaster Airport, but there are other stations in Yorkshire and East Midlands where it could happen as well. It's a bit different from the previous record in 2003 when the heat apex was in the regular warm-summer areas around the Thames estuary.

Scotland is likely to surpass the 32.9°C official record, but not sure whether any of the Met Office's weather stations will pick it up. Locally in the Scottish Borders there seems to be a possibility of 34°C between Hawick and Galashiels, in other words, quite far inland.

Wales is borderline when it comes to breaking the all-time record of 35.2°C, but Hawarden in the mountain shade is definitely a candidate to get just above that.

It's quite remarkable considering that Sweden's all-time record high is at 38°C and both those places are averaging warmer temperatures by more than one degree than Doncaster in summer and on a vast landmass too! That southerly wind is a right beast.

Where I live, it hasn't gone above 31°C for ages even though summers always are getting warmer and it's generally manifested during nights here on the Baltic Sea coastline. In other words, the climate here in Sweden gets warmer over long periods of time related to how it was versus England back in the day. Going by long-term averages, Stockholm lagged behind London for July heat but has recently caught up for example. Still, even then here it gets less likely to experience the monster heat snaps that England will get next week at the same time! Confusingly making the summer warmth here more maritime than... an actual island! Probably this is because of the shorter nights and the weaker sun angle in Sweden during the middle of the day. Also, the angle for hot air to come here without a significant water crossing is much narrower and often then gets diluted by cool North Sea air. When coming through Germany, the strait is about 50 miles wide which cools hot continental air down a lot.

In Britain instead the recipe is there for Tuesday's disaster because of the continuous landmass between the Med and Scotland if it takes the very narrow Dover-Calais path.

The impacts of how global warming affects heat waves is definitely both a vicious and fascinating cycle.

Stay safe everybody and try and keep your salinity up. Luckily for those of you living in Scouseland, it's not going to be too intimidating for too long unlike really deadly heatwaves in climates with strong housing insulation (US Midwest '95, France '03). It's basically one night that will be hell so please don't take any chances :wave
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4621 on: Yesterday at 05:13:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2022, 07:28:37 pm
Lucy on the weather just now, temperatures we've never seen in our lifetimes she says. Oh right, so it wasn't 49c when I was in Dubai and I wasn't walking around in Florida in temps of 42c then and it wasn't 39c in Majorca when I went there one August? Millions of brits have never been abroad it seems.....

Oh and ITV, its spelt DEHYDRATED not DEHYRDRATED

Im guessing Dubai isnt in the UK Rob?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4622 on: Yesterday at 05:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:13:38 pm
Im guessing Dubai isnt in the UK Rob?

Neither is Florida  ;)
Online afc turkish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4623 on: Yesterday at 05:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:13:38 pm
Im guessing Dubai isnt in the UK Rob?

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:36:33 pm
Neither is Florida  ;)

Which was addressed with the "millions of Brits have never been abroad it seems...." jab

Counsel for the Defense has argued...
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 01:24:17 pm »
Today started off absolutely beautifully, 19° at 7am and barely a breath of wind but then the wind started getting up so instead of being able to sit outside under the parasol it's too damn windy, again!! 😡

Stuck inside now and can't even have all the doors open as everything's getting blown everywhere and internal doors are slamming as soon as you open them FFS
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 01:36:18 pm »
We had rain early on today. Then it was cloudy. The clouds are now just moving away, and it's getting warmer, with a little bit of wind. It's actually really nice out at the moment. :)
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:24:17 pm
Today started off absolutely beautifully, 19° at 7am and barely a breath of wind but then the wind started getting up so instead of being able to sit outside under the parasol it's too damn windy, again!! 😡

Stuck inside now and can't even have all the doors open as everything's getting blown everywhere and internal doors are slamming as soon as you open them FFS

Been for a 6 mile walk this morning, stopped off at our favourite cafe for a coffee and panini, was able to sit outside, it was lovely. The breeze is cool, so that's kept it nice. Been really grey all morning, so temps are about 25/26c, but starting to brighten up now.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 01:55:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:24:17 pm
Today started off absolutely beautifully, 19° at 7am and barely a breath of wind but then the wind started getting up so instead of being able to sit outside under the parasol it's too damn windy, again!! 😡

Stuck inside now and can't even have all the doors open as everything's getting blown everywhere and internal doors are slamming as soon as you open them FFS

Am I right in saying that you chose to live in Anglesey.  I've got news for you, it's not going to get any less windy  ;)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 01:59:10 pm »
The sun is finally out in Liverpool now, after a grey start. My phone says it's 82f. A bit breezy too.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 02:04:08 pm »
According to my thermometer in the garden its 32c in the shade, doesn't feel like it, feels a lot cooler.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4630 on: Today at 02:05:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:04:08 pm
According to my thermometer in the garden its 32c in the shade, doesn't feel like it, feels a lot cooler.

I think we all know that you'd be at home in a furnace Rob  ;D
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4631 on: Today at 02:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:05:19 pm
I think we all know that you'd be at home in a furnace Rob  ;D

;D

Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4632 on: Today at 02:11:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:42:07 pm
Been for a 6 mile walk this morning, stopped off at our favourite cafe for a coffee and panini, was able to sit outside, it was lovely. The breeze is cool, so that's kept it nice. Been really grey all morning, so temps are about 25/26c, but starting to brighten up now.

It's pretty much clear skies here and my phone is saying 28°.  The wind is a southerly so it's very warm but just way too blustery so the patio rug is flapping everywhere and I've had to move plants and pots not just out of the sun but the wind as well.

I can't open the cold frame with the trays of seedlings in as it's trying to take off so I've had to bring them in and close it.

We've got washing out but need to keep checking it's still on the line 😂😂
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4633 on: Today at 02:16:16 pm »
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4634 on: Today at 02:20:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:16:16 pm


I'm doing nothing but eating ice-cream and drinking g&ts 😂
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4635 on: Today at 02:20:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:20:05 pm
I'm doing nothing but eating ice-cream and drinking g&ts 😂

Now that is a perfect Sunday :thumbup  8)
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4636 on: Today at 02:22:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:20:47 pm
Now that is a perfect Sunday :thumbup  8)

👍
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4637 on: Today at 04:08:35 pm »
Fucking wind is getting worse, it's just launched the cold frame across the garden and I've had to collapse and lay the recliner chairs on the ground as they were about to take off too.

Fucking moderate breeze BBC you're having a bleeding laugh!!!
Online Linudden

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4638 on: Today at 04:20:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:16:16 pm
At least it's not snowing. Imagine shovelling snow in all this heat.

Sounds like the 1997 Red River floods in North Dakota :wave

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1997_Red_River_flood_in_the_United_States
