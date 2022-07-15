The Ventusky satellite forecast for Tuesday says (above average in brackets):Doncaster 40Barnsley 39Wakefield 39Scunthorpe 39Leeds 38Sheffield 38Lincoln 38Derby 38Nottingham 38Peterborough 38Leicester 37Cambridge 37Canterbury 36Manchester 36London 35Birmingham 35Norwich 35Liverpool 34 (sea breeze and clouds in the afternoon to dip temp)Darlington 34Wrexham 34Middlesbrough 33Ipswich 32Newcastle 32Carlisle 31Bristol 30Southampton 30Glasgow 29Cardiff 29Brighton 25 (says everything about how cool the channel waters actually are when Sahara southerlies bring 25 degree weather to the south coast!)Plymouth 19 (Devon & Cornwall never ceasing to amaze!)England's record will almost certainly be broken, my guess is at the low-lying Doncaster Airport, but there are other stations in Yorkshire and East Midlands where it could happen as well. It's a bit different from the previous record in 2003 when the heat apex was in the regular warm-summer areas around the Thames estuary.Scotland is likely to surpass the 32.9°C official record, but not sure whether any of the Met Office's weather stations will pick it up. Locally in the Scottish Borders there seems to be a possibility of 34°C between Hawick and Galashiels, in other words, quite far inland.Wales is borderline when it comes to breaking the all-time record of 35.2°C, but Hawarden in the mountain shade is definitely a candidate to get just above that.It's quite remarkable considering that Sweden's all-time record high is at 38°C and both those places are averaging warmer temperatures by more than one degree than Doncaster in summer and on a vast landmass too! That southerly wind is a right beast.Where I live, it hasn't gone above 31°C for ages even though summers always are getting warmer and it's generally manifested during nights here on the Baltic Sea coastline. In other words, the climate here in Sweden gets warmer over long periods of time related to how it was versus England back in the day. Going by long-term averages, Stockholm lagged behind London for July heat but has recently caught up for example. Still, even then here it gets less likely to experience the monster heat snaps that England will get next week at the same time! Confusingly making the summer warmth here more maritime than... an actual island! Probably this is because of the shorter nights and the weaker sun angle in Sweden during the middle of the day. Also, the angle for hot air to come here without a significant water crossing is much narrower and often then gets diluted by cool North Sea air. When coming through Germany, the strait is about 50 miles wide which cools hot continental air down a lot.In Britain instead the recipe is there for Tuesday's disaster because of the continuous landmass between the Med and Scotland if it takes the very narrow Dover-Calais path.The impacts of how global warming affects heat waves is definitely both a vicious and fascinating cycle.Stay safe everybody and try and keep your salinity up. Luckily for those of you living in Scouseland, it's not going to be too intimidating for too long unlike really deadly heatwaves in climates with strong housing insulation (US Midwest '95, France '03). It's basically one night that will be hell so please don't take any chances