We've got rain forecast every day for a week,starting tonight.I'd better close the attic window.
I will definitely keep an eye out! Fat bloke on an ebike: shouldn't he be the one running
Fuck France.Agreed though. It's difficult to know one country of lying shithouses from another.
Clear blue skies here all day but it's not that clear across the water. I can just make out the beach at Llandudno cos the sun's shining on it but I can barely make out the Great Orm itself.
We got away with it, very small shower at half 5, but ended up just being a very warm night. Went for a walk to drop a balloon off at the restaurant we are taking my lad to tomorrow, fell into a bar with her brother on the way to Aldi and then ended up drinking wine and eating humous in our garden.
why is it so windy so often
You're eating too much fiber, Tone...
Global warming mate.
I'm still waiting for this 'heatwave' everyone on the telly is going on about. It's cloudy and a moderately warm 73 degrees here.
Cant quite put my finger on it but maybe because another city beginning with L is hot so obviously the rest of us have to be bombarded with that fact.
Some mad temperatures to happen this coming weekend.
It's a cool 17° and been raining here, beautiful 😁
