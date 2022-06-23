« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 204235 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4520 on: June 23, 2022, 08:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on June 23, 2022, 08:41:35 pm
We've got rain forecast every day for a week,starting tonight.


I'd better close the attic window.

You've just reminded me to close the car windows thank you 👍
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,444
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4521 on: June 23, 2022, 09:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 23, 2022, 07:15:51 pm
I will definitely keep an eye out!  :D  Fat bloke on an ebike: shouldn't he be the one running  ;D

He's destroyed his knee with his job and being a fat fuck, he couldn't run to save his life ;D
Logged
Scouse not English

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,444
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4522 on: June 23, 2022, 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 23, 2022, 05:40:32 pm
Fuck France.

Agreed though. It's difficult to know one country of lying shithouses from another.

Dodgy Government and corrupt Police force, could be Thatcher and SWP, Fat fucking c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the MET or Macron and the Paris Plod, hard to tell the difference.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,444
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4523 on: June 23, 2022, 09:33:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 23, 2022, 05:49:13 pm
Clear blue skies here all day but it's not that clear across the water. 

I can just make out the beach at Llandudno cos the sun's shining on it but I can barely make out the Great Orm itself.

We got away with it, very small shower at half 5, but  ended up just being a very warm night. Went for a walk to drop a balloon off at the restaurant we are taking my lad to tomorrow, fell into a bar with her brother on the way to Aldi and then ended up drinking wine and eating humous in our garden.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4524 on: June 23, 2022, 09:38:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 09:33:43 pm
We got away with it, very small shower at half 5, but  ended up just being a very warm night. Went for a walk to drop a balloon off at the restaurant we are taking my lad to tomorrow, fell into a bar with her brother on the way to Aldi and then ended up drinking wine and eating humous in our garden.

It's looking a bit dodgy here now and there's a rainbow across the valley so there's rain somewhere.  The sky's pink looking across to Llandudno too!
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,262
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4525 on: June 23, 2022, 09:40:29 pm »
Hardly any rain down here today, dispite the yellow warnings and forecast downpours from midday.

We do actually need some rain!
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4526 on: June 25, 2022, 08:29:24 am »
Blue skies,sunshine and raindrops the size of pound coins here this morning.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4527 on: June 26, 2022, 11:13:28 am »
Getting battered by wind and rain and even though it isn't cold as such I'd still light the fire if I had some logs 😔
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4528 on: June 26, 2022, 01:04:04 pm »
why is it so windy so often
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4529 on: June 26, 2022, 01:29:46 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 26, 2022, 01:04:04 pm
why is it so windy so often

Global warming mate.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,211
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4530 on: June 26, 2022, 05:32:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 26, 2022, 01:04:04 pm
why is it so windy so often

You're eating too much fiber, Tone...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4531 on: June 26, 2022, 08:10:18 pm »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4532 on: July 10, 2022, 09:55:51 pm »
We've had an amazing sea fret come in this afternoon, I actually thought it was a fire somewhere. 

We lost the view of the sea and across the estuary valley but now we're approaching sunset it's just amazing.

The peaks of Snowdonia and other mountains look like they're floating mid air.

It's absolutely beautiful 🥰
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,854
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4533 on: Yesterday at 12:37:00 am »
How long till this godforsaken heat ends?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4534 on: Yesterday at 09:55:25 am »
Hot days, dub radio on, big fat fan aimed at me, cold drinks in the fridge

Lovin it. Have to work today, of course, but that's what the garden is for. Breaks
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,771
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4535 on: Yesterday at 01:20:04 pm »
I'm still waiting for this 'heatwave' everyone on the telly is going on about.

It's cloudy and a moderately warm 73 degrees here.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
  • JFT 97
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4536 on: Yesterday at 01:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:20:04 pm
I'm still waiting for this 'heatwave' everyone on the telly is going on about.

It's cloudy and a moderately warm 73 degrees here.
Cant quite put my finger on it but maybe because another city beginning with L is hot so obviously the rest of us have to be bombarded with that fact.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,771
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4537 on: Yesterday at 01:44:55 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 01:33:52 pm
Cant quite put my finger on it but maybe because another city beginning with L is hot so obviously the rest of us have to be bombarded with that fact.
I'm sure you're correct there.

Hot day in London = Britain bakes in heatwave.  ::)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,027
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4538 on: Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:20:04 pm
I'm still waiting for this 'heatwave' everyone on the telly is going on about.

It's cloudy and a moderately warm 73 degrees here.

Some mad temperatures to happen this coming weekend.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,444
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4539 on: Yesterday at 02:05:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm
Some mad temperatures to happen this coming weekend.

High of 26c where I am, its 28 according to the car today.

I'm hopefully getting a shift on the trucks Saturday, so 26 will do me.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4540 on: Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm »
It's too hot to sleep.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,473
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4541 on: Today at 12:33:21 am »
Had a look on my phone & it's showing 22C & it's 00.30, it's normally 10C to 15C this time of night, this time of year.

 
Logged
#Sausages

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,444
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4542 on: Today at 07:27:33 am »
I'm on the exercise bike in the garage and it's very warm in here. Give it a couple of months and it'll be freezing so I'm loving the short warm weather spell.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4543 on: Today at 07:31:00 am »
It's a cool 17° and been raining here, beautiful 😁
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4544 on: Today at 07:49:01 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:31:00 am
It's a cool 17° and been raining here, beautiful 😁

No rain here(unfortunately)but it's cloudy and much cooler this morning.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,444
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4545 on: Today at 07:52:57 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:31:00 am
It's a cool 17° and been raining here, beautiful 😁

No its not, its shite 🤨
Logged
Scouse not English
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 