« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 195144 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,510
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4400 on: April 5, 2022, 03:56:31 pm »
Absolute dogshit in Northern Ireland (surprise surprise).
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,259
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4401 on: April 5, 2022, 03:57:33 pm »
It was bad enough here that everyone who was in the office today (not me) left early in case the roads got bad..... it promptly stopped snowing and everything has melted.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,597
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4402 on: April 5, 2022, 04:41:47 pm »
We had a little bit of everything whilst in Wales since last Friday. Cold but sunny on Friday. A light covering of snow on Saturday morning. I then walked up Moel Famau in bright sunshine that afternoon and had to take my jacket off because I was too warm. Then on the way down it went back on as a snow shower came over. It was clear at -4 degrees that night, but great for sky watching and seeing shooting stars. Sunday it warmed up, got windy and then lashed down all night, before being grey and drizzly on Monday.

All seasons in just a few days.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,719
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4403 on: April 5, 2022, 05:00:08 pm »
Been cool in my flat the last fewe days, hovering around the 17.5C mark. I am flat refusing to have the heating back on though. A housecoat and a hot water bottle is enough with energy prices as they are.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4404 on: April 5, 2022, 06:19:38 pm »
We've been to Kidwelly Castle today.  It's been cold up on the ramparts but quite decent at ground level.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4405 on: April 7, 2022, 09:55:20 am »
Still blowing a gale here,the magnolia in the front garden is fucking wrecked. :no
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,722
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4406 on: April 7, 2022, 10:04:38 am »
Quote from: Slippers on April  7, 2022, 09:55:20 am
Still blowing a gale here,the magnolia in the front garden is fucking wrecked. :no

Had my lads goal WAS on the kitchen roof last night, that has ended up in the garden and has knocked some solar lamps off the fence posts, so got to repair them.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,719
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4407 on: April 7, 2022, 12:54:46 pm »
Bloody hell.

That is all.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Weather thread
« Reply #4408 on: April 23, 2022, 03:57:56 pm »
What's with all the the wind lately? April, enjoying Mr Sun but 35ph winds keep bashing into me

How about you?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,597
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Weather thread
« Reply #4409 on: April 23, 2022, 04:46:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 23, 2022, 03:57:56 pm
What's with all the the wind lately? April, enjoying Mr Sun but 35ph winds keep bashing into me

How about you?
I tried to read the paper in the garden but had to give up due to the wind.

It looks nice out, and it's ok if you are sheltered from the wind, but chilly in the shade.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4410 on: April 23, 2022, 04:49:39 pm »
Lol the thread title threw me off

I'm a climate change believer sane for example
Wind just seems furious lately.

I wouldn't mind but I keep finding rubbish in the garden that isn't mine! It's either wind or  nasty neighbours lobbing it over

Wind doesn't get slagged off enough IMO. Fuck off wind you're only mildly useful why take it out on me?

BASHED BY WIND. Maybe if I hit you back we will understand
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,722
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4411 on: April 23, 2022, 05:00:02 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 23, 2022, 03:57:56 pm
What's with all the the wind lately? April, enjoying Mr Sun but 35ph winds keep bashing into me

How about you?

Reminds me of the weather about 5 or 6 years ago, winds constantly from the East so even though it was sunny, the temps never really got up and you couldn't sit in the garden of an evening as it was too cold.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,905
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4412 on: April 23, 2022, 05:03:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 23, 2022, 05:00:02 pm
Reminds me of the weather about 5 or 6 years ago, winds constantly from the East so even though it was sunny, the temps never really got up and you couldn't sit in the garden of an evening as it was too cold.
2016 I think it was, the wind nearly fucking killed me, literally.

Worst weather you can get when your on a pushbike, give me rain / snow over wind any day.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4413 on: April 23, 2022, 05:59:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 23, 2022, 05:00:02 pm
Reminds me of the weather about 5 or 6 years ago, winds constantly from the East so even though it was sunny, the temps never really got up and you couldn't sit in the garden of an evening as it was too cold.

As alway you seem attuned to get it Rob

Moved places to be out of the winds blast but tho Mr Sun is stronger the wind is still needlessly outrageous. I know what wind is I know how it's caused by JFC I don't have feel it's chill in my bones as I write this (shorts only mode from now on Rob you of all people may understand)

Wind; arguably purpose, just fuck off. DON'T MAKE ME COME UP THERE
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4414 on: April 27, 2022, 09:23:24 am »
Another lovely day ruined by an icy breeze.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,722
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4415 on: April 27, 2022, 10:09:29 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 23, 2022, 05:59:23 pm
As alway you seem attuned to get it Rob

Moved places to be out of the winds blast but tho Mr Sun is stronger the wind is still needlessly outrageous. I know what wind is I know how it's caused by JFC I don't have feel it's chill in my bones as I write this (shorts only mode from now on Rob you of all people may understand)

Wind; arguably purpose, just fuck off. DON'T MAKE ME COME UP THERE

I've had to resort to thicker shorts, the wind is that cold ;D

Quote from: Slippers on April 27, 2022, 09:23:24 am
Another lovely day ruined by an icy breeze.

It's so annoying, what should be lovely days are being spoilt by it.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4416 on: April 27, 2022, 10:16:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 27, 2022, 10:09:29 am
I've had to resort to thicker shorts, the wind is that cold ;D

It's so annoying, what should be lovely days are being spoilt by it.

We've had the garden furniture on the deck for five days but it's been too cold to sit outside.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 07:47:51 am »
It's pissing down here but I'm consoling myself with the thought that it's good for the garden.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 