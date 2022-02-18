If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Some poor fella was killed by flying debris coming through his windscreen at Switch Island R.I.P
It's absolutely mad up here, since the first storm of the winter. It will take them months to clean it up.This is a forest not that far from me just south of Aberdeen.
For anyone following the BigJetTV stuff: https://twitter.com/_LD22/status/1494664537789935622
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPQh1FrbOc0Was watching this before - YIKES!!
Flew back in from Berlin once on one of these in wind and rain, we came in sideways, I was looking out the window and could see down the runway
An Embraer? Our company used to have one when we ran a shuttle service and it was affectionally known as 'The Brazilian death pencil'.
Picked a good day to take a day off...stay indoors or stay indoors...
Wind was blasting before, rain and hail coming in sideways, lovely Sunday afternoon
people like big dick nick.
Winds here have been worse than Fridays and it's not stopped raining all day.
We haven't had much rain today but the gales have been a lot worse than Friday's;70 mph at the moment.
The rains stopped here about teatime but it's still windy and I think we're forecast gales on and off every day all week 🙄
Earlier today we were told that Tuesday 'would be more settled' but I'm pretty sure they've changed their minds about that now.If they haven't I'm sure they will by the time I go to bed.
Friday is the first day we've not got 45+mph winds forecast but they're back again on Saturday then it looks like things start settling down from Sunday 🙄I don't think I can ever remember so many windy days or gales we've had this last 12mths, though they've got a lot worse, for longer and more frequent since October.
Just another summers day in Manchester.
I can't recall the year, but not that many years back there was a run of about seven storms one winter. I remember Crosby seafront getting ripped up by them. The jet stream just kept bringing them in, one after the other. This winter is shaping up similarly just now. 😕
Maybe being in Yorkshire we weren't effected as much as a lot of the bad stuff dissipated over the Pennines but these have been going on pretty much all summer here.I know we were warned before moving in that we were in a windy spot but it really has been relentless all year. The amount of times we'd be planning on a bbq only to abandon it as we couldn't get or keep the gas lit or stuff being blown off the table.
Par for the course down here,a lot of summer days are ruined by 40mph 'breezes'.
So it's a Wales thing then, I did wonder.
Daughter who lives in Cardiff just said the same about the gales and rain has been constant for 24 hours
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]