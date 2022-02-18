I can't recall the year, but not that many years back there was a run of about seven storms one winter. I remember Crosby seafront getting ripped up by them. The jet stream just kept bringing them in, one after the other. This winter is shaping up similarly just now. 😕
Maybe being in Yorkshire we weren't effected as much as a lot of the bad stuff dissipated over the Pennines but these have been going on pretty much all summer here.
I know we were warned before moving in that we were in a windy spot but it really has been relentless all year.
The amount of times we'd be planning on a bbq only to abandon it as we couldn't get or keep the gas lit or stuff being blown off the table.