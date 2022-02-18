« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 185240 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4240 on: February 18, 2022, 08:16:35 pm »
I have just read that, really sad. 😥
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4241 on: February 18, 2022, 08:23:10 pm »
Heard that on the news earlier, really sad.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4242 on: February 18, 2022, 08:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 18, 2022, 06:57:48 pm
Some poor fella was killed by flying debris coming through his windscreen at Switch Island  :(
R.I.P

Me dad normally goes dancing in Aintree tonight and he was complaining about it being cancelled. I mentioned this story to him which put it into perspective and he felt a bit embarrassed. Our thoughts are with the family of the bloke that passed away, must be a terrible shock for them.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4243 on: February 18, 2022, 08:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 18, 2022, 05:51:28 pm
It's absolutely mad up here, since the first storm of the winter. It will take them months to clean it up.

This is a forest not that far from me just south of Aberdeen.



As if we are not loosing enough trees as it is!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4244 on: February 18, 2022, 08:28:29 pm »
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4245 on: February 18, 2022, 08:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on February 18, 2022, 08:28:29 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPQh1FrbOc0

Was watching this before - YIKES!!
 :o

Flew back in from Berlin once on one of these in wind and rain, we came in sideways, I was looking out the window and could see down the runway

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4246 on: February 18, 2022, 11:24:22 pm »
Off to Lanzarote again in a few weeks, just before I went in December I watched this video of windy (often sideways) landings and some planes going all over the place as they race down the runway to take off. Incredible to think that this kind of thing is just BAU to these pilots

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mA-ZsEcLDRU&t=467s&ab_channel=LanzaroteWebcam
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4247 on: February 19, 2022, 01:05:11 pm »
That poor fella who died yesterday  :'(

When it was windy two weeks ago I was in the Cali pub and went outside for a rollie. I had to stop and light it in the door way because of the wind. When I stepped outside half the sign ( at least 20ft up ) blew off and missed me by a about a foot. It's not worth thinking about it but so glad I lit it in the doorway as it would've hit me I reckon.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4248 on: February 19, 2022, 01:17:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 18, 2022, 08:34:50 pm
Flew back in from Berlin once on one of these in wind and rain, we came in sideways, I was looking out the window and could see down the runway



An Embraer? Our company used to have one when we ran a shuttle service and it was affectionally known as 'The Brazilian death pencil'.
 ;D

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4249 on: February 19, 2022, 01:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on February 19, 2022, 01:17:38 pm
An Embraer? Our company used to have one when we ran a shuttle service and it was affectionally known as 'The Brazilian death pencil'.
 ;D



Thought I was done for on that landing

Flew to a from Berlin 4 times on them with BA and Zurich and back with Swiss Air

They sent me business class one time, which on one of them isn't much 🙄
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4250 on: February 19, 2022, 08:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 18, 2022, 08:43:33 am
Picked a good day to take a day off...stay indoors or stay indoors...


I'd booked yesterday off a few weeks ago and was determined to have a day out taking the dog on a long walk. So I took us all to the Lakes

 :lmao

Stayed mostly dry, apart from horizontal hail kicking off when we were near the top of Claife Heights. And the pub afterwards was heaven, a good pint of Swan Blonde next to an open fire.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4251 on: February 19, 2022, 09:03:56 pm »
BA ceased their entire business class Embraer transatlantic from London City- Shannon- JFK then switched to the A318.

Both planes can't take off on the short runway with full load of fuel at London City Airport so they have to stop at Shannon to fill the plane.

I think they stopped that route during the pandemic for good.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 01:53:50 pm »
Starting to flood around here again. Luckily I'm on a hill.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 02:30:36 pm »
Pissing rain in Dublin.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 02:32:40 pm »
Winds here have been worse than Fridays and it's not stopped raining all day.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 02:49:04 pm »
More wind. More rain.  :boring
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4256 on: Yesterday at 03:59:05 pm »
Wind was blasting before, rain and hail coming in sideways, lovely Sunday afternoon
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 04:18:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:59:05 pm
Wind was blasting before, rain and hail coming in sideways, lovely Sunday afternoon

Just another summers day in Manchester.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 07:19:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:32:40 pm
Winds here have been worse than Fridays and it's not stopped raining all day.

We haven't had much rain today but the gales have been a lot worse than Friday's;70 mph at the moment.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4259 on: Yesterday at 07:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 07:19:39 pm
We haven't had much rain today but the gales have been a lot worse than Friday's;70 mph at the moment.

The rains stopped here about teatime but it's still windy and I think we're forecast gales on and off every day all week 🙄
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4260 on: Yesterday at 08:10:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:38:36 pm
The rains stopped here about teatime but it's still windy and I think we're forecast gales on and off every day all week 🙄

Earlier today we were told that Tuesday 'would be more settled' but I'm pretty sure they've changed their minds about that now.

If they haven't I'm sure they will by the time I go to bed. ::)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4261 on: Yesterday at 08:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 08:10:13 pm
Earlier today we were told that Tuesday 'would be more settled' but I'm pretty sure they've changed their minds about that now.

If they haven't I'm sure they will by the time I go to bed. ::)

Friday is the first day we've not got 45+mph winds forecast but they're back again on Saturday then it looks like things start settling down from Sunday 🙄

I don't think I can ever remember so many windy days or gales we've had this last 12mths, though they've got a lot worse, for longer and more frequent since October.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4262 on: Yesterday at 08:30:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:18:01 pm
Friday is the first day we've not got 45+mph winds forecast but they're back again on Saturday then it looks like things start settling down from Sunday 🙄

I don't think I can ever remember so many windy days or gales we've had this last 12mths, though they've got a lot worse, for longer and more frequent since October.
I can't recall the year, but not that many years back there was a run of about seven storms one winter. I remember Crosby seafront getting ripped up by them. The jet stream just kept bringing them in, one after the other. This winter is shaping up similarly just now. 😕
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4263 on: Yesterday at 08:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:18:31 pm
Just another summers day in Manchester.

Too true.

Blowing a bloody gale now
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4264 on: Yesterday at 08:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:30:42 pm
I can't recall the year, but not that many years back there was a run of about seven storms one winter. I remember Crosby seafront getting ripped up by them. The jet stream just kept bringing them in, one after the other. This winter is shaping up similarly just now. 😕

Maybe being in Yorkshire we weren't effected as much as a lot of the bad stuff dissipated over the Pennines but these have been going on pretty much all summer here.

I know we were warned before moving in that we were in a windy spot but it really has been relentless all year. 

The amount of times we'd be planning on a bbq only to abandon it as we couldn't get or keep the gas lit or stuff being blown off the table.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4265 on: Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:47:34 pm
Maybe being in Yorkshire we weren't effected as much as a lot of the bad stuff dissipated over the Pennines but these have been going on pretty much all summer here.

I know we were warned before moving in that we were in a windy spot but it really has been relentless all year. 

The amount of times we'd be planning on a bbq only to abandon it as we couldn't get or keep the gas lit or stuff being blown off the table.

Par for the course down here,a lot of summer days are ruined by 40mph 'breezes'.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4266 on: Yesterday at 09:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm
Par for the course down here,a lot of summer days are ruined by 40mph 'breezes'.

So it's a Wales thing then, I did wonder.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4267 on: Yesterday at 09:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 07:19:39 pm
We haven't had much rain today but the gales have been a lot worse than Friday's;70 mph at the moment.

Daughter who lives in Cardiff just said the same about the gales and rain has been constant for 24 hours
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4268 on: Yesterday at 09:21:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:08:35 pm
So it's a Wales thing then, I did wonder.

We often get weather warnings for winds that are nowhere near as bad as what we have to put up with on a regular basis.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4269 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 09:15:42 pm
Daughter who lives in Cardiff just said the same about the gales and rain has been constant for 24 hours

The wind was howling when I woke up at 5 o'clock this morning,it's still howling now and it hasn't stopped all day.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4270 on: Today at 04:42:08 am »
Its been awful all night here on the South West coast of Anglesey. Significantly worse than Friday but doesnt affect the south so who cares. Ive barely slept and also am in the living room because I genuinely thought something could blow onto or fall onto the flat roof of my bedroom. Will be loads of damage once I can see outside. Still wild out. Ugh.
