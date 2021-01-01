« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

24∗7

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4080 on: Today at 09:55:05 am
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4081 on: Today at 10:04:42 am
Glorious day down here today - bright sunshine, clear skies and no wind whatsoever!
Red_Mist

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4082 on: Today at 11:12:09 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 09:55:05 am
I just use this and extrapolate.  :wave

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/maps-and-charts/surface-pressure/
I check that too Jim, just wish they didnt have 12 hour jumps.

I like this one, which we used to check when we lived in northern Spain. It still covers the uk when running the pressure chart. Dont know what data they use but its usually really accurate and moves in 3-hourly increments.

https://en.eltiempo.es/presion

Friday looks pretty dire doesnt it.


Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4083 on: Today at 11:21:49 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:04:42 am
Glorious day down here today - bright sunshine, clear skies and no wind whatsoever!

Same here,beautiful day so far.
jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4084 on: Today at 11:40:30 am
I almost got blown off my feet this morning.   ;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4085 on: Today at 12:17:14 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:43:24 am
How can forecasts be so different depending on what site you're looking at, BBC forecasting winds with gusts of 82mph max, Met Office is 64mph max, & this is for the same time which is around 2pm tomorrow?


Could be a few factors. Is one showing peak gust speed and the other mean wind speed? Both BBC and Met Office websites run automated forecasts, which can be very different to 'human' forecasts. Since stopping using the Met Office, BBC use another output model; different models show slight differences in the track and phasing of the low pressure - a 50 mile difference is tiny in global meteorological terms, but can make a big difference to a particular location in these scenarios.
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4086 on: Today at 12:24:48 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:40:30 am
I almost got blown off my feet this morning.   ;D

We don't even have enough of a breeze to ruin your hair today.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4087 on: Today at 12:32:01 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:12:09 am
I check that too Jim, just wish they didnt have 12 hour jumps.

I like this one, which we used to check when we lived in northern Spain. It still covers the uk when running the pressure chart. Dont know what data they use but its usually really accurate and moves in 3-hourly increments.

https://en.eltiempo.es/presion

Friday looks pretty dire doesnt it.


Most of these small-scale private weather sites use GFS (the American weather model) because it offers the widest range of information and output for the lowest cost. They may use ECMWF, which is the European model, or even AEMET (the Spanish state provider, who themselves use ECMWF alongside short-range, hi-def models HIRLAM and Harmonie.)
Red_Mist

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4088 on: Today at 12:41:20 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:32:01 pm

Most of these small-scale private weather sites use GFS (the American weather model) because it offers the widest range of information and output for the lowest cost. They may use ECMWF, which is the European model, or even AEMET (the Spanish state provider, who themselves use ECMWF alongside short-range, hi-def models HIRLAM and Harmonie.)

Cheers.

I like the graphics on it. Nice to see the pressure / rainfall on quite a wide scale.

Magicseaweed seem good nall.
Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4089 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:17:14 pm

Could be a few factors. Is one showing peak gust speed and the other mean wind speed? Both BBC and Met Office websites run automated forecasts, which can be very different to 'human' forecasts. Since stopping using the Met Office, BBC use another output model; different models show slight differences in the track and phasing of the low pressure - a 50 mile difference is tiny in global meteorological terms, but can make a big difference to a particular location in these scenarios.

The Met Office one uses mean wind speed, then peak gusts below mean wind speed, BBC just uses max wind speed.
jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4090 on: Today at 03:55:03 pm
Merseyrail advising people to find alternative travel on Friday afternoon. They are saying they cant guarantee the trains will be running and they wont be able to arrange for buses either.
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4091 on: Today at 04:47:53 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:55:03 pm
Merseyrail advising people to find alternative travel on Friday afternoon. They are saying they cant guarantee the trains will be running and they wont be able to arrange for buses either.

Trains and ferries are being cancelled here and schools will be closed tomorrow.
jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Reply #4092 on: Today at 05:03:33 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 04:47:53 pm
Trains and ferries are being cancelled here and schools will be closed tomorrow.

Sounds sensible, I'm getting a lift home luckily tomorrow afternoon. I just hope its not as bad as they are predicting.
