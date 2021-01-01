How can forecasts be so different depending on what site you're looking at, BBC forecasting winds with gusts of 82mph max, Met Office is 64mph max, & this is for the same time which is around 2pm tomorrow?



Could be a few factors. Is one showing peak gust speed and the other mean wind speed? Both BBC and Met Office websites run automated forecasts, which can be very different to 'human' forecasts. Since stopping using the Met Office, BBC use another output model; different models show slight differences in the track and phasing of the low pressure - a 50 mile difference is tiny in global meteorological terms, but can make a big difference to a particular location in these scenarios.