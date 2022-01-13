« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 181392 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,168
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4040 on: January 13, 2022, 02:15:01 pm »
This weather pattern seems like it's going to persist for the next week or two.

There's a high pressure meandering about in the vicinity of the UK. Where it's positioned will dictate the air flow for different areas of the UK and how much cloud gets caught up in that flow, but the general forecast is that it will be settled and either a) pretty still with overnight mist & frost, sunny by day; or b) cloudier with less frost and cooler by day.

Some charts a couple of days ago were showing the high retrogressing northwestwards to Greenland/Iceland, feeding a much colder flow of air in, and likely some snow, but that possibility has faded a bit.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,070
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4041 on: January 13, 2022, 02:43:30 pm »
Been frosty every morning this week. Working Saturday, so will be out the door between 4:30 and 5:30am depending on start time, thank fuck for heated windscreens and heated seats. Just hoping I get a truck that has been out during the night.

Edit - shifts for this and next week just been cancelled, v quiet at work  :butt
« Last Edit: January 13, 2022, 04:27:47 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4042 on: January 13, 2022, 04:02:20 pm »
It's been beautiful here the last couple of days. 

Both days we've been out in the garden, had the doors open, no heating on till around 4pm and I've even managed to get all the bedding washed and dried on the line today.

It's my birthday tomorrow so hopefully it'll be similar again so we can get out for a long walk somewhere.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,168
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4043 on: January 14, 2022, 11:05:50 am »
Happy birthday, Anglesey Debs

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4044 on: January 26, 2022, 10:58:55 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 14, 2022, 11:05:50 am
Happy birthday, Anglesey Debs

Ha only just seen this mate.  Thank you.

It was 21° at the top of Snowdon yesterday. 

A weather phenomena known as an inversion apparently as it was barely 2° at its base.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,082
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4045 on: February 2, 2022, 05:40:41 pm »
Hey guys we may get to see the Northern Lights tonight in the north west. Anyone sees it, photos on here would be appreciated. Thanks.  ;D


https://www.msn.com/en-gb/weather/topstories/can-i-see-the-northern-lights-in-the-uk-tonight-why-solar-storm-could-make-aurora-visible-in-some-areas-today/ar-AATowwE?ocid=uxbndlbing
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4046 on: February 2, 2022, 05:45:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  2, 2022, 05:40:41 pm
Hey guys we may get to see the Northern Lights tonight in the north west. Anyone sees it, photos on here would be appreciated. Thanks.  ;D


https://www.msn.com/en-gb/weather/topstories/can-i-see-the-northern-lights-in-the-uk-tonight-why-solar-storm-could-make-aurora-visible-in-some-areas-today/ar-AATowwE?ocid=uxbndlbing

They've been visible a few times recently from Anglesey not that we've seen them but quite a few of the community Facebook pages have posted up photos.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,082
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4047 on: February 2, 2022, 05:46:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 05:45:17 pm
They've been visible a few times recently from Anglesey not that we've seen them but quite a few of the community Facebook pages have posted up photos.

Thanks for that Debs, I will take a look on Facebook.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4048 on: February 2, 2022, 05:49:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  2, 2022, 05:46:54 pm
Thanks for that Debs, I will take a look on Facebook.

Anglesey socialmedia and images of Anglesey are the pages but you might need to join them.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,082
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4049 on: February 2, 2022, 05:51:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 05:49:46 pm
Anglesey socialmedia and images of Anglesey are the pages but you might need to join them.

I will take a look, thanks once again.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4050 on: February 2, 2022, 05:52:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  2, 2022, 05:51:23 pm
I will take a look, thanks once again.  :D

I've sent you a link via PM
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,082
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4051 on: February 2, 2022, 05:56:46 pm »
Thanks Debs.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,613
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4052 on: February 2, 2022, 10:33:53 pm »
There was a solar flare on January 31st, but apparently the odds of the UK seeing an aurora are essentially zero. Hope that's wrong though!

https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/auroral-activity/auroral-oval.html
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,082
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4053 on: February 2, 2022, 11:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February  2, 2022, 10:33:53 pm
There was a solar flare on January 31st, but apparently the odds of the UK seeing an aurora are essentially zero. Hope that's wrong though!

https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/auroral-activity/auroral-oval.html

I certainly haven't seen it tonight. Debs said they see them in Anglesey.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,613
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4054 on: February 2, 2022, 11:06:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  2, 2022, 11:05:30 pm
I certainly haven't seen it tonight. Debs said they see them in Anglesey.

Debs is a lucky sod! ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4055 on: February 12, 2022, 09:43:52 am »
It's been pissing down for five hours here,so much for tidying the garden.  :(
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,070
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4056 on: February 12, 2022, 10:11:10 am »
Quote from: Slippers on February 12, 2022, 09:43:52 am
It's been pissing down for five hours here,so much for tidying the garden.  :(

I'm fitting new worktops in the kitchen, having to do the cutting in the garage, which doesn't have much space, as it just will not stop pissing down. 3 weeks on the run now its been dry during the week and pissing down of a weekend :butt
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4057 on: February 12, 2022, 10:32:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 12, 2022, 10:11:10 am
I'm fitting new worktops in the kitchen, having to do the cutting in the garage, which doesn't have much space, as it just will not stop pissing down. 3 weeks on the run now its been dry during the week and pissing down of a weekend :butt

The last two days it's been like the middle of spring,as soon as I've got a  bit of time on my hands the heavens open.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,613
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4058 on: February 12, 2022, 07:05:10 pm »
If the weather channel is anything to go by, we've got about two weeks worth of rain/showers. On the plus side, it will be relatively mild, and at least the days are getting longer. Cold comfort if you want to enjoy the weekend or get stuff done though.  :-\
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,070
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4059 on: February 12, 2022, 09:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on February 12, 2022, 10:32:16 am
The last two days it's been like the middle of spring,as soon as I've got a  bit of time on my hands the heavens open.

Same here.

My garage is now caked in sawdust, gonna take ages to get it clean :no
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4060 on: February 13, 2022, 09:40:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 12, 2022, 09:37:10 pm
Same here.

My garage is now caked in sawdust, gonna take ages to get it clean :no


Our garage is permanently caked in sawdust.

The weather's even worse today,perfect 'replace the flooring in the downstairs loo' conditions.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4061 on: February 14, 2022, 07:44:11 pm »
Snowed all day sunday in this part of New England,about 5-6 " total,light fluffy so easy to shovel,cold wind today,hoping this is the end of it for this winter.
Logged

Offline Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,353
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4062 on: February 14, 2022, 07:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 14, 2022, 07:44:11 pm
Snowed all day sunday in this part of New England,about 5-6 " total,light fluffy so easy to shovel,cold wind today,hoping this is the end of it for this winter.

Feels like New England has been brutally cold for 3 straight months other than two days last week.

It was 3'F / -16'C here this morning.

There's just no need for it.
Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,168
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4063 on: Yesterday at 11:19:28 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 14, 2022, 07:44:11 pm
Snowed all day sunday in this part of New England,about 5-6 " total,light fluffy so easy to shovel,cold wind today,hoping this is the end of it for this winter.


I think New England has possibly the best climate on the planet.

Most years you get proper winters, proper summers - and glorious autumns.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,168
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4064 on: Yesterday at 11:28:52 am »
There's not much being made of it at the moment, as it's kind of come out of nowhere, but Friday is going to bring heavy snow to some areas.

It's part of a nasty little storm feature that's going to run across the country, bringing severe gales for a time. On its northern edge, as the low sucks in cold air from the north, there will be a band of snow running roughly west-east, about 50-100 miles wide.

Trouble is, the path of the low is far from settled, with different output models tacking it on different tracks. The most southerly track showing has the band over mid-Wales/Midlands; the most northerly over the northern half of Scotland.

It could be anywhere in between.

The air in advance of the band isn't particularly cold, so lowland areas (especially if the band is positioned further south) would probably see a rain-to-snow event as evaporative cooling of the air occurs. Depth totals wouldn't be that great and the snow would be slushy. Places with a big of elevation (over 100-150m) would enjoy better snow and deeper totals. With the strong winds, there's a chance of blizzard conditions in some lucky places.

After that, a wintry mix of showers feed in the from the NW, then perhaps a smaller-scale repeat of a band of snow/sleet moving across. But given the uncertainty of the initial feature, it's hard to pin down what happens after.

One thing is for sure, Friday is going to be very windy.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,983
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4065 on: Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm »
Another storm forecasted for Sunday too.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4066 on: Yesterday at 10:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm
Another storm forecasted for Sunday too.

So much to look forward to.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,617
  • 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4067 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm
Another storm forecasted for Sunday too.
Like buses, you don't see one for a while, then three turn up at once. 😤
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,083
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4068 on: Today at 07:07:22 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:28:52 am
One thing is for sure, Friday is going to be very windy.
Yup. Grim-looking. Seen the model for Sunday yet? Horrific esp in N. Scotland. Nobby when's the last time you saw three storm category systems conveyor-belting into the UK in less than a week? I can't remember ever seeing that.....
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 