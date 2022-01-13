There's not much being made of it at the moment, as it's kind of come out of nowhere, but Friday is going to bring heavy snow to some areas.



It's part of a nasty little storm feature that's going to run across the country, bringing severe gales for a time. On its northern edge, as the low sucks in cold air from the north, there will be a band of snow running roughly west-east, about 50-100 miles wide.



Trouble is, the path of the low is far from settled, with different output models tacking it on different tracks. The most southerly track showing has the band over mid-Wales/Midlands; the most northerly over the northern half of Scotland.



It could be anywhere in between.



The air in advance of the band isn't particularly cold, so lowland areas (especially if the band is positioned further south) would probably see a rain-to-snow event as evaporative cooling of the air occurs. Depth totals wouldn't be that great and the snow would be slushy. Places with a big of elevation (over 100-150m) would enjoy better snow and deeper totals. With the strong winds, there's a chance of blizzard conditions in some lucky places.



After that, a wintry mix of showers feed in the from the NW, then perhaps a smaller-scale repeat of a band of snow/sleet moving across. But given the uncertainty of the initial feature, it's hard to pin down what happens after.



One thing is for sure, Friday is going to be very windy.