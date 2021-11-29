Maybe it's the pandemic combined with the time of year and the miserable weather, but I'm feeling the worst case of cabin fever I've had in ages. Not sure I felt this way even during lockdown. I've had it up to fucking here with days of incessant fucking rain. Feels Like I'm going nuts.



Easy for me to say, but don't let it get to you Paul mate. Think about any positive it gives to nature and the ease it comes out of your tap. Seriously, be pissed off at rain but don't let it get you down.One of my really good mates said to me a few weeks ago he longs for December 21st when days finally start getting longer. And this mate is a lucky happy fella. But fuck that, it doesn't matter how unhappy you are or wish for a different life, never wish it away.Stay chilled RB. Hugs.