After another week of unsettled weather (a couple of dry days should happen between wet days), things should begin to settle down from next Thursday as high pressure builds in.
Depending on the positioning and orientation of the high, we will likely be looking at 1-2 weeks of settled weather with some frosts and some fog. Sunshine levels will depend on how much 'anti-cyclonic gloom' is mixed into the high, but it's feasible we could have a few days of cold and low cloud. Typically atmospheric December days!
Tentative signs that there's the possibility of a colder flow of air may develop as we approach Xmas itself - but that's a long way off.