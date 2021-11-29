« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 174089 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3960 on: November 29, 2021, 02:31:15 pm »
Going to be reaching highs of 10 degrees tomorrow in the North West.

Barmy.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3961 on: December 1, 2021, 02:17:16 am »
Do one, wind

Don't make me come out there
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3962 on: December 1, 2021, 02:27:19 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on December  1, 2021, 02:17:16 am
Do one, wind

Don't make me come out there
Never offer the wind out, Tone.  :missus

Mrs. Spion did just that when we camped in Snowdonia some years back. It didn't end well at all. Our tent was destroyed by over 50mph winds which snapped the poles. I had to bundle everything into the car in the dark then drive back to Liverpool.  :-\
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3963 on: December 1, 2021, 08:30:23 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on December  1, 2021, 02:17:16 am
Do one, wind

Don't make me come out there

Outside christmas lights came off the hook at one corner of the roof and were battering against the bedroom window at 2am :no

Up the ladders again today to secure them properly. I was leaning backwards when i put them up Sunday as it felt safer resting the ladder against the garage, than resting the ladder on the fascia - today I have to go the fascia route. Can't rest the ladder on the wall anymore as we had it rendered and I do not want to damage that.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3964 on: December 4, 2021, 04:24:47 pm »
where the fuck did this storm come from?  Absolutely diabolical outside!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3965 on: December 4, 2021, 05:12:44 pm »
Horrendous weather today, and I've just seen five lightning strikes to the south of us. Lit the sky up lovely.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3966 on: December 4, 2021, 06:17:41 pm »
Heard the thunder. Don't think I'll be leaving the house today. Fuck my step counter. ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3967 on: December 5, 2021, 07:19:09 pm »
Think I was wrong about the winter storms, there's nother one coming Tuesday/Wednesday.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3968 on: December 5, 2021, 08:02:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on December  5, 2021, 07:19:09 pm
Think I was wrong about the winter storms, there's nother one coming Tuesday/Wednesday.
Yep. Storm Barra, due to arrive Tuesday. 💦🌧️🌪️☔
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3969 on: December 6, 2021, 07:25:45 pm »
Quote from: kesey on November 27, 2021, 09:45:08 pm
Look how rooted it was and the size of the earth it took with it.


I saw that today. ☹️

What a fantastic tree it was too.

They've cut it up and left large logs there, so I might have to borrow a wheel barrow to ferry some back home.

If you walk on the path north, down the left-hand side of the cafe there is a massive tree down there too. Hopefully we don't lose any more trees once the next storm hits tomorrow.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3970 on: December 6, 2021, 11:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on December  5, 2021, 08:02:23 pm
Yep. Storm Barra, due to arrive Tuesday. 💦🌧️🌪️☔

Shouldn't be as bad here, but Ireland looks in the firing line. Here's the Shipping Forecast for Shannon:

Quote
Shannon
GALE WARNING
Issued: 15:55 (UTC) on Mon 6 Dec 2021
Gale now ceased but southwesterly hurricane force 12 expected soon veering westerly later
WIND
West 5 to 7, becoming cyclonic storm 10 to hurricane force 12.
SEA STATE
Very rough or high, becoming high or very high, occasionally phenomenal later.
WEATHER
Showers.
VISIBILITY
Poor or very poor
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3971 on: December 6, 2021, 11:07:18 pm »
^
That looks nasty.

Hurricane force 12. 😱
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3972 on: December 6, 2021, 11:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on December  6, 2021, 07:25:45 pm

What a fantastic tree it was too.

Every time I go out it crosses my mind that we haven't spoke much about the number of trees fallen in Liverpool last week, I've never know so many in any of the previous bad storms.

Was it the same all over the country.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3973 on: December 6, 2021, 11:39:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on December  6, 2021, 11:18:14 pm
Every time I go out it crosses my mind that we haven't spoke much about the number of trees fallen in Liverpool last week, I've never know so many in any of the previous bad storms.

Was it the same all over the country.
According to the BBC, tens of thousands of trees were felled or left in danger of falling by storm Arwen.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-59481440

I know shortly after the storm the Echo were reporting over 60 trees down in the Liverpool area.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3974 on: December 6, 2021, 11:53:01 pm »
We are on storm warning here, schools closed tomorrow too. Going to hammer the south West coast and the East is on high alert too.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3975 on: December 7, 2021, 08:46:50 am »
65 mph winds and torrential rain here this morning.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3976 on: December 7, 2021, 09:09:08 am »
Quote from: Slippers on December  7, 2021, 08:46:50 am
65 mph winds and torrential rain here this morning.

You seem to get some horrendous weather mate.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3977 on: December 7, 2021, 09:28:46 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  7, 2021, 09:09:08 am
You seem to get some horrendous weather mate.

We're in Pembrokeshire,right on the coast.

I can't remember the last time we went a whole twenty four hours without rain.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3978 on: December 7, 2021, 10:15:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on December  6, 2021, 11:39:49 pm
According to the BBC, tens of thousands of trees were felled or left in danger of falling by storm Arwen.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-59481440

I know shortly after the storm the Echo were reporting over 60 trees down in the Liverpool area.

There's a few places off the beaten track in sefton park where you can see big trees that toppled many years ago, but managed to cling on to life, with branches changing direction and growing upwards. I guess the tap root and a few other major ones were still intact.

Sadly that's just not an option when a fallen tree blocks a pathway.  :(
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3979 on: December 7, 2021, 10:17:00 am »
Quote from: Slippers on December  7, 2021, 09:28:46 am
We're in Pembrokeshire,right on the coast.

I can't remember the last time we went a whole twenty four hours without rain.

One of my favourite places. Go every year, sometimes twice. But, when its wet. Its wet.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3980 on: December 7, 2021, 10:35:32 am »
Quote from: liversaint on December  7, 2021, 10:17:00 am
One of my favourite places. Go every year, sometimes twice. But, when its wet. Its wet.
Oh it is. My Uncle lives in St Davids, I don't think I've ever been when it wasn't raining and we visit twice a year.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3981 on: December 9, 2021, 03:38:07 pm »
After another week of unsettled weather (a couple of dry days should happen between wet days), things should begin to settle down from next Thursday as high pressure builds in.

Depending on the positioning and orientation of the high, we will likely be looking at 1-2 weeks of settled weather with some frosts and some fog. Sunshine levels will depend on how much 'anti-cyclonic gloom' is mixed into the high, but it's feasible we could have a few days of cold and low cloud. Typically atmospheric December days!

Tentative signs that there's the possibility of a colder flow of air may develop as we approach Xmas itself - but that's a long way off.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3982 on: December 9, 2021, 08:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December  9, 2021, 03:38:07 pm
After another week of unsettled weather (a couple of dry days should happen between wet days), things should begin to settle down from next Thursday as high pressure builds in.

Depending on the positioning and orientation of the high, we will likely be looking at 1-2 weeks of settled weather with some frosts and some fog. Sunshine levels will depend on how much 'anti-cyclonic gloom' is mixed into the high, but it's feasible we could have a few days of cold and low cloud. Typically atmospheric December days!

Tentative signs that there's the possibility of a colder flow of air may develop as we approach Xmas itself - but that's a long way off.
You're such a tease, Nobby.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3983 on: Yesterday at 12:13:50 am »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December  6, 2021, 07:25:45 pm
I saw that today. ☹️

What a fantastic tree it was too.


She is rooting again .
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3984 on: Yesterday at 01:30:34 pm »
Santa Claus Village

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp4RRAEgpeU


Impressive snow at the entrance to Mont Blanc Tunnel, too:

https://www.tunnelmb.net//webcam/portale_FR.mp4?ts=1639142832177

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3985 on: Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm »
Maybe it's the pandemic combined with the time of year and the miserable weather, but I'm feeling the worst case of cabin fever I've had in ages.  Not sure I felt this way even during lockdown.  I've had it up to fucking here with days of incessant fucking rain.  Feels Like I'm going nuts.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3986 on: Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm
Maybe it's the pandemic combined with the time of year and the miserable weather, but I'm feeling the worst case of cabin fever I've had in ages.  Not sure I felt this way even during lockdown.  I've had it up to fucking here with days of incessant fucking rain.  Feels Like I'm going nuts.
Easy for me to say, but don't let it get to you Paul mate. Think about any positive it gives to nature and the ease it comes out of your tap. Seriously, be pissed off at rain but don't let it get you down.

One of my really good mates said to me a few weeks ago he longs for December 21st when days finally start getting longer. And this mate is a lucky happy fella. But fuck that, it doesn't matter how unhappy you are or wish for a different life, never wish it away.

Stay chilled RB. Hugs.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3987 on: Yesterday at 09:13:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm
Easy for me to say, but don't let it get to you Paul mate. Think about any positive it gives to nature and the ease it comes out of your tap. Seriously, be pissed off at rain but don't let it get you down.

One of my really good mates said to me a few weeks ago he longs for December 21st when days finally start getting longer. And this mate is a lucky happy fella. But fuck that, it doesn't matter how unhappy you are or wish for a different life, never wish it away.

Stay chilled RB. Hugs.

Not wishing my life away John, just wish I was someplace else with a bit more sun and a bit more blue sky. Doesn't even have to be warm! ;D

Some days even the old SAD light can't plug the gap. I totally relate to your mate, as I'm also counting the days down to Dec 21st!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 12:23:25 am »
I know, I know what you mean RB. You've a more appreciative and open mind to the seasons than you allow yourself to be though. Haven't you?
