Seeing those pictures of blown down trees is frightening.

It makes you realise just how small and shallow the roots are for some trees, especially pine / leylandii etc.

We had a massive cedar taken down last year which was very close to a nearby property and when the tree surgeon came round he said that unless you thin them properly, they just act like a massive sail and are more susceptible to being blown down.



I'm still chopping that tree up, but when you feel the weight of just one chuck of one branch, it reminds you that bricks and mortar would have stood no chance if the bastard fell.