How are you getting on with the Covid, are you starting to feel better?



I only just started to feel some improvement yesterday. Until then it was horrendous and I was spending most of the time in bed. I was wiped out even doing nothing. Now, I feel a bit better but can only do things slowly or it wipes me out. Still no sense of taste or smell. I just thank my lucky stars I'd been fully vaccinated. Thanks for asking, Rob.I like to be active all the time, but I can't be just now. So, I'll just have to enjoy this lovely sunshine.