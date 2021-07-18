Weve had loads of rain this spring though.



We did and the snow as well. But regardless of that, the river levels are extremely low at present. I spent a few days in the Lakes last week and Thirlmere in particular was strikingly low. I'm now getting texts and emails from Northumbria Water Authority - my local water company - advising on how to conserve water. Thankfully, that doesn't include sharing a bath for now.As for the 1976 reference. That was a bit tongue in cheek. As Debs & Rob have already said, the summer of 76 started in the spring & never relented. I can't remember when it eventually broke, but it was a blessed relief for a lot of people when it did.The summer of 1975 was indeed another wonderful dry & sunny summer. It would be more memorable if it hadn't been eclipsed by the events of 1976.And all this with the archaic licensing laws we had back then. Being chased out of a beer garden at 3-00 because the pub had to shut and aimlessly filling in a few hours before it reopened early evening.