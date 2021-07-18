It actually started the previous September. The summer of 75 was quite dry and it carried on through the winter and then into 1976.
Another two months of this and it's 1976 revisited.Appointment of a Minister of Drought imminent.
Weve had loads of rain this spring though.
Just put some flex tape on a leaking hose pipe and it was a less than 5 mins job and the amount of sweat doing a menial job like that felt like i'd played a 5 set at Wimbledon, just showered again.
When is this shite ending?
If you live in Liverpool, Saturday.Light rain with a maximum high of 21c.
Itll be winter sooner than later then its 6 months of shite cold so I'm bloody enjoying it
Thanks SoS. Fuckin' weekend!<25 degrees is my limit mate.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Just heard the conversation in my office about how "This is just a one off week", as if it hasn't been happening every summer the last few years. When will people in England realise that extreme weather comes around every year and start to adjust and get the right set ups to counter it. Every time there is bad rain, every time is snows a lot, every time the heat is unbearable, people just thinks it's a freak.
It was only May when we were blaming 24/7 for still having the heating on It's hot, it's a bit uncomfortable, but I'm bloody enjoying it while I can.
One dead and one critical in hospital after 5 men pulled from the sea at Crosby.Anyone know what happened here?
