Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 151114 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 01:23:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:08:22 pm
It actually started the previous September. The summer of 75 was quite dry and it carried on through the winter and then into 1976.

Wow I don't remember that Rob but that would explain the hosepipe bans coming so early in the year.

I do remember spending most of the summer near water, either fishing at Croston or swimming at the Delph at Eccleston.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 02:27:35 pm »
It's so busy on the water today.

We had a couple of yachts drop anchor in the bay on Friday that are still there with another that's joined them this morning.

There's dozens out on jet skies, a few speed boats and a couple water skiing.

There's a few other yachts further out that are actually sailing and one or two smaller boats that are more than likely pleasure cruises and fishing day trippers.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 02:59:08 pm »
Love this weather.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 12:01:44 am »
it's too hot to sleep.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 12:04:00 am »
We got about 3 days of this shite left.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 05:23:32 am »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 11:33:48 am
Another two months of this and it's 1976 revisited.

Appointment of a Minister of Drought imminent.

Weve had loads of rain this spring though.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 08:31:00 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:23:32 am
Weve had loads of rain this spring though.

And snow.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:23:32 am
Weve had loads of rain this spring though.

We did and the snow as well. But regardless of that, the river levels are extremely low at present. I spent a few days in the Lakes last week and Thirlmere in particular was strikingly low. I'm now getting texts and emails from Northumbria Water Authority - my local water company - advising on how to conserve water. Thankfully, that doesn't include sharing a bath for now.

As for the 1976 reference. That was a bit tongue in cheek. As Debs & Rob have already said, the summer of 76 started in the spring & never relented. I can't remember when it eventually broke, but it was a blessed relief for a lot of people when it did.

The summer of 1975 was indeed another wonderful dry & sunny summer. It would be more memorable if it hadn't been eclipsed by the events of 1976.

And all this with the archaic licensing laws we had back then. Being chased out of a beer garden at 3-00 because the pub had to shut and aimlessly filling in a few hours before it reopened early evening.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 12:36:34 pm »
Parents have moved back to Anglesey so weve been spending the last few days here, every day has been stunning. Back to Liverpool later today and cant wait to bask on our balcony, will probably head to Crosby tomorrow. Couldnt have picked a better time to be on holiday.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 02:58:14 pm »
Just put some flex tape on a leaking hose pipe and it was a less than 5 mins job and the amount of sweat doing a menial job like that felt like i'd played a 5 set at Wimbledon, just showered again. ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 04:34:23 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:58:14 pm
Just put some flex tape on a leaking hose pipe and it was a less than 5 mins job and the amount of sweat doing a menial job like that felt like i'd played a 5 set at Wimbledon, just showered again. ;D

Bet the water in the pipe was boiling too. My youngest lad sprayed me yesterday, it was like a hot shower ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 05:42:57 pm »
I get up, i sweat, sit down, i sweat, blink, i sweat, fart or belch, i sweat, roll on winter
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:58:14 pm
Just put some flex tape on a leaking hose pipe and it was a less than 5 mins job and the amount of sweat doing a menial job like that felt like i'd played a 5 set at Wimbledon, just showered again. ;D

New balls, please!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 09:41:18 pm »
So our office have banned desk fans because it blows covid around and since our building is from the 70's the air con will only come in in November when there is a huge blizzard out.

The heat I can deal with. It's the no breeze at all that's the worst.

Every single window and door open in the house and there is just no relief.

>25*C in the UK is just not the same as >25*C when you're abroad
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 09:54:27 pm »
When is this shite ending?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 10:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:54:27 pm
When is this shite ending?
If you live in Liverpool, Saturday.

Light rain with a maximum high of 21c.
