Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 144674 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3360 on: June 9, 2021, 05:02:06 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June  9, 2021, 03:28:21 pm
peeled myself off my sheets this morning


...just noticed how horrible that sounds  :wave
It's another gift.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3361 on: June 9, 2021, 05:11:32 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June  9, 2021, 05:02:06 pm
It's another gift.

Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3362 on: June 9, 2021, 05:14:06 pm »
I've got the heating on, its like November here 🙄
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3363 on: June 9, 2021, 07:23:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June  9, 2021, 05:14:06 pm
I've got the heating on, its like November here 🙄

Odd. It's nice here. Can you keep the autumn weather at yours please? :)

...the garden will like it..  ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3364 on: June 9, 2021, 07:26:55 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June  9, 2021, 07:23:05 pm
Odd. It's nice here. Can you keep the autumn weather at yours please? :)

...the garden will like it..  ;D

The garden isn't enjoying being battered by strong winds again after things have only just recovered from the last gales we had a week or so ago.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3365 on: June 9, 2021, 10:20:51 pm »
Humidity is the killer, it was like opening an oven at tea time, it was that humid, started getting a bit cooler when the clouds moved on, looked at the overnight forecast & humidity level is forecasted to be 85% to 87%
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3366 on: June 10, 2021, 08:13:18 am »
Thick mist here this morning,it's like a horror film.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3367 on: June 10, 2021, 08:26:28 am »
Miserable here again 🙄
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3368 on: June 10, 2021, 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 10, 2021, 08:26:28 am
Miserable here again 🙄
I'm surprised. You aren't that far away from us, and it's been 23°C with sun and clouds here for most of the day.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3369 on: June 10, 2021, 06:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 10, 2021, 05:42:48 pm
I'm surprised. You aren't that far away from us, and it's been 23°C with sun and clouds here for most of the day.

It's cold, grey, drizzly, windy, just miserable and has been pretty much since weekend.

We've had the heating on the last 2 days and it feels like we should be curled up under a duvet in front of the fire.

More like November not June mate.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3370 on: June 10, 2021, 06:46:24 pm »
Muggy, but after weeks of miserable weather I'm prepared to endure it.

Got my hot water bottles in the freezer, they're life savers at night. :)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3371 on: June 10, 2021, 06:57:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 10, 2021, 06:10:30 pm
It's cold, grey, drizzly, windy, just miserable and has been pretty much since weekend.

We've had the heating on the last 2 days and it feels like we should be curled up under a duvet in front of the fire.

More like November not June mate.

I just had a look on the BBC weather and it should be sunny for you from Saturday onwards.  :)

Looking at the weather map I could see the grey stuff over you. We must have just escaped it. It's quite sunny here with 21°c just now. Hopefully it's better for you soon.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3372 on: June 10, 2021, 07:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 10, 2021, 06:46:24 pm
Muggy, but after weeks of miserable weather I'm prepared to endure it.

Got my hot water bottles in the freezer, they're life savers at night. :)
So, you have cold water bottles...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3373 on: June 10, 2021, 07:07:47 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June 10, 2021, 07:03:32 pm
So, you have cold water bottles...

Pretty much.  Although the better term is probably ice water bottles :)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3374 on: June 10, 2021, 07:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 10, 2021, 06:57:07 pm
I just had a look on the BBC weather and it should be sunny for you from Saturday onwards.  :)

Looking at the weather map I could see the grey stuff over you. We must have just escaped it. It's quite sunny here with 21°c just now. Hopefully it's better for you soon.

We're hoping we'll have a nice weekend as my sister's coming to visit but last week the forecast was good for the foreseeable yet now there's only Saturday and Sunday where it's not going to rain for the next two weeks.

It's not even warm though either, it's barely hitting 16° 😔
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3375 on: June 10, 2021, 10:04:00 pm »
My flat is almost 24C. The struggle is real.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3376 on: June 10, 2021, 11:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 10, 2021, 10:04:00 pm
My flat is almost 24C. The struggle is real.
3rd flat on a high floor? No lift?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3377 on: June 11, 2021, 12:35:09 am »
Quote from: reddebs on June 10, 2021, 07:36:57 pm
We're hoping we'll have a nice weekend as my sister's coming to visit but last week the forecast was good for the foreseeable yet now there's only Saturday and Sunday where it's not going to rain for the next two weeks.

It's not even warm though either, it's barely hitting 16° 😔
I know things change often in weather forecasting, but BBC Weather for Amlwch is saying the weekend will be good, with 20°C on Sunday, then it's sun and clouds with no rain until Sunday 20th. Temps only ranging from 16° - 18° though. At least if the sun pops out it will feel warmer than it actually is. The best two days for sun being this weekend, so hopefully it does stay nice for your sister's visit.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3378 on: June 11, 2021, 08:37:39 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 11, 2021, 12:35:09 am
I know things change often in weather forecasting, but BBC Weather for Amlwch is saying the weekend will be good, with 20°C on Sunday, then it's sun and clouds with no rain until Sunday 20th. Temps only ranging from 16° - 18° though. At least if the sun pops out it will feel warmer than it actually is. The best two days for sun being this weekend, so hopefully it does stay nice for your sister's visit.

Fingers crossed mate as this morning it's yet another grey, drizzly and windy day where I can't see the other side of the fields for the gloom 🤷

I don't think we'll be bbqing tonight that's for sure.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3379 on: June 11, 2021, 08:56:40 am »
The mist has gone but it's still damp and miserable here.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3380 on: Yesterday at 11:29:49 am »
Scorchio today  8)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3381 on: Yesterday at 06:11:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 11, 2021, 08:37:39 am
Fingers crossed mate as this morning it's yet another grey, drizzly and windy day where I can't see the other side of the fields for the gloom 🤷

I don't think we'll be bbqing tonight that's for sure.
You posted early on, so I hope it's improved since then and you've had a good day.

It's pleasant here, so I washed the car and did some work outside. Sunny with 19°C currently. Not exactly the ''hotter than the Caribbean''  ::) the papers were forecasting, but it will do.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3382 on: Yesterday at 06:18:39 pm »
Have been indoors all day, gradually succumbing to Kraken rum as I didn't feel like leaving the house.  Have enjoyed the comfortable temperatures, and having the windows open has given the place a good airing. :)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3383 on: Yesterday at 06:33:19 pm »
Currently sat at Lancaster services enjoying the sun. Weather was shit in Scotland, 14c and cloudy near Edinburgh. Leaving here at 7 so by the time I get home, the sun will have gone over the house, won't even get to sit in the garden.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3384 on: Yesterday at 06:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:11:53 pm
You posted early on, so I hope it's improved since then and you've had a good day.

It's pleasant here, so I washed the car and did some work outside. Sunny with 19°C currently. Not exactly the ''hotter than the Caribbean''  ::) the papers were forecasting, but it will do.

We've spent a fabulous morning in the garden planting all sorts of stuff she's brought with her.

This afternoon we've taken about 5ft height off a hedge so we can now see across the valley to Snowdonia from the back garden, rather than just upstairs.

We've just come in from having a BBQ, waiting for any positive updates on Christian Erikson 😔
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3385 on: Yesterday at 07:16:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:42:42 pm
We've spent a fabulous morning in the garden planting all sorts of stuff she's brought with her.

This afternoon we've taken about 5ft height off a hedge so we can now see across the valley to Snowdonia from the back garden, rather than just upstairs.

We've just come in from having a BBQ, waiting for any positive updates on Christian Erikson 😔
That sounds lovely. I'm glad you had a good day.  8)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3386 on: Yesterday at 07:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:18:39 pm
Have been indoors all day, gradually succumbing to Kraken rum

Release the rum?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3387 on: Yesterday at 07:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:18:39 pm
Have been indoors all day, gradually succumbing to Kraken rum as I didn't feel like leaving the house.  Have enjoyed the comfortable temperatures, and having the windows open has given the place a good airing. :)
Used to be one of my favourites that.....with Dr Pepper ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3388 on: Today at 09:15:18 am »
Scorchio once again in our deeply unpleasant little corner of the world.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3389 on: Today at 09:56:14 am »
22 C already here, and it's only 10am!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #3390 on: Today at 10:02:04 am »
It was meant to be lovely today but it's a bit grey out there. Hopefully it picks up later so I can deepen my t-shirt tan.
