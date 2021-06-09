It's cold, grey, drizzly, windy, just miserable and has been pretty much since weekend.



We've had the heating on the last 2 days and it feels like we should be curled up under a duvet in front of the fire.



More like November not June mate.



I just had a look on the BBC weather and it should be sunny for you from Saturday onwards.Looking at the weather map I could see the grey stuff over you. We must have just escaped it. It's quite sunny here with 21°c just now. Hopefully it's better for you soon.