peeled myself off my sheets this morning...just noticed how horrible that sounds
It's another gift.
I've got the heating on, its like November here 🙄
Odd. It's nice here. Can you keep the autumn weather at yours please? ...the garden will like it..
Miserable here again 🙄
I'm surprised. You aren't that far away from us, and it's been 23°C with sun and clouds here for most of the day.
It's cold, grey, drizzly, windy, just miserable and has been pretty much since weekend.We've had the heating on the last 2 days and it feels like we should be curled up under a duvet in front of the fire.More like November not June mate.
Muggy, but after weeks of miserable weather I'm prepared to endure it.Got my hot water bottles in the freezer, they're life savers at night.
So, you have cold water bottles...
I just had a look on the BBC weather and it should be sunny for you from Saturday onwards. Looking at the weather map I could see the grey stuff over you. We must have just escaped it. It's quite sunny here with 21°c just now. Hopefully it's better for you soon.
My flat is almost 24C. The struggle is real.
We're hoping we'll have a nice weekend as my sister's coming to visit but last week the forecast was good for the foreseeable yet now there's only Saturday and Sunday where it's not going to rain for the next two weeks.It's not even warm though either, it's barely hitting 16° 😔
I know things change often in weather forecasting, but BBC Weather for Amlwch is saying the weekend will be good, with 20°C on Sunday, then it's sun and clouds with no rain until Sunday 20th. Temps only ranging from 16° - 18° though. At least if the sun pops out it will feel warmer than it actually is. The best two days for sun being this weekend, so hopefully it does stay nice for your sister's visit.
Fingers crossed mate as this morning it's yet another grey, drizzly and windy day where I can't see the other side of the fields for the gloom 🤷I don't think we'll be bbqing tonight that's for sure.
You posted early on, so I hope it's improved since then and you've had a good day. It's pleasant here, so I washed the car and did some work outside. Sunny with 19°C currently. Not exactly the ''hotter than the Caribbean'' the papers were forecasting, but it will do.
We've spent a fabulous morning in the garden planting all sorts of stuff she's brought with her.This afternoon we've taken about 5ft height off a hedge so we can now see across the valley to Snowdonia from the back garden, rather than just upstairs.We've just come in from having a BBQ, waiting for any positive updates on Christian Erikson 😔
Have been indoors all day, gradually succumbing to Kraken rum as I didn't feel like leaving the house. Have enjoyed the comfortable temperatures, and having the windows open has given the place a good airing.
