I don't want to get anyone's hopes up but the synop sequence suggests good news - and good weather - from Friday onwards. Highs all round, with the lows dissipating as they cross the Atlantic and hit a wall of high. There's another low racing across the Atlantic by the end of the week but it looks like it might be squeezed north by the effect of the now-better-established Azores high - summer's on the way, maybe........