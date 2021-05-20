Any of our Danish friends tell me what the weather has been like over there recently.



I ask because whenever I've looked out across the North Sea in recent weeks, from Tynemouth or the Northumberland coast, it's always looked fine and settled on the horizon. To such an extent that I remark upon it every time to Mrs Stubbins. I realise that the horizon is little more than 3 miles away, but the cloud cover and rain seems to end abruptly over our heads, with no sign of it out at sea. Or does the cloud just bubble up again once you reach land and Denmark?



Or is it really chucking down in the North Sea as much as it is over the UK? One for our fishermen I suppose.