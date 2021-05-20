I've run the synop until Monday - not much let up, I'm afraid - maybe some calm by Sunday but no sign of anything remotely resembling summer.
That said, I note the so-called Azores high has finally shifted into a position you could at least geographically call the Azores, which gives a little hope longer-term, if it can do its usual thing of shifting the Gulf Stream a little farther northwards.......
THAT said, folks, I fear we're seeing real, tangible signs of the expected shift in weather patters which will create more extremes. Lots of people (doubters) say daft things like, "Where's all this global warming we're meant to have? It's freezing out!" Yeah - and when it's cooler here, it's hotter somewhere else - and they're not getting the rain - and how do they think the increased rain we do get is produced? More convection, from warmer seas, causing more and worse storms.........it's not rocket science, it's just science.