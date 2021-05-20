« previous next »
Author Topic: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread  (Read 139870 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3200 on: May 20, 2021, 10:28:42 pm »
Bloody Atlantic lows.  :butt

I've been soaked numerous times today and the garden has been battered everywhere. Grrr.....
Offline 24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3201 on: May 20, 2021, 10:36:31 pm »
Son of Spion＊ on May 20, 2021, 10:28:42 pm
Bloody Atlantic lows.  :butt

I've been soaked numerous times today and the garden has been battered everywhere. Grrr.....
We've had what feels like a month's rain in less than a week - a few days ago we had flash flooding in the centre of the city - chaos. Lashing down now - kassid ja koerad - and what you get we get a few days later (with the current flux of the gulf stream) - ya bastids.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3202 on: May 20, 2021, 10:46:50 pm »
24∗7 on May 20, 2021, 10:36:31 pm
We've had what feels like a month's rain in less than a week - a few days ago we had flash flooding in the centre of the city - chaos. Lashing down now - kassid ja koerad - and what you get we get a few days later (with the current flux of the gulf stream) - ya bastids.
8) You are very welcome to it too.

It was nice yesterday as well. Not that warm, but still quite nice. Mind you, some fella in Waterloo obviously thought it was hot, seeing as all he had on was shorts and trainers. Maybe Rob was in town? I doubt even Rob would be walking down the road topless though.

Morning rain then showers for us tomorrow, and going by the BBC weather it will be around the 2nd June before we even get to hit 18°C.  :-\

*Shakes Head*
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3203 on: May 20, 2021, 11:34:32 pm »
60 miles an hour winds and torrential rain here since this morning.  Christ knows what will be left of the garden in the morning 😡
Online Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3204 on: May 20, 2021, 11:40:43 pm »
Finally got to Sefton Park for an evening walk.  Water level in the lake was noticeably higher than usual.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3205 on: May 21, 2021, 06:18:08 am »
I do draw the line at getting my belly out, unless it's abroad.

Weather is shite again, wet grey, cold, its fucking jumped to September this year, totally bypassed spring and summer  :no :no :no :no :no

Red Berry on May 20, 2021, 11:40:43 pm
Finally got to Sefton Park for an evening walk.  Water level in the lake was noticeably higher than usual.

I used to go across the M62 of a weekend every week when on the trucks, I'd be able to see how the rain had been by how much of the reservoir wall was visible - the reservoirs are all full to the brim.
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3206 on: May 21, 2021, 07:47:22 am »
reddebs on May 20, 2021, 11:34:32 pm
60 miles an hour winds and torrential rain here since this morning.  Christ knows what will be left of the garden in the morning 😡

Same here,the garden's wrecked and it had only just recovered from the last bout of shit weather.
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3207 on: May 21, 2021, 08:40:58 am »
Slippers on May 21, 2021, 07:47:22 am
Same here,the garden's wrecked and it had only just recovered from the last bout of shit weather.

Yep same here plus I've got about 30 tomato plants and a similar amount of sweet peas in the conservatory waiting to go out but they're staying put until next week.

I dread to think what state the spuds will be in, I've not ventured out to check yet 🙄
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3208 on: May 21, 2021, 09:12:26 am »
reddebs on May 21, 2021, 08:40:58 am
Yep same here plus I've got about 30 tomato plants and a similar amount of sweet peas in the conservatory waiting to go out but they're staying put until next week.

I dread to think what state the spuds will be in, I've not ventured out to check yet 🙄

It's ridiculous,I shouldn't complain too much though.Some of the houses overlooking our nearest beach have lost chunks of their gardens this week,I guess things could be a lot worse.
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3209 on: May 21, 2021, 09:22:37 am »
Slippers on May 21, 2021, 09:12:26 am
It's ridiculous,I shouldn't complain too much though.Some of the houses overlooking our nearest beach have lost chunks of their gardens this week,I guess things could be a lot worse.

We saw something about the landslips in Pembrokeshire on the news last night, that must be terrifying.

 
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3210 on: May 21, 2021, 09:30:00 am »
Beyond a joke now.
We're trying to get some building work done here FFS  :no :no :no
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3211 on: May 21, 2021, 09:38:27 am »
reddebs on May 21, 2021, 09:22:37 am
We saw something about the landslips in Pembrokeshire on the news last night, that must be terrifying.


Lovely views and all that but I prefer to be a little further inland.
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3212 on: May 21, 2021, 09:59:05 am »
Slippers on May 21, 2021, 09:38:27 am

Lovely views and all that but I prefer to be a little further inland.

Yeah we have amazing views here but we're a mile as the crow flies from the coast.  We just happen to overlook a valley.
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3213 on: May 21, 2021, 10:53:43 am »
reddebs on May 21, 2021, 09:59:05 am
Yeah we have amazing views here but we're a mile as the crow flies from the coast.  We just happen to overlook a valley.

We have estuary views from the back of our house and on a really clear day we can see the Preseli Hills.

Don't expect to see them anytime soon though. ::)
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3214 on: May 21, 2021, 01:24:38 pm »
Fucking hell.
Online Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3215 on: May 21, 2021, 01:25:30 pm »
It was so nice at the start of the week, too. :(
Offline 24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3216 on: May 21, 2021, 01:26:48 pm »
Ｓｎａｉｌ on May 21, 2021, 01:24:38 pm
Fucking hell.
I did warn yesterday and today would be rough...
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3217 on: May 21, 2021, 01:33:40 pm »
24∗7 on May 21, 2021, 01:26:48 pm
I did warn yesterday and today would be rough...

Yesterday was like all the God's chose to take every bit of their wrath out on Anglesey as punishment for all the shit happening around the world.

 
Offline 24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3218 on: May 21, 2021, 01:38:10 pm »
I've run the synop until Monday - not much let up, I'm afraid - maybe some calm by Sunday but no sign of anything remotely resembling summer.

That said, I note the so-called Azores high has finally shifted into a position you could at least geographically call the Azores, which gives a little hope longer-term, if it can do its usual thing of shifting the Gulf Stream a little farther northwards.......

THAT said, folks, I fear we're seeing real, tangible signs of the expected shift in weather patters which will create more extremes. Lots of people (doubters) say daft things like, "Where's all this global warming we're meant to have? It's freezing out!" Yeah - and when it's cooler here, it's hotter somewhere else - and they're not getting the rain - and how do they think the increased rain we do get is produced? More convection, from warmer seas, causing more and worse storms.........it's not rocket science, it's just science.  :butt
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3219 on: May 21, 2021, 02:32:46 pm »
On track to be the wettest May on record:

Quote
The UK is on track for its wettest May on record, with further heavy rain forecast as lockdown rules start to lift.

According to provisional figures from the Met Offices national climate information centre, Wales has already recorded 129% (110.6mm) of its average rainfall for the whole of the month, while the UK as a whole has had 88% (61.1mm).

All countries in the UK are recording rainfall well above the amount usually expected at this point in May, with Scotland reporting 72% (60.9mm) of its average May total, Northern Ireland 77% (55.8mm) and England 92% (53.9mm).

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/may/21/uk-weather-may-on-track-to-be-wettest-on-record-with-more-rain-to-come

Following this:

Quote
Provisional figures from the Met Offices National Climate Information Centre indicate that April had the third lowest average UK minimum temperature for the month since records began in 1884, while Wales, Scotland and England all reported their figures in their top five lowest ever recorded. Average daily maximum temperatures were also below normal, but not by as much as the minimum temperatures.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2021/lowest-average-minimum-temperatures-since-1922-as-part-of-dry-april



Climate Change ahoy!!!

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3220 on: May 21, 2021, 03:20:58 pm »
24∗7 on May 21, 2021, 01:38:10 pm
I've run the synop until Monday - not much let up, I'm afraid - maybe some calm by Sunday but no sign of anything remotely resembling summer.

That said, I note the so-called Azores high has finally shifted into a position you could at least geographically call the Azores, which gives a little hope longer-term, if it can do its usual thing of shifting the Gulf Stream a little farther northwards.......

THAT said, folks, I fear we're seeing real, tangible signs of the expected shift in weather patters which will create more extremes. Lots of people (doubters) say daft things like, "Where's all this global warming we're meant to have? It's freezing out!" Yeah - and when it's cooler here, it's hotter somewhere else - and they're not getting the rain - and how do they think the increased rain we do get is produced? More convection, from warmer seas, causing more and worse storms.........it's not rocket science, it's just science.  :butt


My previous optimism for a good pattern change as we approach the BH weekend has diminished, as there's a split between the different forecast models.

I'm still hopeful that the general scenario of the Azores High ridging northwards, then splitting to leave a high pressure centred just to the north of Scotland, will come off.

It wouldn't be warm, but pleasant - and dry/sunny, especially in the west.
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3221 on: May 21, 2021, 05:20:59 pm »
Been pissing down all afternoon. Hope the week after bank holiday is at least dry, we've got a week off, but staying at home as not even trying to go abroad now.
Online Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3222 on: May 21, 2021, 05:32:43 pm »
This is so fucking depressing.  One of the coolest April's on record, followed by probably the wettest May on record.  Feels like bloody October out there. 
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3223 on: May 21, 2021, 06:32:54 pm »
Well, I'm like a drowned rat. Flooded roads in Old Roan/Aintree and I got a right old soaking getting from the car to the shops and back to the car.
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3224 on: Yesterday at 08:05:48 am »
It's not raining. :o
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3225 on: Yesterday at 08:20:11 am »
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3226 on: Yesterday at 08:28:21 am »
rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:20:11 am
It is here >:(

I'm so used to waking up to what sounds like pound coins hitting the roof it took me ten minutes to catch on.

Offline redbyrdz

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3227 on: Yesterday at 08:52:17 am »
rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:20:11 am
It is here >:(

Yep, here too. Wet bike ride coming up again. ::)
Online rob1966

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3228 on: Yesterday at 09:16:01 am »
Slippers on Yesterday at 08:28:21 am
I'm so used to waking up to what sounds like pound coins hitting the roof it took me ten minutes to catch on.



I keep waking up stupid early, probably because most Saturdays I'm up before 5 for work - woke at half 5 so came down, it was dry then started to rain about half 6. Need to paint the coping stones above the garage doors today, its nearly the end of May and can't even do basic jobs like painting outside.
Offline 24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3229 on: Yesterday at 09:35:55 am »
Gorgeous start to the day here, sunshine, not a cloud in the sky. Then, at 11am, Better Half spots some small cumulus and says it's gonna be nice. I take a look and say nah that's not fair weather cu that's rain in 2 hours cu....

Cue disbelief.

Then minutes later my phone weather app pops up with a message....

"Expect rain in two hours."

Cue smug look on me grid 😅
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3230 on: Yesterday at 10:00:36 am »
rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:16:01 am
I keep waking up stupid early, probably because most Saturdays I'm up before 5 for work - woke at half 5 so came down, it was dry then started to rain about half 6. Need to paint the coping stones above the garage doors today, its nearly the end of May and can't even do basic jobs like painting outside.

I'd just like it to stay dry for a couple of hours so that we can tidy the back garden,it's like a war zone out there.
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3231 on: Yesterday at 10:11:33 am »
Slippers on Yesterday at 08:05:48 am
It's not raining. :o

We can actually see the sea today 😜
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3232 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 am »
reddebs on Yesterday at 10:11:33 am
We can actually see the sea today 😜

Exciting isn't it?  :)
Online reddebs

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3233 on: Yesterday at 11:14:38 am »
Slippers on Yesterday at 10:26:29 am
Exciting isn't it?  :)

We've got my niece and her family over for the weekend so just waiting for the tide to go out to take them down so the kids can go rock pooling 😁
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3234 on: Yesterday at 12:31:04 pm »
reddebs on Yesterday at 11:14:38 am
We've got my niece and her family over for the weekend so just waiting for the tide to go out to take them down so the kids can go rock pooling 😁

We're just back from the beach,there was a guy down there building a wall at the head of one of the little inlets in an attempt to stop what's left of his garden sliding into the sea.
Offline Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3235 on: Today at 01:13:03 pm »
It's fucking hammering down.
Online Stubbins

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #3236 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm »
Any of our Danish friends tell me what the weather has been like over there recently.

I ask because whenever I've looked out across the North Sea in recent weeks, from Tynemouth or the Northumberland coast, it's always looked fine and settled on the horizon. To such an extent that I remark upon it every time to Mrs Stubbins. I realise that the horizon is little more than 3 miles away, but the cloud cover and rain seems to end abruptly over our heads, with no sign of it out at sea. Or does the cloud just bubble up again once you reach land and Denmark?

Or is it really chucking down in the North Sea as much as it is over the UK? One for our fishermen I suppose.
