The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Re the poor lad who was hit by lighting (RIP) - I had a close call when reffing a boys' match (U14) in northern Sweden where we rarely got lightning. I saw the storm coming in, worked out its trajectory, heard the doppler shift effect, realised it was coming our way, played on for a few more minutes, then saw a bolt too close for comfort, suspended the game, rushed everyone off the pitch and into the pavilion. Minutes later a floodlight was hit.

I used to get paid to watch weather - imagine being stood at the nighest point of an RAF base in the Thames Valley in midsummer with it all kickin off around as a storm gets 'stuck' in the Chiltern gap........that was fun.......
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
It's boiling here,I've just put the seat cushions on the garden furniture for the first time this year.

If that doesn't bring the rain nothing will.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Quote from: Slippers on May 12, 2021, 12:16:29 pm
It's boiling here,I've just put the seat cushions on the garden furniture for the first time this year.

If that doesn't bring the rain nothing will.
Dude, light the BBQ or set up some Technics decks and a PA outside - that's guaranteed to set the rain off.......
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Seen that about the kid in Blackpool, poor little fella  :'(

Some of the claps of thunder yesterday were exceptionally loud over ours in Huyton, they reckon we might have a chance of a couple more later.

I've seen some intense storms in Arizona a couple of years ago, but by far the scariest was years ago. I was going to work and waiting for the bus at the top of our road about 7am and the sky was literally purple, absolute bonkers. It was thundering and pissing down but out of nowhere the storm was overhead and forked lightning was coming down above. I can remember people actually being frightened and sheltering under the bus stop, you'd see a flash of lightning and hear an almost instant explosion of thunder, accompanied with a distinct smell of burning electric.

I've never been so glad to see the 10A come in my life haha!
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
About 11 last night the most intense thunder storm / lightening / hail and then torrential rain until about 1am

Bright and Sunny so far today
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
This wind is absolutely no joke now.  I've just had to put a 5mtr windbreak round my taties whilst I've still got some leaves left 😡
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Quote from: reddebs on May 12, 2021, 02:49:56 pm
This wind is absolutely no joke now.  I've just had to put a 5mtr windbreak round my taties whilst I've still got some leaves left 😡

One of the perils of living near the sea, the winds are always stronger. You'll learn to know when the tide is in, by when the wind drops.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2021, 03:49:28 pm
One of the perils of living near the sea, the winds are always stronger. You'll learn to know when the tide is in, by when the wind drops.
Not heard this one before, Rob - got any more info on it? Sounds like some fascinating physics taking place.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 12, 2021, 04:20:38 pm
Not heard this one before, Rob - got any more info on it? Sounds like some fascinating physics taking place.

It was something my stepdad told me 30 odd years ago. He used to sea fish, from the beach, the dock wall and also had a share in a 20ft boat. He told me and our kid the wind always drops once the tide was in, which we didn't believe. We lived in Southport by then and its always windy and he wasn't bullshitting us, when high tide happened, you'd feel the wind drop and the direction would change.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2021, 04:31:26 pm
It was something my stepdad told me 30 odd years ago. He used to sea fish, from the beach, the dock wall and also had a share in a 20ft boat. He told me and our kid the wind always drops once the tide was in, which we didn't believe. We lived in Southport by then and its always windy and he wasn't bullshitting us, when high tide happened, you'd feel the wind drop and the direction would change.
Maybe something to do with drag, whereby more water 'slows' the air down, at least at sea level? That would explain the direction change (the same effect happens everywhere, not just at sea - wind sheer at certain flight levels is a key element of reports back to ATC, I used to give a 2000ft wind reading on every obs).
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2021, 03:49:28 pm
One of the perils of living near the sea, the winds are always stronger. You'll learn to know when the tide is in, by when the wind drops.

We always noticed weather changes growing up near Southport but we've never been this close to the coast.

It seems to be how the house is positioned too as it's westerlys that have caused the damage when you expect it to be northerlys or easterlys that we've had more of.

It looks beautiful outside but I've had my winter coat and wooly hat on whilst I've been gardening.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
It's really sad reading about the little fella killed by lightning in Blackpool yesterday. It turns out he was a big Liverpool fan too.  :'(

Horrific for the step-dad who was watching on as it happened.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/stepdad-boy-9-killed-lightning-24093243

RIP little guy. YNWA.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
One thing I noticed yesterday when we got caught out by the storm whilst in the park was how still it was beforehand, then as the storm approached the cold downdraft really whipped up and the trees were blowing all over the place.

It took me back to being a kid playing footy in the street one day in a heatwave. It was still as the dark clouds gathered to the south, then the wind really kicked in and it all kicked off with a torrential thunderstorm bringing the dry spell to an end.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Sucks the life out of you this weather. Raining again and cold, just makes you want to go to bed.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
This weather is really buggering me up mentally and emotionally.  I'm not in a good place right now anyway, and this is just making things worse.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Quote from: rob1966 on May 13, 2021, 04:41:02 pm
Sucks the life out of you this weather. Raining again and cold, just makes you want to go to bed.

It started pissing down at 2 o'clock and it hasn't stopped.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Went to Bidston Hill and West Kirby with my mate yesterday. Weather was lovely for the most part, and there were a few moments it was bloody warm.

Pissing down and freezing again today though.  :(
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
I'm sat at a Sainsburys RDC in Hams Hall, it's 13c and bloody raining. At least I'm not home pissing the missus off 😊🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Thunderstorms and flash flooding in Tallinn today, turning the central marketplace into Venice...

https://www.facebook.com/aivo.vaske/videos/10159414960730116/
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Fucking rained out.

Is it June already??
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Thunder/lightning and pissing it down, its fucking shite this.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
It's fucking freezing.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 08:24:35 pm
It's fucking freezing.

It hit the heady heights of 14c in Cannock this afternoon, actually had to take my coat off while closing the curtains on the trailer. Sat on the couch now and its freezing in here, its beyond shite.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:11 pm
It hit the heady heights of 14c in Cannock this afternoon, actually had to take my coat off while closing the curtains on the trailer. Sat on the couch now and its freezing in here, its beyond shite.
It's the middle of May and I'm dressing for a Polar expedition to walk the dog.
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:29:38 pm
It's the middle of May and I'm dressing for a Polar expedition to walk the dog.
Might you be some time.....? 🤔
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Weather so unreliable in Chester I was driven to start sorting out the rubbish in the loft.

Had to be done but I'd much rather be out on my bike.
