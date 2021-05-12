Seen that about the kid in Blackpool, poor little fellaSome of the claps of thunder yesterday were exceptionally loud over ours in Huyton, they reckon we might have a chance of a couple more later.I've seen some intense storms in Arizona a couple of years ago, but by far the scariest was years ago. I was going to work and waiting for the bus at the top of our road about 7am and the sky was literally purple, absolute bonkers. It was thundering and pissing down but out of nowhere the storm was overhead and forked lightning was coming down above. I can remember people actually being frightened and sheltering under the bus stop, you'd see a flash of lightning and hear an almost instant explosion of thunder, accompanied with a distinct smell of burning electric.I've never been so glad to see the 10A come in my life haha!