Author Topic: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread

Sarge

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 07:01:44 pm
Windy here again and rain starting to piss down.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 07:27:18 pm
It's dry here now but the wind's picked up again.

We've just been for a walk and seen what looked like the frame of some sort of greenhouse lying upside down on someone's drive.Tree branches everywhere and parts of the pavement have been roped off because of falling slates.
gravy red

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 08:53:13 pm
Fishguard to Rosslare (Party) boat trip. Happy days .....
24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 06:43:07 pm
I can actually see the ferry from our house,I'll give him a wave.
50 ft wave?
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 09:28:54 pm
spen71

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3005 on: Today at 02:17:48 am
Nobby Reserve

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3006 on: Today at 12:37:02 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:33:42 pm
There's also a phenomenon whereby the 'cold layer' sinks to ground level which is when you see rain turning into snow - but it's too complicated to explain here (I've forgotten the key mechanical parts of it anyway) and it's usually a localised thing anyway.

Evaporative cooling.

The precipitation starts off as snowflakes and, as it falls and reaches milder air, it melts. But the act of each snowflake melting causes a tiny drop in temperature (commensurate to the energy expanded in the melting process). One or a few snowflakes won't make any noticeable difference to air temp but wiith billions of snowflakes falling and melting, the air is made colder in a process that moves lower and lower. You also need calm conditions for evaporative cooling, to prevent the wind constantly mixing the air.

"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

24∗7

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3007 on: Today at 12:51:51 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:37:02 pm
Evaporative cooling.

The precipitation starts off as snowflakes and, as it falls and reaches milder air, it melts. But the act of each snowflake melting causes a tiny drop in temperature (commensurate to the energy expanded in the melting process). One or a few snowflakes won't make any noticeable difference to air temp but wiith billions of snowflakes falling and melting, the air is made colder in a process that moves lower and lower. You also need calm conditions for evaporative cooling, to prevent the wind constantly mixing the air.


That's the puppy, ta la. :thumbup - fascinating piece of science that, even more fascinating to actually watch it happening and report it back to unbelieving ears at an air force base - "It's snowing." - "It's not, it's raining!" - "It's turning to snow." - "Don't be stupid, rain doesn't turn to snow, it's the other way around!" - "Errr, no it isn't and yes it is snowing......." - "Ohshi.............!"
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Ziltoid

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3008 on: Today at 03:47:25 pm
Can't believe how cold it was this morning.
El Denzel Pepito

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3009 on: Today at 03:57:54 pm
So... summer 2021 in the UK - what's the general long-range forecast for this year? Cooler or warmer than usual?

I think by this time last year it was scorching in some areas.
Slippers

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3010 on: Today at 06:30:17 pm
It's freezing and pissing down here.
Samie

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3011 on: Today at 06:31:08 pm
It's May and it's pissing it down everywhere and it's cold wintery at times.  :butt
nuts100

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3012 on: Today at 06:42:20 pm
Hail last week
Hundreds of cars written off and so much roof damage
We got lucky as we have a tile roof and fortunately didnt break the pool equipment

I've been a good boy.

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3013 on: Today at 06:49:27 pm
Fucking freezing and I hate it. Then people wonder why no-one likes to holiday in the UK.
Red Berry

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3014 on: Today at 06:56:19 pm
Autumn can be such a bugger of a season.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3015 on: Today at 07:01:31 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 06:42:20 pm
Hail last week
Hundreds of cars written off and so much roof damage
We got lucky as we have a tile roof and fortunately didnt break the pool equipment
My nephew lives in America and had a Mini Cooper S wrote off by a hailstorm a while back. Scary stuff when stones that size are falling on you or your property.
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Son of Spion＊

Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
Reply #3016 on: Today at 07:05:25 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:56:19 pm
Autumn can be such a bugger of a season.
We've just been to the park and I was saying to Mrs Spion how it felt like autumn.

If we were in the sun and sheltered from the wind it was reasonable, but when a shower came over and the wind picked up it was freezing.
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.
