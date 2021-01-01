Evaporative cooling.
The precipitation starts off as snowflakes and, as it falls and reaches milder air, it melts. But the act of each snowflake melting causes a tiny drop in temperature (commensurate to the energy expanded in the melting process). One or a few snowflakes won't make any noticeable difference to air temp but wiith billions of snowflakes falling and melting, the air is made colder in a process that moves lower and lower. You also need calm conditions for evaporative cooling, to prevent the wind constantly mixing the air.
That's the puppy, ta la.
- fascinating piece of science that, even more fascinating to actually watch it happening and report it back to unbelieving ears at an air force base - "It's snowing." - "It's not, it's raining!" - "It's turning to snow." - "Don't be stupid, rain doesn't turn to snow, it's the other way around!" - "Errr, no it isn't and yes it is snowing......." - "Ohshi.............!"