There's a massive high pressure north of Iceland / over Greenland, which is causing an Arctic blast. The Gulf Stream seems to be running farther south than usual, all of which has two effects.



The 528 partial thickness (so-called "snow line") sits across the north coast of Wales most of the week.



The rest of mainland Europe is caught between the 528 and the 546 lines (you have to go as far south as Morocco and Algeria before you find the 564!), with the Atlantic storms you'd normally see go north of Scotland are hitting north of France, Belgium, Holland, Denmark instead before fizzling out.



As the synop sequence currently stands, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see snow showers as far south as Liverpool by the end of the week.



It's May.



Let that sink in.