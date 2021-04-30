« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread  (Read 133687 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,437
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2960 on: April 30, 2021, 05:52:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 30, 2021, 05:48:31 pm
There's always snow in Beak...
:lmao never thought I'd see something like that in the weather thread!
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,914
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2961 on: April 30, 2021, 06:00:20 pm »
It's RAWK mate. I'd expect a bonjela reference in the analytics thread soon.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,430
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2962 on: April 30, 2021, 06:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 30, 2021, 06:00:20 pm
It's RAWK mate. I'd expect a bonjela reference in the analytics thread soon.

Isn't he the Leeds manager?
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,973
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2963 on: April 30, 2021, 08:05:02 pm »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2964 on: May 1, 2021, 07:55:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on April 30, 2021, 11:51:43 am
Ah it's not just me who's feeling cold at night. It's been quite chilly this past week at night.

It was so cold last night, I was seriously thinking about putting the heating back on. I just couldn't be arsed to come out from under my warm blanket.



...seriously though, the chilly weather is killing all my energy to do anything. Its nice enough in the sunshine, but the cold nights can fuck off now.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2965 on: May 1, 2021, 08:03:18 am »
We had our first real downpour of rain overnight since moving and today is the most beautiful spring morning imaginable.

Not a breath of wind, clear blue sky, the birds are singing and it feels more like 16° than 6°.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,973
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2966 on: May 1, 2021, 11:53:58 am »
I'm lucky enough to live in a brand new, energy efficient apartment now, a big improvement on the concrete ice-cube I was living in just a couple of years back. It's a fairly static 20C indoors and I'm borderline overheating at night. Been having the windows open in the morning to freshen the place up.

In the old place, I'd probably still need the heating on and a hot water bottle!
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2967 on: May 1, 2021, 01:54:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May  1, 2021, 08:03:18 am
We had our first real downpour of rain overnight since moving and today is the most beautiful spring morning imaginable.

Not a breath of wind, clear blue sky, the birds are singing and it feels more like 16° than 6°.

That's what we woke up to,it's bloody freezing now.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2968 on: May 1, 2021, 03:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on May  1, 2021, 01:54:05 pm
That's what we woke up to,it's bloody freezing now.

Beautiful wasn't it!

I've been in shorts and vest top all day even though it's a bit parky in some areas of the garden. 

I've found a nice sheltered spot now so enjoying a bit of chilling time till teatime 😁
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,149
  • Kloppite
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2969 on: May 1, 2021, 07:13:05 pm »
Lovely morning, not a breath of wind either, then started getting cold around lunchtime. Monday & Tuesday is going raining & windy
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 11:17:28 am »
What a freaking day!

Lashing it down with rain and blowing a gale I'm seriously thinking of lighting the fire and snuggling under the duvet watching Christmas films all day 😁
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,973
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 11:35:40 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:17:28 am
What a freaking day!

Lashing it down with rain and blowing a gale I'm seriously thinking of lighting the fire and snuggling under the duvet watching Christmas films all day 😁

It's Bank Holiday.  What did you expect? ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,437
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 11:37:08 am »
There's a massive high pressure north of Iceland / over Greenland, which is causing an Arctic blast. The Gulf Stream seems to be running farther south than usual, all of which has two effects.

The 528 partial thickness (so-called "snow line") sits across the north coast of Wales most of the week.

The rest of mainland Europe is caught between the 528 and the 546 lines (you have to go as far south as Morocco and Algeria before you find the 564!), with the Atlantic storms you'd normally see go north of Scotland are hitting north of France, Belgium, Holland, Denmark instead before fizzling out.

As the synop sequence currently stands, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see snow showers as far south as Liverpool by the end of the week.

It's May.

Let that sink in.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:41 am by 24∗7 »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,149
  • Kloppite
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 12:03:34 pm »
Yep, looking at the weather charts, high pressure over Greenland spreading to Iceland, also high pressure over France & in the Atlantic to the west of Portugal, with low pressure in between & over the UK.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/maps-and-charts/surface-pressure
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 12:18:58 pm »
Just back from a rain and wind lashed stroll around the marina.

Most refreshing.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,310
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 12:19:48 pm »
seems a bit brisk
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 12:29:01 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:19:48 pm
seems a bit brisk

Brisk enough to knock you off your feet here.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,973
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 12:51:56 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:37:08 am
There's a massive high pressure north of Iceland / over Greenland, which is causing an Arctic blast. The Gulf Stream seems to be running farther south than usual, all of which has two effects.

The 528 partial thickness (so-called "snow line") sits across the north coast of Wales most of the week.

The rest of mainland Europe is caught between the 528 and the 546 lines (you have to go as far south as Morocco and Algeria before you find the 564!), with the Atlantic storms you'd normally see go north of Scotland are hitting north of France, Belgium, Holland, Denmark instead before fizzling out.

As the synop sequence currently stands, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see snow showers as far south as Liverpool by the end of the week.

It's May.

Let that sink in.

Last time I remember it snowing in May in Liverpool was 1985. I was eleven.  There was a thin veneer of snow on the playground, just enough for snowballs. My dad always told me about how it had once snowed in June, but I forget the year - might have been the 70s, but I don't really remember much about that decade.

EDIT: checking the forecast and the temperature seems set to creep to mid-teens and stick there for the next week or so, so I think snow is unlikely.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:07 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:51:56 pm
Last time I remember it snowing in May in Liverpool was 1985. I was eleven.  There was a thin veneer of snow on the playground, just enough for snowballs. My dad always told me about how it had once snowed in June, but I forget the year - might have been the 70s, but I don't really remember much about that decade.

EDIT: checking the forecast and the temperature seems set to creep to mid-teens and stick there for the next week or so, so I think snow is unlikely.

It snowed on my sister's 21st birthday morning 04/05/1979 but I can't remember it ever snowing in June.

My mum said it snowed on 6th June 1946, after blizzard conditions her front door was totally under snow.

From a gardening pov they always advise not to put out bedding plants or seedlings until after the last frosts at the end of May unless protected by fleece and roses should never be pruned before spring bank holiday weekend.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 