« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread  (Read 132366 times)

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,090
  • YNWA
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2880 on: April 11, 2021, 01:31:22 pm »
If you get out the cold wind in the sun it's pretty warm. Just walked the dog down Pier Head then back up through town - all in just a T-shirt and jeans. Cold in the shade but got on a bench just tucked back a little in the sun and was gorgeous.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2881 on: April 11, 2021, 02:07:07 pm »
I can tell when it is fucking cold as the lining under my left knee cap starts to seize up.

The answer is to wear long johns or lined walking trousers but I didn't do either yesterday and ended up hobbling home.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,111
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2882 on: April 11, 2021, 02:13:19 pm »
Car was frozen over this morning but next week we are to see tempratures up to the mid teens.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2883 on: April 12, 2021, 01:18:41 pm »
Sunny, warm ish, PUB

shorts and facemask
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,418
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2884 on: April 12, 2021, 03:06:18 pm »
Insane. +3 at the weekend with snow showers, now +18 in town, forecast for next few days is..................7 or 8 only. Fuckinell.......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2885 on: April 12, 2021, 03:14:25 pm »
16 today and really nice , feels a lot warmer

24 hours ago we had snow blizzards  for most of the afternoon
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2886 on: April 12, 2021, 03:48:59 pm »
Went shopping with the missus and got blinded by the sun and accidentally ended up in a beer garden instead
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,338
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2887 on: April 12, 2021, 07:07:11 pm »
Snowdonia looked amazing this morning after overnight snow.

We're just back from the park. It's only 7c but nice in the sunshine.

The park was nice and peaceful too, which was in stark contrast to lockdown, when it was rammed.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2888 on: April 12, 2021, 07:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 12, 2021, 07:07:11 pm
Snowdonia looked amazing this morning after overnight snow.

We're just back from the park. It's only 7c but nice in the sunshine.

The park was nice and peaceful too, which was in stark contrast to lockdown, when it was rammed.

If you stay away from Primark you'll miss the crowds.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2889 on: April 12, 2021, 07:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 12, 2021, 07:07:11 pm
Snowdonia looked amazing this morning after overnight snow.

We're just back from the park. It's only 7c but nice in the sunshine.

The park was nice and peaceful too, which was in stark contrast to lockdown, when it was rammed.

Everyone was at the pub.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
  • Kloppite
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2890 on: April 12, 2021, 08:04:41 pm »
Been a lovely day, i just wish that wind would fuck off. :no
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,428
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2891 on: April 12, 2021, 08:41:38 pm »
Its frigging freezing.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2892 on: April 13, 2021, 09:12:29 am »
Another gorgeous day down on the Costa del Cymru.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2893 on: April 13, 2021, 09:15:43 am »
Patchy cloud but warming up - taking my lad for brekkie in half an hour as he's off school, should be nice sat in the sun.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2894 on: April 25, 2021, 10:17:30 am »
The sun's shining,there's not a cloud in the sky and the wind's cold enough to strip the skin off your face.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2895 on: April 25, 2021, 11:55:13 am »
Quote from: Slippers on April 25, 2021, 10:17:30 am
The sun's shining,there's not a cloud in the sky and the wind's cold enough to strip the skin off your face.

Was about to say what the bleeding hell is up with the weather.  I've had to move pots to a different part of the garden and bring all the tomato plants back inside as they're getting absolutely battered from all sides.

I've never known the UK have so many days of North Easterly winds, it's been relentless since we moved here.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2896 on: April 25, 2021, 06:42:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 25, 2021, 11:55:13 am
Was about to say what the bleeding hell is up with the weather.  I've had to move pots to a different part of the garden and bring all the tomato plants back inside as they're getting absolutely battered from all sides.

I've never known the UK have so many days of North Easterly winds, it's been relentless since we moved here.

It's been almost three weeks,it's ruined the magnolia in our front garden.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2897 on: April 25, 2021, 06:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on April 25, 2021, 06:42:19 pm
It's been almost three weeks,it's ruined the magnolia in our front garden.

Well that's good to know at least, we weren't sure if it was just here as we were warned it's a windy spot before we moved in.

At least there's hope this isn't the norm and we'll get some calm days eventually.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2898 on: April 25, 2021, 09:27:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 25, 2021, 06:48:59 pm
Well that's good to know at least, we weren't sure if it was just here as we were warned it's a windy spot before we moved in.

At least there's hope this isn't the norm and we'll get some calm days eventually.

I wouldn't mind some rain either,the garden's looking a bit dusty.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2899 on: April 25, 2021, 09:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on April 25, 2021, 09:27:42 pm
I wouldn't mind some rain either,the garden's looking a bit dusty.

It's not rained here since we moved apart from the odd shower overnight so my hosepipe has been hammered due to all the veg, fruit and plants we've sown or put in so yeah we could with some too.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,915
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2900 on: April 25, 2021, 10:46:15 pm »
Seems like there will be rain due in from late next week for a good seven days or so. Has been a dry April, if not especially warm.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2901 on: April 26, 2021, 09:08:35 am »
Quote from: reddebs on April 25, 2021, 09:56:21 pm
It's not rained here since we moved apart from the odd shower overnight so my hosepipe has been hammered due to all the veg, fruit and plants we've sown or put in so yeah we could with some too.

None forecast for this week.

It'll probably hammer down next week and I'll be in here whinging about it battering the plants.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2902 on: April 26, 2021, 09:15:10 am »
Quote from: Slippers on April 26, 2021, 09:08:35 am
None forecast for this week.

It'll probably hammer down next week and I'll be in here whinging about it battering the plants.

Bit calmer here today thankfully
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,418
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2903 on: April 26, 2021, 09:17:28 am »
Well, we're on 4th winter.....or 5th...I've lost count  :butt
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2904 on: April 26, 2021, 10:27:24 am »
Quote from: reddebs on April 26, 2021, 09:15:10 am
Bit calmer here today thankfully
Same here,just a gentle Baltic breeze this morning. ::)
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2905 on: April 26, 2021, 04:30:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 25, 2021, 11:55:13 am
I've never known the UK have so many days of North Easterly winds, it's been relentless since we moved here.


One of the rare times when west is best for weather for a prolonged period, and we get the benefit of the Pennines.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,418
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2906 on: April 26, 2021, 04:54:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 25, 2021, 11:55:13 am
Was about to say what the bleeding hell is up with the weather.  I've had to move pots to a different part of the garden and bring all the tomato plants back inside as they're getting absolutely battered from all sides.

I've never known the UK have so many days of North Easterly winds, it's been relentless since we moved here.
It happened about a decade ago, 2011, and again in 2012 if I recall correctly. A high pressure was positioned for effin weeks in such a way that it drew in winds from the East, which was still in winter, generally speaking.

Also, there's another feature called "anticyclonic curvature". This is where the winds whip around a curve in the isobars, like a kind of coriolis effect - imagine an object flying off a spinning disc, like when you were a kid on the roundabout and you'd fly off it when it sped up.

Looks like that's been happening - and whilst it looks like that curvature effect lessens in the coming days, the 528 partial thickness line still covers much of the UK, so it's going to stay a bit parky.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2907 on: April 26, 2021, 05:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 26, 2021, 04:30:39 pm

One of the rare times when west is best for weather for a prolonged period, and we get the benefit of the Pennines.

That's why I questioned it mate.  The prevailing wind for the UK is from the west which brings all the shitty warm, wet stuff with it.  Having spent 20yrs in Yorkshire the penines protected us from the worst of it but Christ did we know about Easterlys.

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2908 on: April 26, 2021, 05:36:10 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 26, 2021, 04:54:17 pm
It happened about a decade ago, 2011, and again in 2012 if I recall correctly. A high pressure was positioned for effin weeks in such a way that it drew in winds from the East, which was still in winter, generally speaking.

Also, there's another feature called "anticyclonic curvature". This is where the winds whip around a curve in the isobars, like a kind of coriolis effect - imagine an object flying off a spinning disc, like when you were a kid on the roundabout and you'd fly off it when it sped up.

Looks like that's been happening - and whilst it looks like that curvature effect lessens in the coming days, the 528 partial thickness line still covers much of the UK, so it's going to stay a bit parky.

See now it all makes sense.  Thanks mate I was beginning to question the decision to move 😳
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,344
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2909 on: April 26, 2021, 06:18:04 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 26, 2021, 04:54:17 pm

This is where the winds whip around a curve in the isobars, like a kind of coriolis effect - imagine an object flying off a spinning disc, like when you were a kid on the roundabout and you'd fly off it when it sped up.



Gloriously accurate imagery... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,915
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2910 on: April 26, 2021, 06:24:01 pm »
time for me to roll this one out again. :D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2911 on: April 26, 2021, 10:41:38 pm »
Well pretty reasonable in Cheshire. Sunny but a bit cool in the shade.

Ideal weather to get out and do some walking and cycling. But just waiting for the return of the shitty weather, as usual in our 'temperate' country.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2912 on: Yesterday at 08:52:50 am »
Summer's over
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2913 on: Yesterday at 12:56:50 pm »
Cloudy with sunny spells today,supposed to stay like this for the rest of the week.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2914 on: Yesterday at 02:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 12:56:50 pm
Cloudy with sunny spells today,supposed to stay like this for the rest of the week.

We actualy had some rain this morning.  It barely wet anything and I've got washing out now as it's quite sunny again but cold.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2915 on: Today at 06:59:35 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:04:09 pm
We actualy had some rain this morning.  It barely wet anything and I've got washing out now as it's quite sunny again but cold.

We had some rain overnight,just enough to perk up the primroses.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2916 on: Today at 08:06:35 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 06:59:35 am
We had some rain overnight,just enough to perk up the primroses.

It hammered it down a few times overnight and now it's more like autumn or even winter.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2917 on: Today at 08:19:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:06:35 am
It hammered it down a few times overnight and now it's more like autumn or even winter.

When we were walking the dog last night a few people commented that it felt more like October than April.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2918 on: Today at 08:24:52 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 08:19:22 am
When we were walking the dog last night a few people commented that it felt more like October than April.

Yep I'd agree with them on that.

We've got a bit of a "Life of Brian" light show happening out at sea just now where the sun has lit up the wind farm in the distance but everywhere else is grey. 

Don't know if it's visible from Liverpool?
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The weather, a.k.a. "the jillc's boiler's flame's gone orf" thread
« Reply #2919 on: Today at 08:32:21 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:24:52 am
Yep I'd agree with them on that.

We've got a bit of a "Life of Brian" light show happening out at sea just now where the sun has lit up the wind farm in the distance but everywhere else is grey. 

Don't know if it's visible from Liverpool?

It could well be,you're on Anglesey aren't you?


It's just grey and gloomy here.I'm okay with that though because the garden was absolutely desperate for a slurp.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 