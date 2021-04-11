Snowdonia looked amazing this morning after overnight snow.We're just back from the park. It's only 7c but nice in the sunshine.The park was nice and peaceful too, which was in stark contrast to lockdown, when it was rammed.
The sun's shining,there's not a cloud in the sky and the wind's cold enough to strip the skin off your face.
Was about to say what the bleeding hell is up with the weather. I've had to move pots to a different part of the garden and bring all the tomato plants back inside as they're getting absolutely battered from all sides.I've never known the UK have so many days of North Easterly winds, it's been relentless since we moved here.
It's been almost three weeks,it's ruined the magnolia in our front garden.
Well that's good to know at least, we weren't sure if it was just here as we were warned it's a windy spot before we moved in.At least there's hope this isn't the norm and we'll get some calm days eventually.
I wouldn't mind some rain either,the garden's looking a bit dusty.
It's not rained here since we moved apart from the odd shower overnight so my hosepipe has been hammered due to all the veg, fruit and plants we've sown or put in so yeah we could with some too.
None forecast for this week.It'll probably hammer down next week and I'll be in here whinging about it battering the plants.
Bit calmer here today thankfully
I've never known the UK have so many days of North Easterly winds, it's been relentless since we moved here.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]