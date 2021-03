Friend of mine lives close to the lane and park and suffers with terrible anxiety. She had a full on meltdown earlier today because is was so busy. Glad I gave it a swerve, but I usually only go as far as Frieda Mo's of a weekend anyway. I do my walks elsewhere.



Did Reynolds Park on Wednesday after saw some chat about it in here. Good three hour round trip, although I got a bus part way home.



Sorry to hear about your friend. Yes, it really was heaving today. I believe Formby and Crosby beaches were the same. People turned around by police had travelled from places like Manchester, Stockport and Leeds. I struggle with crowded aces myself, so would always give such aces a swerve on a weekend or bank holiday regardless of the Covid situation.It looks like it will be nice again tomorrow. Sunny with 11c. Not exactly balmy, but pleasant for the time of year anyway.