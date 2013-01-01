Please
Topic:
The Fast Show
Topic: The Fast Show
Jono69
Kopite
Posts: 595
You make pigs smoke!
Re: The Fast Show
«
Reply #120
Today
at 10:22:24 am »
She was half woman, half fish. Terrible in the kitchen, but a bloody good swimmer.
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.
The Fast Show
