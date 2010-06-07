Poll

Well?

Tea total
14 (9.4%)
Cigarettes/alcohol occasionally
15 (10.1%)
Cigarettes,alcohol frequently
10 (6.7%)
One of the above plus cannabis (including all its various forms)
31 (20.8%)
One of the above plus occasional ecstasy/cocaine/LSD etc
56 (37.6%)
One of the above plus ecstasy/cocaine/LSD etc regularly
17 (11.4%)
I'm all out of needles, do you have a spare dozen?
6 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 144

Author Topic: Drugs: How far have you gone?  (Read 4877 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,628
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #120 on: July 23, 2021, 10:39:30 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 23, 2021, 10:05:34 am
I'm assuming it's hard to get exact amounts and different for everyone of course. I'd not like to spend the entire day tripping :D

Haha. The trip kicks in BIGTIME, all shimmering reality bending. Then out the blue HR want a catchup meeting.. W. ell, Wholecelium did little kits for it, so all pre prepared for you

I'm open minded about it. I do read a lot about psychoactive being good for depression and such, which I have had and still get on occasion. I think I expected too much though, and I was on dole when I was measuring my productivity

Might say a lot that now I'm in a job I love I have no desire to experiment again with it?
Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,376
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #121 on: July 23, 2021, 10:43:58 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 23, 2021, 10:39:30 am
Haha. The trip kicks in BIGTIME, all shimmering reality bending. Then out the blue HR want a catchup meeting.. W. ell, Wholecelium did little kits for it, so all pre prepared for you

I'm open minded about it. I do read a lot about psychoactive being good for depression and such, which I have had and still get on occasion. I think I expected too much though, and I was on dole when I was measuring my productivity

Might say a lot that now I'm in a job I love I have no desire to experiment again with it?

Does the argument then become it picked you up to the point of getting that job you love? I'm a long way from depression but do suffer from a few minor things, certainly doing my research on micro dosing though :)
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,628
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #122 on: July 23, 2021, 10:52:16 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 23, 2021, 10:43:58 am
Does the argument then become it picked you up to the point of getting that job you love? I'm a long way from depression but do suffer from a few minor things, certainly doing my research on micro dosing though :)

I've wondered, and I was certainly a lot lighter and more... Determined, if not exactly happy, afterwards. Hard to say. I don't want to devalue what I did for myself, but the fact is, I tried it a couple months before I got my life back on track and that's just how it be

I guess the worst case scenario from that is..it nothing? It seems safe. Honestly with microdosing it seems therapeutic and might be fairly subtle.

I heartily recommend it. It's not really "drugs" at that level. Plus compared to DIY stuff like microdosing acid or whatever... maaan, that would go wrong in a hurry  ;D There is a market for this and it isn't necessarily yer psychonauts.
Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,376
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #123 on: July 23, 2021, 10:55:56 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 23, 2021, 10:52:16 am
I've wondered, and I was certainly a lot lighter and more... Determined, if not exactly happy, afterwards. Hard to say. I don't want to devalue what I did for myself, but the fact is, I tried it a couple months before I got my life back on track and that's just how it be

I guess the worst case scenario from that is..it nothing? It seems safe. Honestly with microdosing it seems therapeutic and might be fairly subtle.

I heartily recommend it. It's not really "drugs" at that level. Plus compared to DIY stuff like microdosing acid or whatever... maaan, that would go wrong in a hurry  ;D There is a market for this and it isn't necessarily yer psychonauts.

Definitely doing my research now :)
Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,945
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #124 on: July 23, 2021, 01:41:39 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on July 23, 2021, 03:59:12 am
About 20 miles during a drought.

That's funny  ;D

In the early 90's there was a drought on in Liverpool so me mate flies to the Dam to score and flew back the same day. True story.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #125 on: July 24, 2021, 02:31:34 pm »
Off to a rave , gonna get messy and relive the youth .
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,558
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #126 on: July 24, 2021, 02:46:44 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 23, 2021, 10:05:34 am
I'm assuming it's hard to get exact amounts and different for everyone of course. I'd not like to spend the entire day tripping :D

Different frogs, different times.

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,558
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #127 on: July 24, 2021, 03:11:02 pm »
Quote from: kesey on July 23, 2021, 01:41:39 pm
In the early 90's there was a drought on in Liverpool so me mate flies to the Dam to score and flew back the same day. True story.

 :lmao

Done a 120 mile round trip to get some before but getting on a plane, that's altogether another level.
Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #128 on: July 24, 2021, 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 18, 2021, 12:41:45 pm
Certainly scares the crap out of me but there is still a part of me that wants to try it :)

Same here. I was really keen to try acid back when I was a student (early 90s) and I was offered the opportunity often enough, but I was always too scared about getting a dodgy batch. I had a friend who reckoned she could get me some from a reliable source but she never came through, so as a result Ive still never tried it 30 years later. Still interested in trying it but dont know anyone I would trust to get it off.

Probably just as well - my experiences with drugs tell me that Im very susceptible to their effects.

Used to smoke weed all the time, until I had a few bad experiences. (Nothing interesting enough to be worth sharing though.)

It was smoking weed that got me into smoking regular ciggies, which I carried on for a few years, but I never really enjoyed it so packed it in when I became a parent - didnt want my son growing up in a smoking household. Luckily, I didnt find it hard to quit - mainly because I was never very enthusiastic about it in the first place. I carried on being an occasional social smoker for a while but the ban on smoking in pubs pretty much stopped that too.

Ive done coke a few times, and I loved it, but its not something I could ever afford to make a habit. Did some at the company summer party once and ended up in a conversation with the big boss while off my tits. Normally would have been far too intimidated to talk to her! Didnt try to fight her, fortunately.

Never did ecstasy - raving was never my scene, so I never really had a suitable opportunity. Ive done poppers a few times though, but the effect doesnt last long and they give me a really bad headache. Ive done a fair bit of speed in my time too.

Never done anything harder than basic coke. I wouldnt mind trying heroin (standard stuff, not smack), but I know that taking anything that addictive would be a really bad idea for me.

As for booze I have to confess to being a borderline alcoholic. Ive tried packing it in but rarely last more than a few weeks. My problem there is that I dont really want to quit drinking.
Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re:Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #129 on: July 24, 2021, 03:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on October  1, 2003, 11:29:13 pm
so you CAN find them in England? Would this good summer we've had encourage some possibility?

I see them occasionally in the woods behind my house. I wouldnt touch them though. I have picked some other mushrooms for eating, but only ones Im absolutely 100% sure are safe.

Also see panther caps occasionally. Definitely wouldnt touch those - they will kill you.

I dont know what most of the types are that I see though - could well be some varieties of psilocybin among them.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re:Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #130 on: July 24, 2021, 04:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on October  1, 2003, 11:29:13 pm
so you CAN find them in England? Would this good summer we've had encourage some possibility?

Yes all over the place.picking season usually starts in late September through until the Winter frost hit,hot weather is their enemy though so the season is starting later and later but lasting longer.


Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #131 on: July 24, 2021, 05:19:20 pm »
I signed a deal with an American record label for one of our artists , the record company man was desperate to impress us so took us down the hall to meet their other new signing that week. That is how I ended up smoking a blunt with Snoop Dog. Suffice to say that he definitely had a greater capacity for weed than I did, but I was able to walk away from the scene afterwards.
Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #132 on: July 24, 2021, 06:09:06 pm »
Quote from: kesey on July 23, 2021, 01:41:39 pm
That's funny  ;D

In the early 90's there was a drought on in Liverpool so me mate flies to the Dam to score and flew back the same day. True story.
It was around 2005 when I got there there was a couple of lads in his kitchen whom I'd met at a sesh in Cambridge back in mid 90s, they'd travelled 150 miles...Small world.
Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #133 on: July 24, 2021, 06:45:01 pm »
Quote from: moondog on July 24, 2021, 05:19:20 pm
I signed a deal with an American record label for one of our artists , the record company man was desperate to impress us so took us down the hall to meet their other new signing that week. That is how I ended up smoking a blunt with Snoop Dog. Suffice to say that he definitely had a greater capacity for weed than I did, but I was able to walk away from the scene afterwards.

That's pretty kickass! ;D

I started smoking weed in college, but the proper smoking started after I met a group of like-minded friends while we were all working our careers' first/second jobs. It was a good icebreaker and a fun way to meet new people. We would always have friends crashing at our place for a few doobs at the end of the workday. The enjoyment of smoking weed was so much that we literally were high for a week straight, coming home from work during lunch hours to hit our bong. My weight ballooned thanks to munchies, but those were some fun times! I still occasionally smoke weed with the same group but not as much, and not as often as before. I haven't smoked for almost a year now, so I kinda miss it.

The natural progression is from weed to hash, although I do not enjoy the hash high as much as the weed high. In India, we get some great quality hash in the north, and I often make trips there not just for the hash but for the scenic views. It's a pretty neat get away from city life. I'll share some pics tomorrow of the cities where the hash is quite openly and commonly consumed in India. It's quite scenic!
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,819
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #134 on: July 24, 2021, 06:58:57 pm »
Quote from: moondog on July 24, 2021, 05:19:20 pm
I signed a deal with an American record label for one of our artists , the record company man was desperate to impress us so took us down the hall to meet their other new signing that week. That is how I ended up smoking a blunt with Snoop Dog. Suffice to say that he definitely had a greater capacity for weed than I did, but I was able to walk away from the scene afterwards.

Was that Death Row Records or No Limit, then?  ;)
Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #135 on: July 24, 2021, 07:26:57 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 24, 2021, 06:58:57 pm
Was that Death Row Records or No Limit, then?  ;)


It was for his Tha Eastsidaz project, on TVT records in New York. Not sure if they sold many copies, they definitely didnt sell ours . In common with Snoop though we did take a pile of never to be recouped cash off them. Great Days.
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,628
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #136 on: July 25, 2021, 12:37:23 am »
I just wanna get 'luded
Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,945
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #137 on: July 26, 2021, 01:46:55 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on July 24, 2021, 06:45:01 pm


The natural progression is from weed to hash, although I do not enjoy the hash high as much as the weed high. In India, we get some great quality hash in the north, and I often make trips there not just for the hash but for the scenic views. It's a pretty neat get away from city life. I'll share some pics tomorrow of the cities where the hash is quite openly and commonly consumed in India. It's quite scenic!

Charis Baba.
Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #138 on: July 26, 2021, 12:37:15 pm »
Quote from: kesey on July 26, 2021, 01:46:55 am
Charis Baba.

Gotta love it with this view ;D

IMG-20200308-075540" border="0
Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,701
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #139 on: July 26, 2021, 01:21:14 pm »
I once took an E I found on a toilet cubicle floor in Nation ( Pre Cream)....needles to say the E isn't the how far have you gone element
 
Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,945
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #140 on: July 26, 2021, 02:02:02 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on July 26, 2021, 12:37:15 pm
Gotta love it with this view ;D

IMG-20200308-075540" border="0

Brings back memories of Manali Black.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,628
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #141 on: July 31, 2021, 03:35:42 pm »
Once took three Black Pyramid tabs and wow, I was seeing things. Sound became colours, I felt infused with universal love but everything physical shimmered as if to say: Reality itself is a hallucination, you are free and loved by the very force that created us all, and I started sobbing there at the glory of it all until the manager of Hays Travel in Chester asked me to take a half-day as I was making a scene
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,628
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #142 on: July 31, 2021, 03:46:35 pm »
There I was again, me in the mirror. Keying fat bumps to my nose, snorting, and feeling it charge through me. Getting wired there, resting my head against the cool mirror as it starts to sizzle through my veins.

I feel electric. I feel supercharged. I want to plunder some pussy and crack some skulls. I. AM. UNTOUCHABLE. So I rail one more fat slug, kiss the gorgeous man in the mirror, kick the fucking bathroom door wide open and head downstairs to return to my auntie's wake
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,308
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #143 on: July 31, 2021, 09:36:21 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 31, 2021, 03:35:42 pm
Once took three Black Pyramid tabs and wow, I was seeing things. Sound became colours, I felt infused with universal love but everything physical shimmered as if to say: Reality itself is a hallucination, you are free and loved by the very force that created us all, and I started sobbing there at the glory of it all until the manager of Hays Travel in Chester asked me to take a half-day as I was making a scene
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:11:14 pm »
Far enough where I was on my hands and knees trying to eat the glowing green grass outside the Police headquarters in town.
Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,832
  • Six times...
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:41:20 am »
Once or twice MDMA + Ket, a long long time ago. Craziest high have ever had, remember I had the feeling of being detached from my body. Reading the article below reminded me of all the bad side effects, thankfully gave up class As ages ago. Just standard booze and ciggies now.

https://doubleblindmag.com/what-is-kitty-flipping-the-101-on-mixing-ketamine-and-mdma/
