Author Topic: Drugs: How far have you gone?

Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:39:30 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:05:34 am
I'm assuming it's hard to get exact amounts and different for everyone of course. I'd not like to spend the entire day tripping :D

Haha. The trip kicks in BIGTIME, all shimmering reality bending. Then out the blue HR want a catchup meeting.. W. ell, Wholecelium did little kits for it, so all pre prepared for you

I'm open minded about it. I do read a lot about psychoactive being good for depression and such, which I have had and still get on occasion. I think I expected too much though, and I was on dole when I was measuring my productivity

Might say a lot that now I'm in a job I love I have no desire to experiment again with it?
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:39:30 am
Haha. The trip kicks in BIGTIME, all shimmering reality bending. Then out the blue HR want a catchup meeting.. W. ell, Wholecelium did little kits for it, so all pre prepared for you

I'm open minded about it. I do read a lot about psychoactive being good for depression and such, which I have had and still get on occasion. I think I expected too much though, and I was on dole when I was measuring my productivity

Might say a lot that now I'm in a job I love I have no desire to experiment again with it?

Does the argument then become it picked you up to the point of getting that job you love? I'm a long way from depression but do suffer from a few minor things, certainly doing my research on micro dosing though :)
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:52:16 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:43:58 am
Does the argument then become it picked you up to the point of getting that job you love? I'm a long way from depression but do suffer from a few minor things, certainly doing my research on micro dosing though :)

I've wondered, and I was certainly a lot lighter and more... Determined, if not exactly happy, afterwards. Hard to say. I don't want to devalue what I did for myself, but the fact is, I tried it a couple months before I got my life back on track and that's just how it be

I guess the worst case scenario from that is..it nothing? It seems safe. Honestly with microdosing it seems therapeutic and might be fairly subtle.

I heartily recommend it. It's not really "drugs" at that level. Plus compared to DIY stuff like microdosing acid or whatever... maaan, that would go wrong in a hurry  ;D There is a market for this and it isn't necessarily yer psychonauts.
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:55:56 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:52:16 am
I've wondered, and I was certainly a lot lighter and more... Determined, if not exactly happy, afterwards. Hard to say. I don't want to devalue what I did for myself, but the fact is, I tried it a couple months before I got my life back on track and that's just how it be

I guess the worst case scenario from that is..it nothing? It seems safe. Honestly with microdosing it seems therapeutic and might be fairly subtle.

I heartily recommend it. It's not really "drugs" at that level. Plus compared to DIY stuff like microdosing acid or whatever... maaan, that would go wrong in a hurry  ;D There is a market for this and it isn't necessarily yer psychonauts.

Definitely doing my research now :)
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 01:41:39 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 03:59:12 am
About 20 miles during a drought.

That's funny  ;D

In the early 90's there was a drought on in Liverpool so me mate flies to the Dam to score and flew back the same day. True story.
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:31:34 pm »
Off to a rave , gonna get messy and relive the youth .
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:46:44 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:05:34 am
I'm assuming it's hard to get exact amounts and different for everyone of course. I'd not like to spend the entire day tripping :D

Different frogs, different times.

Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:11:02 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 01:41:39 pm
In the early 90's there was a drought on in Liverpool so me mate flies to the Dam to score and flew back the same day. True story.

 :lmao

Done a 120 mile round trip to get some before but getting on a plane, that's altogether another level.
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 18, 2021, 12:41:45 pm
Certainly scares the crap out of me but there is still a part of me that wants to try it :)

Same here. I was really keen to try acid back when I was a student (early 90s) and I was offered the opportunity often enough, but I was always too scared about getting a dodgy batch. I had a friend who reckoned she could get me some from a reliable source but she never came through, so as a result Ive still never tried it 30 years later. Still interested in trying it but dont know anyone I would trust to get it off.

Probably just as well - my experiences with drugs tell me that Im very susceptible to their effects.

Used to smoke weed all the time, until I had a few bad experiences. (Nothing interesting enough to be worth sharing though.)

It was smoking weed that got me into smoking regular ciggies, which I carried on for a few years, but I never really enjoyed it so packed it in when I became a parent - didnt want my son growing up in a smoking household. Luckily, I didnt find it hard to quit - mainly because I was never very enthusiastic about it in the first place. I carried on being an occasional social smoker for a while but the ban on smoking in pubs pretty much stopped that too.

Ive done coke a few times, and I loved it, but its not something I could ever afford to make a habit. Did some at the company summer party once and ended up in a conversation with the big boss while off my tits. Normally would have been far too intimidated to talk to her! Didnt try to fight her, fortunately.

Never did ecstasy - raving was never my scene, so I never really had a suitable opportunity. Ive done poppers a few times though, but the effect doesnt last long and they give me a really bad headache. Ive done a fair bit of speed in my time too.

Never done anything harder than basic coke. I wouldnt mind trying heroin (standard stuff, not smack), but I know that taking anything that addictive would be a really bad idea for me.

As for booze I have to confess to being a borderline alcoholic. Ive tried packing it in but rarely last more than a few weeks. My problem there is that I dont really want to quit drinking.
Re:Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on October  1, 2003, 11:29:13 pm
so you CAN find them in England? Would this good summer we've had encourage some possibility?

I see them occasionally in the woods behind my house. I wouldnt touch them though. I have picked some other mushrooms for eating, but only ones Im absolutely 100% sure are safe.

Also see panther caps occasionally. Definitely wouldnt touch those - they will kill you.

I dont know what most of the types are that I see though - could well be some varieties of psilocybin among them.
Re:Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on October  1, 2003, 11:29:13 pm
so you CAN find them in England? Would this good summer we've had encourage some possibility?

Yes all over the place.picking season usually starts in late September through until the Winter frost hit,hot weather is their enemy though so the season is starting later and later but lasting longer.


Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:19:20 pm »
I signed a deal with an American record label for one of our artists , the record company man was desperate to impress us so took us down the hall to meet their other new signing that week. That is how I ended up smoking a blunt with Snoop Dog. Suffice to say that he definitely had a greater capacity for weed than I did, but I was able to walk away from the scene afterwards.
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:09:06 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 01:41:39 pm
That's funny  ;D

In the early 90's there was a drought on in Liverpool so me mate flies to the Dam to score and flew back the same day. True story.
It was around 2005 when I got there there was a couple of lads in his kitchen whom I'd met at a sesh in Cambridge back in mid 90s, they'd travelled 150 miles...Small world.
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:45:01 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 05:19:20 pm
I signed a deal with an American record label for one of our artists , the record company man was desperate to impress us so took us down the hall to meet their other new signing that week. That is how I ended up smoking a blunt with Snoop Dog. Suffice to say that he definitely had a greater capacity for weed than I did, but I was able to walk away from the scene afterwards.

That's pretty kickass! ;D

I started smoking weed in college, but the proper smoking started after I met a group of like-minded friends while we were all working our careers' first/second jobs. It was a good icebreaker and a fun way to meet new people. We would always have friends crashing at our place for a few doobs at the end of the workday. The enjoyment of smoking weed was so much that we literally were high for a week straight, coming home from work during lunch hours to hit our bong. My weight ballooned thanks to munchies, but those were some fun times! I still occasionally smoke weed with the same group but not as much, and not as often as before. I haven't smoked for almost a year now, so I kinda miss it.

The natural progression is from weed to hash, although I do not enjoy the hash high as much as the weed high. In India, we get some great quality hash in the north, and I often make trips there not just for the hash but for the scenic views. It's a pretty neat get away from city life. I'll share some pics tomorrow of the cities where the hash is quite openly and commonly consumed in India. It's quite scenic!
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:58:57 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 05:19:20 pm
I signed a deal with an American record label for one of our artists , the record company man was desperate to impress us so took us down the hall to meet their other new signing that week. That is how I ended up smoking a blunt with Snoop Dog. Suffice to say that he definitely had a greater capacity for weed than I did, but I was able to walk away from the scene afterwards.

Was that Death Row Records or No Limit, then?  ;)
