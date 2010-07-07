Certainly scares the crap out of me but there is still a part of me that wants to try it



Same here. I was really keen to try acid back when I was a student (early 90s) and I was offered the opportunity often enough, but I was always too scared about getting a dodgy batch. I had a friend who reckoned she could get me some from a reliable source but she never came through, so as a result Ive still never tried it 30 years later. Still interested in trying it but dont know anyone I would trust to get it off.Probably just as well - my experiences with drugs tell me that Im very susceptible to their effects.Used to smoke weed all the time, until I had a few bad experiences. (Nothing interesting enough to be worth sharing though.)It was smoking weed that got me into smoking regular ciggies, which I carried on for a few years, but I never really enjoyed it so packed it in when I became a parent - didnt want my son growing up in a smoking household. Luckily, I didnt find it hard to quit - mainly because I was never very enthusiastic about it in the first place. I carried on being an occasional social smoker for a while but the ban on smoking in pubs pretty much stopped that too.Ive done coke a few times, and I loved it, but its not something I could ever afford to make a habit. Did some at the company summer party once and ended up in a conversation with the big boss while off my tits. Normally would have been far too intimidated to talk to her! Didnt try to fight her, fortunately.Never did ecstasy - raving was never my scene, so I never really had a suitable opportunity. Ive done poppers a few times though, but the effect doesnt last long and they give me a really bad headache. Ive done a fair bit of speed in my time too.Never done anything harder than basic coke. I wouldnt mind trying heroin (standard stuff, not smack), but I know that taking anything that addictive would be a really bad idea for me.As for booze I have to confess to being a borderline alcoholic. Ive tried packing it in but rarely last more than a few weeks. My problem there is that I dont really want to quit drinking.