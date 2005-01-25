Stopped smoking tobacco a few years back after 30 years a smoker, but still on the vape.



Did e's regularly for 2-3 years around the mid 90s. Also acid and mushies but not as regularly. The acid could go either way with me. Some good times, some not so good.



Did coke only a handful of times, and never really took to it. Made me too paranoid, and just didn't like the whole vibe. Seen too many people turn into total tossers on it, and/or get badly addicted.

Always drew the line at smack and wouldn't touch it if you paid me. Had a mate who started smoking it and got into real problems with it.



Hash/weed was always my big weakness. Smoked it daily for 20 years, then just occasionally. Still have a little toot in the evenings now and then, but I need to be careful with it these days as it sometimes doesn't help with my anxiety. I miss the hash, as the weed these days is often too trippy for me. I don't need to be plunged into an existential crisis when I just want to chill out and listen to some tunes.





But the morning after is just as good as the trip,I don't know about everyone but for me it always feels like I've taken a power washer to my brain,everything seems better.





Some parallels with me. Was lucky to just be old enough to ride the rave train (was 17 in '89) for a few years. Was already regularly smoking weed, then added acid on 'big nights'. Never had many x's though - and neveran x, which I do regret a little. Lots of shrooms, too.Never took to coke, though. I'm pretty mild-mannered, but that shit makes me aggy without me really being aware of it until after (if that makes sense). I once battered a bloke at a wedding, dragged him outside and kicked fuck out of him. He deserved a slap (he'd bottled one of my mates for talking to his bird), but I went well too far (and I'm not a particularly hard man; I'd normally walk away rather than fight).Went through a phase of only being able to get green, and it genuinely fucked my brain up - I'd keep loing total track of what I was saying mid-sentence; not great when you're in a meeting with a client. This was about the late-00's/early 10's and over about 5 years. Not hammering it, just a relaxer on a night. I quit for about 6 months and got my noggin back on track, but it shook me up. Then found a guy who still knocks out block, and that's been my poison since (although he does sometimes get Nederhash - he mistakenly calls it 'pollum' - and that's proper headfuck stuff, although doesn't give the longer side effects)The most fucked-up I've ever been was aged about 18 when me and a mate decided to try inhaling petrol when we were stoned at another mate's house. His dad had a petrol canister for the lawnmower and we tipped some into a couple of sandwich bags, stuck our faces in, and started inhaling. After a minutes or two, for some reason we started doing like a pursuit round the garden, trying to catch the other. Then the trip kicked in. Oh my fucking god. Dunno how long it went on for, 5 or 10 minutes I think, but it was way more intense than any acid or mushroom trip. I literally couldn't control anything in my mind. After I'd come round a bit, I looked at my mate, who looked as shellshocked as me, and we just creased up laughing. Never tried it again, and never will.That's exactly how I always felt. Some great trips when peaking, but the comedown lasting several hours was the best time. Love the power washer phrase. Described it perfectly.We ended up one summer on the dunes at Ainsdale to experience the dawn. There was a low-lying mist and every dune looked like an island in a milky sea. We all sat atop our own islandLove