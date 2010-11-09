Poll

Author Topic: Drugs: How far have you gone?  (Read 2342 times)

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:21:35 pm »
Microdots are the strongest thing I've ever done, but I'm told DMT is another level up, wouldn't mind giving it a go myself, not today though, have to be up at half five tomorrow.
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:28:56 pm »
I don't smoke, but if I'm forced back the office I'm having a regular businessman's lunch break

Vape some DMT outside with the smokers and spend the next fifteen minutes talking to God upside down in an alien spaceship. Boom - done & dusted, back to haggling about insurance in the Aviva callcentre
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 06:38:49 pm »
I love anything trippy,only time I've had a bad one was the 1st time I tried it,didn't really plan it well as I was 17 & at a rave having already taken X and speed for only the 2nd time.

I would trip every weekend if my life allowed,love it in any setting but especially the bedroom (after the peak),often go for a bike ride or walk,love it in the bath & swimming or even just an hour stood in front of the mirror lol.I also have a collection of films that are perfect for when you are at the peak

But the morning after is just as good as the trip,I don't know about everyone but for me it always feels like I've taken a power washer to my brain,everything seems better.

As for the other stuff I've had a dabble with most apart from the brown (even though I do like opioids) but the only other drug that I've stuck with is the sticky stuff,I rarely even drink,cut right back on that when I was in my late 20s.

Given the chance I would definitely give DMT a go & another & another & another,purely for scientific purposes  ;)
Offline RedSince86

Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 07:12:08 pm »
Haven't done drugs for years, stopped doing them when i moved to the States and got out away from that inner circle when i lived in London.

Was doing Weed and trips in the latter years of high school, tried mushrooms a couple of times as the fields near my school, the mushrooms grew there in abundance after summer, so did some skiving lessons in the afternoon and going on adventures in the nearby woods on the mushrooms  ;D, then when i was 17 i moved to London discovered Ecstasy, then my asthma returned in my early 20's due to the Weed no doubt and became a Coke/Ecstasy user on weekends, was a regular visitor to MOS and Fabric , i always knew when to limit myself, never had any issues with doing to much.

I haven't had any drugs for 11-12 years now, i live in almost rurul part of Lancashire now and prefer my weekends sat on sofa watching tv/movies with a few glasses of wine with the other half.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:48:56 pm »
I tried E and Speed at uni. E did nothing for me, maybe I was sold a fake pill. Speed did what speed does, it was neither here nor there for me.

Weed was something I did on and off for many years, I stopped smoking weed only because I wanted to give tobacco up. What made me pack cigarettes in for good was reading Scar Tissue by Anthony Kiedis. The habits and rituals of a junkie were horribly similar to those of a tobacco addict. Now I have a glass of whisky on Friday night, a couple of beers at the weekend and nothing else.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 07:48:56 pm
I tried E and Speed at uni. E did nothing for me, maybe I was sold a fake pill. Speed did what speed does, it was neither here nor there for me.

Weed was something I did on and off for many years, I stopped smoking weed only because I wanted to give tobacco up. What made me pack cigarettes in for good was reading Scar Tissue by Anthony Kiedis. The habits and rituals of a junkie were horribly similar to those of a tobacco addict. Now I have a glass of whisky on Friday night, a couple of beers at the weekend and nothing else.


It's shit like this that makes me worry for humanity.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:34:10 pm »
Pure MDMA is like your first love

There's no going back
Online B0151?

Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:44:48 pm »
The first time I tried MDMA I had been in a very bad place, starting to slowly recover after my young adulthood had basically just been poor mental and physical health. It honestly gave me a completely new perspective and made me fully realise how much my mind had been oppressing me if that makes sense.

I'm not saying it suddenly fixed everything but before this I felt like I hadn't felt happiness in years so the pure euphoria of that first time really made me realise that my mind was capable of feeling better than what I had been going through.

It's a tricky thing to be open about as the same experience for someone else I'm sure could easily lead them down the road of substance abuse and trying to replicate that high. For me at the time of taking I honestly felt like I had an epiphany that although this feeling wasn't normal or natural neither was the oppressive depression I had been suffering with either. It was so incredible and shocking to me just to feel that great after all the shit.
Offline kesey

Re: Drugs: How far have you gone?
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:48:06 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:34:10 pm
Pure MDMA is like your first love

There's no going back

Opium in the Golden Triangle says hello.
