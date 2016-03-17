« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Indiana jones 4  (Read 23130 times)

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,602
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #320 on: March 17, 2016, 07:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on March 17, 2016, 11:42:22 am
The 2nd one was rubbish to be fair.

But that one had so many memorable moments and as a kid i loved it. The female lead was really annoying though.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,516
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #321 on: March 17, 2016, 07:18:24 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on March 17, 2016, 07:16:47 pm
But that one had so many memorable moments and as a kid i loved it. The female lead was really annoying though.
And hugely disappointing. Marion was tough, stood her ground, didn't take any shit. Willie was a screaming, scared bimbo.
Logged

Offline Skidder.

  • Minster. Aka The Censored Baron XII. I remember watching that as a skid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,408
  • Kloppite
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #322 on: March 17, 2016, 11:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Impolite King Brian Blessed on March 17, 2016, 07:18:24 pm
And hugely disappointing. Marion was tough, stood her ground, didn't take any shit. Willie was a screaming, scared bimbo.

Kate Capshaw, Spielberg's squeeze, irritated me though the film too - perhaps that is how she was meant to play it, but she chewed through her lines like a shrill Cat. Karen Allen is a great actor - she was good in Starman and equally good in Scrooged.

I wonder if they will do a reunion of Marion, Billie and... Well, I was going to say Elza, but she is dead.
Logged
Continually on 11,420.

Offline the good half

  • these days is hard to find so please be gentle with this half of mine
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #323 on: March 18, 2016, 08:15:24 am »
Quote from: Impolite King Brian Blessed on March 17, 2016, 07:18:24 pm
And hugely disappointing. Marion was tough, stood her ground, didn't take any shit. Willie was a screaming, scared bimbo.
Nonsense.
Unless your in your 60's (in which case, I guess you have a point) Willie was just a damsel in distress.
When your a kid, youre not thinking 'God, I wish she'd be quiet'.
Therefore, if it's essentially a kids film, why are we crticising 'Temple Of Doom'? It had everything you want. Including a kid who wasn't annoying and actively took part in the adventure.

Sure, we all prefered Marion (in ROTLA) but Willie was fine. In 1984.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,821
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #324 on: March 18, 2016, 08:40:39 am »
Quote from: the good half on March 18, 2016, 08:15:24 am
Nonsense.
Unless your in your 60's (in which case, I guess you have a point) Willie was just a damsel in distress.
When your a kid, youre not thinking 'God, I wish she'd be quiet'.
Therefore, if it's essentially a kids film, why are we crticising 'Temple Of Doom'? It had everything you want. Including a kid who wasn't annoying and actively took part in the adventure.

Sure, we all prefered Marion (in ROTLA) but Willie was fine. In 1984.

It had some good bits certainly, but for people to have a go at 4 because it wasn't "as good as the Triology" when 1 and 3 were brilliant and 2 was shite is just silly.

So many good bits in 2 ruined by the crap in 2 - if Indy had been on his own, it would have been much, much, much better.
Logged
Poor.

Offline the good half

  • these days is hard to find so please be gentle with this half of mine
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #325 on: March 18, 2016, 08:46:10 am »
1 was excellent. Will always be.
2 was great. In terms of fun. (If we want to get all grown up about it; 2 had a fantastic score as well)
3 was good/ok. I must say at the time I thought all that 'Junior' stuff was rubbish. But overall, it was fun.
4. COULD have been good and has some moments, but overall it was ruined by CGI and characters that were rubbish and confusing.

It's no longer a trilogy. And you are right that it can't be judged apart.
But it is the weakest (and stupidest of the 4 by a distance).
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,516
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #326 on: March 18, 2016, 12:55:11 pm »
Not sixty, but still think Willie was shite  :wave

I'm with Andy. If Indy had been on his own it would have been much better.
Logged

Offline the good half

  • these days is hard to find so please be gentle with this half of mine
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #327 on: March 18, 2016, 01:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Impolite King Brian Blessed on March 18, 2016, 12:55:11 pm
Not sixty, but still think Willie was shite  :wave

I'm with Andy. If Indy had been on his own it would have been much better.
:wave

Ideally, it would be Indy on his own all the time.
But we know how these big movies are made and the target audience.
I really can't understand how 'Willie' is always pointed out as the single reason TOD was bad.

It had everything.
It just wasn't as gritty. And the fact that Kate Capshaw is who she is I feel just gives naysayers more ammo.

Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #328 on: March 18, 2016, 01:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on March 17, 2016, 11:42:22 am
The 2nd one was rubbish to be fair.
Bollocks.  ToD is awesome.

KOTCS is good up until Jim from Neighbours turns up.  All the stuff with the alien at Area 51 and the nuke going off all feels like the climax to a better film than what we got after it.  I mean, where do you go after you've had a nuke go off?  Literally blew their load too early.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #329 on: March 18, 2016, 01:04:39 pm »
Was the heart removal edited from the DVD release?
Logged

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,078
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #330 on: March 19, 2016, 07:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Kidder. on March 16, 2016, 10:51:42 pm
Well yeah... I won't argue that he has the pull - but for every 'good' Harrison Ford name anyone can mention, a 'bad' one can be cited. It is a matter of opinion, of course, but for me, his career took a bit of a dive in 2000's and some of the films I saw him in, he looked like he was jaded.


Nah, you personally might dislike some of his movies (although suggesting that half of them are "bad" is a huge leap) but he's very rarely made a flop. There was an article about it in Empire I think it was, probably a decade ago, but he has had arguably the most successful movie career of all time, and almost every film he's made has done very well.

Struggling to think of many bad ones at all, really (IJATKOTCS excepted)
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA
www.twitter.com/AndrewNessy

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • RAWK Remembers
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,496
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #331 on: March 19, 2016, 07:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on March 19, 2016, 07:03:09 pm
.....Struggling to think of many bad ones at all, really (IJATKOTCS excepted)

Hanover Street and Force 10 from Naverone are laughably bad.
Logged
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,143
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #332 on: March 19, 2016, 07:28:08 pm »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on March 19, 2016, 07:12:04 pm
Hanover Street and Force 10 from Naverone are laughably bad.

They made a film about Hanover Street? *imagines Harrison Ford acting strolling into Home and Bargain to buy pork curls for a knockdown price of 35p a pack*
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,516
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #333 on: March 19, 2016, 08:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on March 19, 2016, 07:03:09 pm
Nah, you personally might dislike some of his movies (although suggesting that half of them are "bad" is a huge leap) but he's very rarely made a flop. There was an article about it in Empire I think it was, probably a decade ago, but he has had arguably the most successful movie career of all time, and almost every film he's made has done very well.

Struggling to think of many bad ones at all, really (IJATKOTCS excepted)
with What Lies Beneath he because the first actor in history to have films in four different decades to gross over $100 million domestically. Of course with TFA that became five. If the new Indy gets pushed out a year, that will be six, which is quite the record.
« Last Edit: March 19, 2016, 08:49:55 pm by Impolite King Brian Blessed »
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #334 on: March 20, 2016, 07:49:44 am »
Quote from: Nessy76 on March 19, 2016, 07:03:09 pm
Nah, you personally might dislike some of his movies (although suggesting that half of them are "bad" is a huge leap) but he's very rarely made a flop. There was an article about it in Empire I think it was, probably a decade ago, but he has had arguably the most successful movie career of all time, and almost every film he's made has done very well.

Struggling to think of many bad ones at all, really (IJATKOTCS excepted)

Ender's Game
Extraordinary Measures
Crossing Over
Firewall
K-19 The Widowmaker
What Lies Beneath
Random Hearts
Hollywood Homicide
Six Days Seven Nights
The Devil's Own
Paranoia

Probably a part of the reason you can't think of his bad movies is because they're so forgettable and shit.

Not that there's anything wrong with that. Plenty of good actors do a tonne of shit roles.

Harrison Ford hardly seems to get picked up on his shit films though. People mostly only notice it when he makes good movies and somehow just miss the rest entirely. Whereas with someone like Nic Cage, who is a genuinely good actor when he wants to be, every shit film he makes (and he makes a few), people take notice.
Logged

Offline Haemoglobin

  • The Phantom Drive-By Dunker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
  • Nunca Caminarás Solo
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #335 on: March 20, 2016, 09:20:01 am »
I think part of it is that he clearly sleepwalks through most of his latter-career rubbish, a few of them are more or less phoned in. And when you look at the overall quality of those films, with Ford taken out of the equation, most are of a standard where that attitude is sort of understandable, and wouldn't really be saved by a powerhouse performance anyway. I reckon at some point he just decided to use his enviable position in his line of work to simply earn $$$ for his new family, while avoiding blockbuster-type deals and maintaining a rather low profile (at least for an acclaimed and hero-worshipped Hollywood leading man), as opposed to treating it with great care and high-standard artistic discernment.

Many stars maintain their strong rep through being quite precious about the projects they agree to appear in, choosing to go with the strongest material and work with the most talented people around at the time. Don't get me wrong, I like to see that, and that strict quality control more often than not results in a fine filmography... but Ford is clearly this very laidback, laconic character, a sort of old-school Alpha stoner, who doesn't ever really get that intense about these things, and actually can barely disguise his simple manly disdain for all the Oscar glitter and Comicon hype and highbrow actorly pretensions. For a period of his late career, none of it has really sparked his interest like the old roles used to, and that's probably still the case now, with one or two exceptions (and I'm pretty sure he has a far greater nostalgic love and respect for the character of Indy than he does Han, but I do still detect a soft spot there even when he's playing up to that grumpy nonplussed image).

He certainly didn't have fun making Blade Runner, it was a hard cold wet depressing slog under a very demanding director that he didn't/doesn't get on with, but he still ultimately produced a committed, note-perfect hardboiled noirish performance. More lately, you'd expect him to prefer to breeze through shooting in far more relaxed settings, and settle for a much less worthy end product - he's cool with that, it's just a job. Sort of a shame, yes, but there you go. Robert de Niro has gone from choosing his roles very carefully and intensely, to showing up in pretty much any old shite for similar reasons - it's easy and it pays well, funds his other endeavours. I wish he hadn't sullied the previously high standards of his filmography like that, but it's his choice and he got himsef in the position to be able to do that by being incredibly boss for many years, so hey ho.


Ford is one who can get away with it, as pretty much all his poor output is very low-key (apart from a couple of obvious exceptions!), and the next time he pulls out a strong performance in a strong film, all that is very easily swept aside. Other previously shining stars are somewhat tainted by their nosediving career portfolio, but that won't happen unless he has an utterly dire uninterrupted run of irredeemable flops, or pulls a Mel Gibson or something.
Logged
"under-promise and over-deliver"

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #336 on: December 7, 2022, 08:36:22 am »
Watched the trailer for the new one the other night. It actually think it might be quite good. It's going to be really cliched and probably corny with throwbacks to the previous movies, but having Mads Mikkelson as an evil Nazi sounds great.

Wasn't so keen seeing Harrison Ford on horseback charging up Renfield Street though.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,541
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #337 on: December 7, 2022, 09:37:06 am »
Hopefully its plenty of cheesy fan service thrown into a pretty decent movie like the last Ghostbusters, rather than the last Jurassic World which was cheesy fan service thrown into a shit one
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,711
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #338 on: April 7, 2023, 06:00:16 pm »

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer' - from Lucasfilm (out in cinemas on 30th June):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eQfMbSe7F2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eQfMbSe7F2g</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/eQfMbSe7F2g





^ from https://twitter.com/IndianaJones/status/1644307884023644160

« Last Edit: April 7, 2023, 07:29:42 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,189
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #339 on: April 8, 2023, 08:42:55 am »
Isn't this Indiana Jones 5?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #340 on: April 8, 2023, 10:45:51 am »
Uber privileged Waller Bridge lecturing everyone about privilege for 120 minutes before taking over as Indiana Jones.
Nah, I'll give it a pass thanks.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,185
  • Truthiness
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #341 on: April 8, 2023, 10:50:32 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April  8, 2023, 08:42:55 am
Isn't this Indiana Jones 5?
There's only been 3 Indiana Jones Movies: Raiders, Temple of Doom and Last Crusade. Don't let anyone try to convince you otherwise, it's just an urban myth.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,213
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 12:16:17 pm »
The first was brilliant amazing, second was decent but paled in comparison, third was back on track as was a roller coaster with Sean Connery making it one of the best. The fourth took twenty years to make and minutes to hate. Hopefully they can continue the trend by recapturing the lightning in a bottle as this surely is the last time we see Ford as Indiana Jones.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,692
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 01:05:18 pm »
Temple of Doom was a masterpiece how dare you! ;D

That opening scene in the nightclub is one of my strongest memories of childhood .
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 01:06:29 pm »
watching the original movies when you're younger - the thing is, we grow older and become more cynical and (most of us) more mature whereas the films stay within that original age-specific genre

we then can't understand how poor they are but in reality it's really us that's changed

the 'younger' us would most probably still enjoy them

they are/were never really made for adults - like doctor who
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,213
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 03:12:48 pm »
If the first or third was released today they would surely top the box office and probably get nominated for an Oscar, if Top Gun got a nomination. Think they have aged very well, probably not enough CGI for the younger audience but made in the same manner Captain America was, which is probably the best of the Marvel movies.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #346 on: Today at 06:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on March 20, 2016, 07:49:44 am
Ender's Game
Extraordinary Measures
Crossing Over
Firewall
K-19 The Widowmaker
What Lies Beneath
Random Hearts
Hollywood Homicide
Six Days Seven Nights
The Devil's Own
Paranoia

Probably a part of the reason you can't think of his bad movies is because they're so forgettable and shit.

Not that there's anything wrong with that. Plenty of good actors do a tonne of shit roles.

Harrison Ford hardly seems to get picked up on his shit films though. People mostly only notice it when he makes good movies and somehow just miss the rest entirely. Whereas with someone like Nic Cage, who is a genuinely good actor when he wants to be, every shit film he makes (and he makes a few), people take notice.

Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Blade Runner is the reason he doesnt get picked up for poor films. He can dine of all that alone no matter how many bad films he makes, whereas Cage doesnt have that level of culturally significant films.

It also helps Harrison Ford that hes not a meme like Cage, nor has he acted like a maniac on Terry Wogans chatshow.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,692
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #347 on: Today at 06:37:52 pm »
Witness and the Fugitive were absolutely massive for him too dont forget.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,552
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #348 on: Today at 06:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on March 20, 2016, 07:49:44 am
Ender's Game
Extraordinary Measures
Crossing Over
Firewall
K-19 The Widowmaker
What Lies Beneath
Random Hearts
Hollywood Homicide
Six Days Seven Nights
The Devil's Own
Paranoia

Probably a part of the reason you can't think of his bad movies is because they're so forgettable and shit.

Not that there's anything wrong with that. Plenty of good actors do a tonne of shit roles.

Harrison Ford hardly seems to get picked up on his shit films though. People mostly only notice it when he makes good movies and somehow just miss the rest entirely. Whereas with someone like Nic Cage, who is a genuinely good actor when he wants to be, every shit film he makes (and he makes a few), people take notice.

I enjoyed both of these movies. In fact, I'd say K-19 is one of his best. Most people only know him for his loveable rogue characters, but he's (almost) a complete tw@t in that film.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,559
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #349 on: Today at 08:16:53 pm »
I remember enjoying What Lies Beneath

Spoiler
especially the twist when you find out he murdered the woman, nice bit of playing against type.
[close]
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,552
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #350 on: Today at 09:26:09 pm »
I have to remind myself that this guy is actually two years younger than Ford.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #351 on: Today at 09:47:45 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 03:12:48 pm
If the first or third was released today they would surely top the box office and probably get nominated for an Oscar, if Top Gun got a nomination. Think they have aged very well, probably not enough CGI for the younger audience but made in the same manner Captain America was, which is probably the best of the Marvel movies.

Speaking of the CGI,in the first movie when indy falls in to the snake pit (he hates snakes)when you watch it now you can see a pane of glass between them.When i saw that for the first time, on probably something like my 20th watch, a little bit on me and my childhood died. For some reason I felt gutted.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #352 on: Today at 09:59:19 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 03:12:48 pm
If the first or third was released today they would surely top the box office and probably get nominated for an Oscar, if Top Gun got a nomination. Think they have aged very well, probably not enough CGI for the younger audience but made in the same manner Captain America was, which is probably the best of the Marvel movies.

Raiders is a genuine masterpiece in the sense of what a blockbuster should be. I genuinely think its a perfect film. The pacing, the set pieces, the staging, the blocking, the cinematography. Great fun story with excellent villains and hero and heroine too.

Spielberg made blockbusters a genuine artform, a level of ingenuity that his populist appeal belies (these days, he too has lost the ability to make a good blockbuster). Sadly, today's blockbusters are mass marketed, committee driven dull affairs with directors for hire, lacking any memorability or cinematic scope.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,552
Re: Indiana jones 4
« Reply #353 on: Today at 10:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:47:45 pm
Speaking of the CGI,in the first movie when indy falls in to the snake pit (he hates snakes)when you watch it now you can see a pane of glass between them.When i saw that for the first time, on probably something like my 20th watch, a little bit on me and my childhood died. For some reason I felt gutted.

I always knew the glass was there, so.i didn't bother looking for it. Not seen it to this day. (It was a cobra after all.)

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 