They are a bunch of c*nts. I know several people who have worked in their brewery/head office up here near Aberdeen who all confirm they are c*nts. Up here, you're surrounded by people who are like members of a cult, because they all bought into the Equity for Punks scheme. They have a huge AGM every year where they all gather in marquees in a city park and have a big piss up.



That said they do get criticism all the time when all the major brewers probably get up to just as bad stuff, but they kind of ask for it with their claims to be punk etc.



I do like Elvis Juice, but generally find their beer to be pretty average.



I don't know if they do. The huge companies like Anheuser-Busch, Heineken or Diageo won't really be able to let that stuff fly.Sure it's corporate and mass produced, but the size of them means they can't be "punk".The reason those cretins at Brewdog irk people (me) so much is they want to appear to be punk and anti establishment while simultaneously getting into bed with the large corporations and coming down on the actual small brewers like actual Tories.Add in their arse kissing ads they did during COVID about furlough and the one of them is a definite creep as far as women goes means I'm happy to avoid their pubs and drinks and encourage others to do the same.