Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place

red_Mark1980

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 25, 2024, 05:39:04 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on January 25, 2024, 04:36:20 pm
They are a bunch of c*nts. I know several people who have worked in their brewery/head office up here near Aberdeen who all confirm they are c*nts. Up here, you're surrounded by people who are like members of a cult, because they all bought into the Equity for Punks scheme. They have a huge AGM every year where they all gather in marquees in a city park and have a big piss up.

That said they do get criticism all the time when all the major brewers probably get up to just as bad stuff, but they kind of ask for it with their claims to be punk etc.

I do like Elvis Juice, but generally find their beer to be pretty average.

I don't know if they do. The huge companies like Anheuser-Busch, Heineken or Diageo won't really be able to let that stuff fly.

Sure it's corporate and  mass produced, but the size of them means they can't be "punk".

The reason those cretins at Brewdog irk people (me) so much is they want to appear to be punk and anti establishment while simultaneously getting into bed with the large corporations and coming down on the actual small brewers like actual Tories.

Add in their arse kissing ads they did during COVID about furlough and the one of them is a definite creep as far as women goes means I'm happy to avoid their pubs and drinks and encourage others to do the same.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 25, 2024, 07:49:46 pm
Quote from: jackh on January 25, 2024, 05:12:33 pm
That's a shame. Used to be a regular pick for me when you could get it from the Tesco.

Could be new owners for Anchor Brewing,https://www.sfchronicle.com/food/wine/article/anchor-brewing-18613183.php.I still gotta couple of cans in the fridge.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
April 6, 2024, 04:20:47 pm
One of the newer brewers round here has an English bitter style available,they are calling it Trafford Ale ?! Not tried it yet.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
June 3, 2024, 10:31:56 am
Is there anywhere you can go in town that you are almost guaranteed a Pollys on tap?

Little Taproom on Aigburth Rd have 3 coming up soon it seems.

Oh Campione

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
June 3, 2024, 11:07:32 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June  3, 2024, 10:31:56 am
Is there anywhere you can go in town that you are almost guaranteed a Pollys on tap?

Little Taproom on Aigburth Rd have 3 coming up soon it seems.

Dead Crafty with the Ship in Mitre over the road is the best bet I reckon - Dead Crafty have the menu live on the website if you want to check in advance
Drinks Sangria

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
June 3, 2024, 08:57:55 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June  3, 2024, 10:31:56 am
Is there anywhere you can go in town that you are almost guaranteed a Pollys on tap?

Little Taproom on Aigburth Rd have 3 coming up soon it seems.
The Ship & Mitre had Floret on tap all last summer. Not been in ages, mind.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
June 6, 2024, 11:34:01 am
Thanks guys - appreciate it.
paulrazor

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
June 6, 2024, 12:05:27 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 13, 2023, 06:01:10 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/food/2023/jul/13/anchor-brewing-closing-beer-san-francisco.
I think i enjoyed Anchor steam when i first came over to the states but i can't remember the last time i drank it.I might have to try and find some before it disappears,if it's still available on the east coast that is.I gotta buddy that works in a bottle shop so hopefully.
was only saying in another thread that I had a bottle of Anchor porter just before we beat Spurs in 2019

Boston always unofficial

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
June 8, 2024, 03:19:39 pm
Anchor Brewing has been bought by ya man that started Chobani Yogurt,seems like a decent sort for a billionaire.
https://www.americancraftbeer.com/beer-news-yogurt-billionaire-acquires-anchor-brewing/
kaesarsosei

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
June 20, 2024, 02:09:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 23, 2024, 03:09:29 pm
Bought a Perfect Draft machine recently. My mum bought me a couple of kegs at Christmas after the guy in the shop told her a machine isn't needed. It pretty much is  :D

Had Leffe Blonde, Jupiler and chilling now for the weekend is a keg of Lowenbrau.

Will definitely be getting the Leffe Blonde again.

6 months late, how are you finding the machine? I am tempted to get one.
bradders1011

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 06:21:13 pm
I'm on holiday in Salou, near Barcelona. There's a Reds bar called Shankly's, good bar, but despite being in Spain it serves Burton's finest, Madri... ::)
kavah

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 04:33:40 am
Euro beer  :lickin
farawayred

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 04:53:48 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on June  8, 2024, 03:19:39 pm
Anchor Brewing has been bought by ya man that started Chobani Yogurt,seems like a decent sort for a billionaire.
https://www.americancraftbeer.com/beer-news-yogurt-billionaire-acquires-anchor-brewing/
Anchor Steam was one of the best ever... Doubt he can make a better one, but I hope he keeps the brand.
