Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2320 on: November 9, 2022, 02:30:45 pm
Yeah I used to get the mixed box and found the darker beers were either all coffee stouts or all underbodied porters.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2321 on: November 25, 2022, 08:45:58 am
Love a dark ale or a Porter myself but there is a trend to just stick coffee/vanilla/chocolate on the label and provide a generic dark beer with no real body or depth to it.

Titanic Brewery does a phenomenal Cappucino Stout and an even better Chocolate and Vanilla Porter. But theres a lot of shite easily available in supermarkets in this particular oeuvre of beer.

Had a few Goessers this week as Ive been in Vienna. A really nice Dunkel or two at some of the local bars that have been going down smoothly. Can also still get a 3 pint here even though everything else is comparable to English prices.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2322 on: December 5, 2022, 11:55:02 am
I'm more of a crisp pale ale man. I got the 2nd box today. I got to say, im dreading the stouts. but hey, who knows maybe i'll develop a taste for it.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2323 on: December 5, 2022, 12:06:46 pm
Had Leffe beer at the weekend. Not a fan.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2324 on: December 5, 2022, 05:30:30 pm
pint or bottle?
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2325 on: December 6, 2022, 10:25:19 am
Twisted Wheel in Warrington and Wild Beer Co in Bristol both ceased trading yesterday. A couple of the Manchester brewers have stopped in recent months as well. It's really hitting the industry hard.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2326 on: December 6, 2022, 07:01:18 pm
bradders1011 on December 6, 2022, 10:25:19 am
Twisted Wheel in Warrington and Wild Beer Co in Bristol both ceased trading yesterday. A couple of the Manchester brewers have stopped in recent months as well. It's really hitting the industry hard.
More will follow unfortunately. Tough industry to make a living at the moment.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2327 on: December 8, 2022, 11:19:53 am
I was dreading opening up this porter: Evil Genius - Purple Monkey Dishwasher, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Porter, 6%. Smooth as fuck! Loved it!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2328 on: January 18, 2023, 11:18:58 pm
sattapaartridge on December 8, 2022, 11:19:53 am
I was dreading opening up this porter: Evil Genius - Purple Monkey Dishwasher, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Porter, 6%. Smooth as fuck! Loved it!
Sounds nice. Got myself a Portland Stout Porter to try which has some hype in beer-hipster circles. Still not sure how its both a Stout and a Porter when ones made with unmalted barley and the other malted.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2329 on: February 24, 2023, 06:29:19 pm
I walked past a local brewery/restaurant that closed in November and there's a new one moving in doing work inside just looked at the website and the beers are a bit blah for my tastes,https://www.widowmakerbrewing.com/beers.I always live in hope of a decent Brit style Bitter and Mild.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2330 on: July 9, 2023, 12:06:28 pm
Anyone tried the Staropramen unfiltered?, Had one last night , very nice. Only seen them in Asda though.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2331 on: July 9, 2023, 12:07:05 pm
I have a growing affinity for Dortmunder
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2332 on: July 13, 2023, 06:01:10 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/food/2023/jul/13/anchor-brewing-closing-beer-san-francisco.
I think i enjoyed Anchor steam when i first came over to the states but i can't remember the last time i drank it.I might have to try and find some before it disappears,if it's still available on the east coast that is.I gotta buddy that works in a bottle shop so hopefully.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2333 on: July 13, 2023, 06:37:37 pm
Boston always unofficial on July 13, 2023, 06:01:10 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/food/2023/jul/13/anchor-brewing-closing-beer-san-francisco.
I think i enjoyed Anchor steam when i first came over to the states but i can't remember the last time i drank it.I might have to try and find some before it disappears,if it's still available on the east coast that is.I gotta buddy that works in a bottle shop so hopefully.

It's really bad news. You used to get it in the fly in the loaf on hardman street in Liverpool
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2334 on: July 14, 2023, 12:46:18 pm
Just returned from Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia. Needless to say I poured all sorts down my throat (beers of course).

Croatia - by far the best was a beer called Ozujsko, its the most popular, the locals like it and it tastes good. Tried some called Karlovacko which wasn't a bad drop and also some called Pan, which is essentially Croatian Carlsberg!

Slovenia - Lasko or Union are the main beers of choice. Union beer allllllllllllll day long, lovely drop!

Serbia - without wishing to offend any Serbs we have here, I didn't enjoy the country at all, but the one good thing I found was their Jelen beer, it was a cracking pint and if you do go to Serbia then I suggest you have a go.


Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2335 on: July 14, 2023, 02:55:28 pm
Interesting AlphaDelta, thanks for sharing.

Where did you go in Slovenia? I have family in Bled and Jesenice.

On my own drinks, Ive cut down on the beer as Ive been training for a 5km pb. Still treating myself to one or two on a Saturday but Ive been away recently and hit a few bars in Paris. Most of the craft places seem absolutely wedded to IPAs and offer virtually nothing else, barely a pilsner or an abbey to be found. I dont mind the odd IPA - tried Floret recently and thats a lovely fresh drink - but I dont like endless IPAs and limited choices. Did have a nice crisp light wheat beer called La Bete a Blanche.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2336 on: July 15, 2023, 04:18:05 pm
Drinks Sangria on July 14, 2023, 02:55:28 pm
Interesting AlphaDelta, thanks for sharing.

Where did you go in Slovenia? I have family in Bled and Jesenice.

On my own drinks, Ive cut down on the beer as Ive been training for a 5km pb. Still treating myself to one or two on a Saturday but Ive been away recently and hit a few bars in Paris. Most of the craft places seem absolutely wedded to IPAs and offer virtually nothing else, barely a pilsner or an abbey to be found. I dont mind the odd IPA - tried Floret recently and thats a lovely fresh drink - but I dont like endless IPAs and limited choices. Did have a nice crisp light wheat beer called La Bete a Blanche.

Cheers Sang, we went to Ljubljana then drove across to Sentjur and into Croatia. Loved Slovenia, beautiful country and really friendly people.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2337 on: July 17, 2023, 11:28:23 pm
Guinness cans with their device.

I'm having a few tonight with a glass I pinched from a bar.

Using the device about two years. The pints are like cream tonight
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2338 on: July 18, 2023, 10:37:30 pm
^ didn't know that was a thing mate, looks like a boss pint - just watched a youtube about how it works - ultrasonic waves!  ;D   :lickin  :hally
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2339 on: July 19, 2023, 09:08:27 pm
Think the glass even make a difference.

Have them in fridge for at least a day but remove about 20 mins before. Don't want it too cold.

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2340 on: July 20, 2023, 01:36:54 pm
paulrazor on July 17, 2023, 11:28:23 pm
Guinness cans with their device.

I'm having a few tonight with a glass I pinched from a bar.

Using the device about two years. The pints are like cream tonight

Lad in work showed me a pic of one, says it is like finally having a proper Guinness at home

But ya do need special cans

But yep I've heard a good real review
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2341 on: July 20, 2023, 09:41:45 pm
Yeah between £10 and £12 for 6.

Different from.normal cans
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2342 on: July 22, 2023, 12:52:12 am
Is this the widget thing they've had for years or something new and funky? used to drink Boddies in cans til the ipa craft bastards drove them outta the pubs!
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2343 on: July 22, 2023, 09:23:38 am
Having pineapple cider at my local - does brilliant IPA's etc but the cider is a gift from the Gods. ( I don't usually touch cider).
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2344 on: Today at 11:30:19 am
Boston always unofficial on July 22, 2023, 12:52:12 am
Is this the widget thing they've had for years or something new and funky? used to drink Boddies in cans til the ipa craft bastards drove them outta the pubs!


this is it

specific can needed. you open the can and attach that to the device
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Reply #2345 on: Today at 11:34:58 am
paulrazor on Today at 11:30:19 am


this is it

specific can needed. you open the can and attach that to the device

I've got this and can confirm it's very good. There is also a little workaround you can use to use it with normal cans where you can use a needle to let the gas out without activating the widget - it's on the old youtube. It's fiddly as fuck like but I've used it successfully with the non-alcoholic Guinness and it's effective & yeah you do need a Guinness glass for it to work 100%.
