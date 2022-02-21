Great stuff Max, the Tripel is cracking. Im lucky in that theres a few good beer places in town but they charge for the good stuff.



It sounds underwhelming but Morrisons has a reasonable selection of Abbeys, Blondes and Belgian Tripels for anyone in the UK that way inclined.



I used to know a bloke whod do beer runs on the ferry across the Belgium and stock up on Kasteel Rouge , Lindemans and some really obscure Belgian ales but he got sick of running bars and packed it in, which was a shame because hed put me some good stuff aside.



I tried Aldis rip off of Hoegaarden at the weekend, really poor imitation with none of the typical strength of coriander and orange in the proper stuff. Aldi tend to be decent at recreating Lagers and Pilsners but hopeless at Stouts and Belgians. Theyre not bad beers they just dont taste anything like that which theyre trying to imitate. Would rather pay the extra for the real deal.