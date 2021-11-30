« previous next »
Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
November 30, 2021, 04:31:05 pm
I haven't been in here since February this year and I couldn't be bothered reading back through the pages, so I'm not aware if this brewery has been mentioned before:

https://arpusbrewing.co/

Latvian brewery which makes crazy good IPA's. I've tried several of their IPA's and none of them were short of being damn good!

Vocation from Manchester, UK is not too bad either but not in the same league as Arpus.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
November 30, 2021, 05:21:24 pm
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on November 30, 2021, 04:31:05 pm
https://arpusbrewing.co/

They sold in shops in the UK anywhere? I want to buy some of that Coffee x Vanilla x Maple Imperial Stout but their site is in Euros and doesn't seem to let me add anything to the cart.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 1, 2021, 02:24:54 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on November 30, 2021, 05:21:24 pm
They sold in shops in the UK anywhere? I want to buy some of that Coffee x Vanilla x Maple Imperial Stout but their site is in Euros and doesn't seem to let me add anything to the cart.

Just tried.  I added one and said add in x12 multiples so i did and said "no".  Went to basket and increased to 12 and updated and seemed to work. 50 euros.  Not gone further to check shipping/taxes.

Think they are out of stock
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 4, 2021, 08:39:00 pm
Finally got to try Tynt Meadow, the English Trappist, very nice indeed...
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 20, 2021, 12:00:51 pm
I've just bought myself a bottle of this from Lidl - intrigued by the potential flavour........



https://eaglebrewery.co.uk/beers/banana-bread/
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 20, 2021, 02:01:46 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 20, 2021, 12:00:51 pm
I've just bought myself a bottle of this from Lidl - intrigued by the potential flavour........



https://eaglebrewery.co.uk/beers/banana-bread/
It's not awful to be fair, I've tried it.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 20, 2021, 02:35:00 pm
Anyone tried the Guinness Nitro Surge? Seems a bit gimmicky on the face of it...
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 20, 2021, 04:13:30 pm
So...

Anyone her fancy Barrel Aged Imperial Stouts? :)

This beauty was aged in Rum barrels and is a monster of 17,1%. Hallelujah!! :o ;D It's To Øl Yule Malt BA Edition.

It's pitch black, low carbonation, loads of all the malty notes + the boozy sweet notes from the rum barrel. It's a beer for that quiet moment at the end of the evening when the family has left after Christmas Dinner and you have to unwind all by yourself and think about life.

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 21, 2021, 04:13:49 pm
Had a bottle of Fortnum and Mason's Christmas Ale last night. Was nice and not too expensive as a Xmas treat (3.50 a bottle)
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 4, 2022, 11:51:09 pm
I do like a lot of Pale Ales in the UK Craft scene, I tend to go for Verdant, Cloudwater, Neon Raptor, Pressure Drop, Left Handed Giant or maybe Wylam, any other highly recommended craft brewers for Pales that I might be missing out on?
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 5, 2022, 02:25:18 am
Quote from: filopastry on January  4, 2022, 11:51:09 pm
I do like a lot of Pale Ales in the UK Craft scene, I tend to go for Verdant, Cloudwater, Neon Raptor, Pressure Drop, Left Handed Giant or maybe Wylam, any other highly recommended craft brewers for Pales that I might be missing out on?
The ones you mention there are all really good filo, and I think the first two you are arguably two of the very best producers of ultra hopped pales in the craft scene. All six are premier league imo.

Others that can hold their own with those you mention would be:-

Deya (easily in the same league as Verdant and Cloudwater)
Overtone
Pollys
Pomona Island
Track

Theres others that make very good pales, but theyre more all round great breweries (as opposed to specialising in pales):-

Buxton
Red Willow (try their Perceptionless if you like hoppy pales, its incredible)
The Kernel
Burning Sky
Vibrant Forest

Honourable mentions for some others (some of which are readily available in the supermarkets these days):-

North
Northern Monk
Vocation
Brew By Numbers
Howling Hops
Fierce
Wild Horse
Burning Soul
Siren
Pentrich
Burnt Mill
Full Circle

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 5, 2022, 07:35:07 am
I live less than 500 yards from Left Handed Giants taproom, and probably 5 minutes walk from their brewpub.  Their beers decent, but there are much better Bristol breweries (and I live kind of close to all of them).

New Bristol Brewery - Make some great IPAs but also some of the most interesting stouts going.  Kept me sane during lockdown.  My favourite brewery.

Wiper And True - Probably the biggest craft brewery in Bristol.  A lot of their stuff is session, but every now and then they produce a cracker.

Moors - Started off in Somerset before relocating to Bristol.  It's ran by a Californian chap and takes most of it's inspiration from his Californian roots (think Sierra Nevada).  Really nice beers, don't recall ever having a bad one.

Lost And Grounded - They do make some cracking IPAs but mainly concentrate on Kellerbier.

Arbor - Don't brew many beers, but each one is great, especially the Shangri-La.

Like I said, all these are within a two mile radius and I'm bang in the middle.  There are other breweries in South Bristol, but none are really that great, Bristol Beer Factory is probably the best, they have about four bars including the Arnolfini.

Luckily my local only serves ale from Bristol and the South West so I get try all of them out.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 5, 2022, 07:59:32 am
Had a lot of Arbor and Wiper & True and both excellent.

But I had an impy Stout from Left Handed Giant over xmas that was one of the best beers Ive ever had - King of the Woodland I think it was called. An incredible beer.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 5, 2022, 10:21:43 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on January  5, 2022, 02:25:18 am
The ones you mention there are all really good filo, and I think the first two you are arguably two of the very best producers of ultra hopped pales in the craft scene. All six are premier league imo.

Others that can hold their own with those you mention would be:-

Deya (easily in the same league as Verdant and Cloudwater)
Overtone
Pollys
Pomona Island
Track

Theres others that make very good pales, but theyre more all round great breweries (as opposed to specialising in pales):-

Buxton
Red Willow (try their Perceptionless if you like hoppy pales, its incredible)
The Kernel
Burning Sky
Vibrant Forest

Honourable mentions for some others (some of which are readily available in the supermarkets these days):-

North
Northern Monk
Vocation
Brew By Numbers
Howling Hops
Fierce
Wild Horse
Burning Soul
Siren
Pentrich
Burnt Mill
Full Circle



Somehow I had managed to forget to include Deya, which I do love as well, and Steady Rolling Man may well be my favourite "Core Range" Pale, but thanks for the other recommendations as well, have a few craft beer shops near me so can try a few new ones out as well!

Thanks for the pointers on Bristol breweries as well Hedley!

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 17, 2022, 04:49:33 pm
Anyone watched Beer Masters on Amazon Prime?

Kind of like Bake Off but for beer. There's (I think) 5 teams, all from different countries - England, The Netherlands, Belgium, France and Italy - and each week they're given a different style of beer to go away and brew.

There's some really knowledgeable and interesting guest judges they have on, often master brewers from famous brands and James Blunt as the host is reasonably tolerable. There's a master brewer I can't say I've heard of (she's very knowledgeable though) who makes the 'tasting notes' parts and the technical detail very accessible, not pretentious as it could end up being.

They also visit a few big breweries like Camden (don't rate their Hells Lager much myself) and Stella Artois, which is fairly interesting.

There's some really good looking beers made by the teams and a few disasters, it's a decent watch. I'd say it's easy and enjoyable watching for anyone who likes their beer.

Anyone who's doing Dry January, I would avoid, as it really makes you want a beer  ;D There was one shot of the Belgian team sat by the river in their home town sharing a bottle of Belgian Blonde that was giving me insane cravings.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 21, 2022, 07:31:08 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 17, 2022, 04:49:33 pm
Anyone watched Beer Masters on Amazon Prime?

Kind of like Bake Off but for beer. There's (I think) 5 teams, all from different countries - England, The Netherlands, Belgium, France and Italy - and each week they're given a different style of beer to go away and brew.

There's some really knowledgeable and interesting guest judges they have on, often master brewers from famous brands and James Blunt as the host is reasonably tolerable. There's a master brewer I can't say I've heard of (she's very knowledgeable though) who makes the 'tasting notes' parts and the technical detail very accessible, not pretentious as it could end up being.

They also visit a few big breweries like Camden (don't rate their Hells Lager much myself) and Stella Artois, which is fairly interesting.

There's some really good looking beers made by the teams and a few disasters, it's a decent watch. I'd say it's easy and enjoyable watching for anyone who likes their beer.

Anyone who's doing Dry January, I would avoid, as it really makes you want a beer  ;D There was one shot of the Belgian team sat by the river in their home town sharing a bottle of Belgian Blonde that was giving me insane cravings.

Thanks, I enjoyed that! It did sum up craft beer drinkers up a bit though in the first episode when they are supposed to be making an easy drinking beer, and the judges warn that making a dark beer or a sour is probably a bad idea, then you end up with a few dark beers and a sour.  ;D

In other news...

BrewDog boss accused of trying to intimidate ex-staff over TV exposé

Quote
James Watt appears to warn sources who gave evidence to BBC that their identities could be revealed

The boss of BrewDog has been accused of trying to intimidate former staff who are due to appear in a critical documentary that will shine a light on the beer brands workplace culture.

The self-styled punk brewery, which is targeting an eventual £2bn stock market float, apologised last year after current and former employees signed an open letter alleging a culture of fear in which workers were bullied and treated like objects.

Some of the allegations will be revisited in a BBC documentary, Disclosure: The Truth About BrewDog, due to air on Monday evening.

But in fresh posts on BrewDogs Equity for Punks forum, the companys chief executive, James Watt, appeared to attempt to warn sources who gave evidence to the BBC that their identities could be exposed.

In the forum, which is seen by investors and some staff, he said: All of this is very, very likely to end up in court.

He said the BBC will likely have told sources that their identity will remain anonymous. But he said anonymity can never be guaranteed and a court could order the BBC to name former staff who contributed to the programme.

If anyone is in any way concerned by this, it is not too late to withdraw your consent, he said.

A spokesperson for the Unite trade union criticised Watts comments. Any attempt to intimidate current and former workers taking a stand on systemic mistreatment will not be tolerated, said Bryan Simpson, an industrial organiser for Unite Hospitality. We will represent all Unite members fully against efforts by a multimillionaire to silence them.

Watt said: We  know false information has been given to the BBC, which if broadcast would be highly defamatory. BrewDog fully supports transparency and investigative journalism. However, it must also protect itself from defamatory allegations and will not hesitate to do so.

Last year 61 former workers signed an open letter under the banner Punks with Purpose. They alleged that the Scottish brewers dizzyingly rapid growth had involved cutting corners on health and safety, espousing values it did not live by, and creating a toxic culture that led to staff suffering from mental illness.

The company, whose meteoric rise has attracted admiration as well as criticism for its sometimes controversial PR stunts, has since apologised and performed a review of its workplace culture. Watt has repeatedly promised to learn from the experience, while also casting doubt on the integrity of some of the complainants.

Disclosure: The Truth About BrewDog is on BBC One Scotland on Monday 24 January at 7pm and will also be on iPlayer.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jan/21/brewdog-boss-accused-of-trying-to-intimidate-ex-staff-over-tv-expose
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 22, 2022, 02:22:05 am
Born in a lager country, fell in love with weissen bier, I can only declare one winner, and that is Fosters

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 24, 2022, 08:30:55 pm
Real shame about the BBC documentary on Brewdog.

They always seemed like decent chaps
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 25, 2022, 10:36:21 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 08:30:55 pm
Real shame about the BBC documentary on Brewdog.

They always seemed like decent chaps

Really ? James Watt has always seemed like an arsehole, I feel for Martin Dickie though, hes had his name sullied because of Watt.  The best thing about BrewDog is that they open the door to much better beer from much better breweries, because their own beer is rank.

Im saying this as someone who has shares via their Equity for punks scheme.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 25, 2022, 10:51:18 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 25, 2022, 10:36:21 am
Really ? James Watt has always seemed like an arsehole, I feel for Martin Dickie though, hes had his name sullied because of Watt.  The best thing about BrewDog is that they open the door to much better beer from much better breweries, because their own beer is rank.

Im saying this as someone who has shares via their Equity for punks scheme.

Apologies. It was dripping in sarcasm. I really dislike everything about them
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 25, 2022, 10:54:31 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 25, 2022, 10:51:18 am
Apologies. It was dripping in sarcasm. I really dislike everything about them

Phew.  That James Watt is a scumbag, hope last nights doc really damaged them.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 25, 2022, 10:55:54 am
He was much better when he stuck to making steam engines.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 25, 2022, 11:42:08 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 24, 2022, 08:30:55 pm
Real shame about the BBC documentary on Brewdog.

They always seemed like decent chaps

BBC Westminster propaganda, BBC Scotland knocking a Scottish success story. Everything from that Exclusive has been on social media for months now. Real lazy journalism, all he said/she said tales with 80% of the documentary You Tube footage.

And for the BBC to interview Andrew Morgan? That clown crowdfunded for the Bottleshop in Bermondsey, ran the company into the ground, screwed over many local breweries and staff then sold it cheap to Ab-in Bev.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 25, 2022, 12:51:04 pm
Quote from: Scottish-Don on January 25, 2022, 11:42:08 am
BBC Westminster propaganda, BBC Scotland knocking a Scottish success story. Everything from that Exclusive has been on social media for months now. Real lazy journalism, all he said/she said tales with 80% of the documentary You Tube footage.

And for the BBC to interview Andrew Morgan? That clown crowdfunded for the Bottleshop in Bermondsey, ran the company into the ground, screwed over many local breweries and staff then sold it cheap to Ab-in Bev.
I don't want to be a 'no smoke without fire' guy, but surely there's been enough awful stories from ex employees, current employees and general issues that you're inclined to believe a lot of the terrible stuff that's coming out about the company? Or is it the quality of BBC's journalism and production you have an issue with, as opposed to the exposee's on Brewdog?

They've admitted to breaching laws in the past and there's now the added issue of sending beer to America to meet demands, knowing it wasn't tested and included ingredients not allowed on the US market, though that could be more oversight than malice, it's hard to see that guy doing anything with good intentions.

It's been two years of non-stop bad stories about the place, maybe a good chunk of it is true.

Onto actual good beer, I've been working my way through my Christmas pile, one a night, but have been craving Leffe, blonde and brown, a lot recently. I tend not to get the big bottles in as I'd sit there and polish the whole thing off.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 25, 2022, 01:02:39 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 25, 2022, 12:51:04 pm
I don't want to be a 'no smoke without fire' guy, but surely there's been enough awful stories from ex employees, current employees and general issues that you're inclined to believe a lot of the terrible stuff that's coming out about the company? Or is it the quality of BBC's journalism and production you have an issue with, as opposed to the exposee's on Brewdog?

A bit of both really, I'm a former Brewdog employee (left to further my career), never witnessed any sexism etc during my time there and met James & his crew many times during my employment. I'm not sticking up for them, just sharing my view of things.

As for the BBC, they are in the Tories pocket and this was a swipe at the SNP as they have links with Brewdog.
« Reply #2225 on: January 25, 2022, 01:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on January 25, 2022, 01:02:39 pm
A bit of both really, I'm a former Brewdog employee (left to further my career), never witnessed any sexism etc during my time there and met James & his crew many times during my employment. I'm not sticking up for them, just sharing my view of things.

As for the BBC, they are in the Tories pocket and this was a swipe at the SNP as they have links with Brewdog.

What links do Brewdog have with the SNP? First I've heard of that.

To be honest I've always assumed Watt is a Tory.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
« Reply #2226 on: January 25, 2022, 01:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 25, 2022, 01:08:49 pm
What links do Brewdog have with the SNP? First I've heard of that.

To be honest I've always assumed Watt is a Tory.

Brewdog received financial support from our Government. Our First Minister has many photo's of her in the Bars and together with James. The Scottish Unionists are having a field day wiith this on Twitter, looks like the BBC's plan worked.
« Reply #2227 on: January 25, 2022, 01:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on January 25, 2022, 01:38:32 pm
Brewdog received financial support from our Government. Our First Minister has many photo's of her in the Bars and together with James. The Scottish Unionists are having a field day wiith this on Twitter, looks like the BBC's plan worked.

To be honest I haven't seen anyone talk about this from a party political viewpoint. That seems a bit of a stretch and a weak criticism of the documentary to deflect from the actual issue.
« Reply #2228 on: January 25, 2022, 03:20:31 pm »
Politically speaking, Watt's social media would have you believe he's somewhere marginally left of centre, and he's certainly taken swipes at the Tories - the Barnard Castle Eye Test Hazy Pale Ale was a funny bit of marketing off the back of the Cummings furore.

Fair enough if Scottish-Don is taking the people he's met as he found them, I tend to try and do the same. It's just difficult to see how there's not some truth to some of the bad press coming out, when it's being fired at them from all angles. Maybe success has bred jealousy, maybe the stories are an exaggerated version of the truth, but rarely have I known a company and an owner - of a beer company no less - get so many attacks on them from so many angles. It would be bizarre and a bit of a conspiracy if none of it were true.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 25, 2022, 10:44:29 pm
Quote from: dimwit on January 22, 2022, 02:22:05 am
Born in a lager country, fell in love with weissen bier, I can only declare one winner, and that is Fosters


Nothing wrong with Fosters. Out of that 4% 'bog standard' sector, I think it's the nicest (Carling, on the other hand, is awful).

I still hate hoppy beer, especially if it has that citra shite.

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 26, 2022, 09:33:47 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2022, 10:44:29 pm

Nothing wrong with Fosters. Out of that 4% 'bog standard' sector, I think it's the nicest (Carling, on the other hand, is awful).

I still hate hoppy beer, especially if it has that citra shite.

I love hoppy beers, the more hop aromas and flavours the better for me. Theres certain hops that smell strongly of weed. Love those. I dont partake anymore but still love the smell of fresh weed, so to inhale those aromas in a beer is heaven :)
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 26, 2022, 11:28:07 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 26, 2022, 09:33:47 am
I love hoppy beers, the more hop aromas and flavours the better for me. Theres certain hops that smell strongly of weed. Love those. I dont partake anymore but still love the smell of fresh weed, so to inhale those aromas in a beer is heaven :)
I had a Citra IPA from Indie Brew Co in a taphouse the other day, was incredibly hoppy and smelt so strong of weed that I honestly thought the barman had sparked up in the room behind the bar for a moment, until I realised it was the beer.

Had a Blue Moon Belgian White last night after a work event and it hit the spot, considering it's Belgian style and made in Colorado, it's one of the nicer mass produced beers easily available. £5.50 a pint though, steep.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 26, 2022, 02:14:13 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 26, 2022, 11:28:07 am
I had a Citra IPA from Indie Brew Co in a taphouse the other day, was incredibly hoppy and smelt so strong of weed that I honestly thought the barman had sparked up in the room behind the bar for a moment, until I realised it was the beer.
Theyre closely related. You can tell just by looking at a hop flower.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hops_and_cannabinoids

https://wayofleaf.com/blog/marijuana-and-hops

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 26, 2022, 04:27:53 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 26, 2022, 11:28:07 am
I had a Citra IPA from Indie Brew Co in a taphouse the other day, was incredibly hoppy and smelt so strong of weed that I honestly thought the barman had sparked up in the room behind the bar for a moment, until I realised it was the beer.

Had a Blue Moon Belgian White last night after a work event and it hit the spot, considering it's Belgian style and made in Colorado, it's one of the nicer mass produced beers easily available. £5.50 a pint though, steep.



I generally really love wheat beers - creamy, a little sweet, decent bit of fizz, no intrusive hops to dominate the taste. But I see 'trendy' breweries are now polluting these with fruit and other such shit.

For some reason, really enjoying Corona lager lately; picked up some 10-packs from Aldi, who were selling them off for £5.99. Speaking of Aldi, they changed their Galahad lager from a poor Carling rip-off, to a very good Fosters imitation. At £2.19 for 4 (4%), it's actually not bad at all.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
February 18, 2022, 09:30:03 pm
A new brewery opened near me last fall,concentrates on euro style session beers.
https://www.notchbrewing.com/notchbrighton#brightonontap. They were suppossed to be doing an english style bitter and a mild style but i've not seen any signs yet.I'm kinda hanging out in hope for those.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 06:29:01 am
Random question - but where/when did the term session come from in regards to beers/IPAs? Back in my youth we would have talked about going on a "session" as basically going out on the lash all-day. But I find it hard to believe that such an un-sophisticated term would have been picked up by these trendy breweries.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 09:25:00 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 06:29:01 am
Random question - but where/when did the term session come from in regards to beers/IPAs? Back in my youth we would have talked about going on a "session" as basically going out on the lash all-day. But I find it hard to believe that such an un-sophisticated term would have been picked up by these trendy breweries.
Its not perfect etymology, but its thought to stem back to WW1 England, where workers were allowed breaks or sessions where they would be allowed to stop working and have a drink. These would be between 11am and 3pm, then again in the evening. These allocated license times for ale houses didnt really change until the late 80s. Typical ale of the time was often stout or Porter, which was a bit too impactful to return to work on after a few, so lighter ales between 3 and 4% became more popular as you could enjoy two or three and still be fit to work. Pints of mild were the go to then, and if you read into it, its mild bitter thats first referred to as a session drink.

That such beers are now classed as session or sessionable comes from that I believe, though its taken on the modern connotations that youve referred to. Its why today, most sub 4% session ales harken from a more traditional British style, even the American options flooding the market.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
