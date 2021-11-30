Anyone watched Beer Masters on Amazon Prime?
Kind of like Bake Off but for beer. There's (I think) 5 teams, all from different countries - England, The Netherlands, Belgium, France and Italy - and each week they're given a different style of beer to go away and brew.
There's some really knowledgeable and interesting guest judges they have on, often master brewers from famous brands and James Blunt as the host is reasonably tolerable. There's a master brewer I can't say I've heard of (she's very knowledgeable though) who makes the 'tasting notes' parts and the technical detail very accessible, not pretentious as it could end up being.
They also visit a few big breweries like Camden (don't rate their Hells Lager much myself) and Stella Artois, which is fairly interesting.
There's some really good looking beers made by the teams and a few disasters, it's a decent watch. I'd say it's easy and enjoyable watching for anyone who likes their beer.
Anyone who's doing Dry January, I would avoid, as it really makes you want a beer
There was one shot of the Belgian team sat by the river in their home town sharing a bottle of Belgian Blonde that was giving me insane cravings.