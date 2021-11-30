« previous next »
Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
November 30, 2021, 04:31:05 pm
I haven't been in here since February this year and I couldn't be bothered reading back through the pages, so I'm not aware if this brewery has been mentioned before:

https://arpusbrewing.co/

Latvian brewery which makes crazy good IPA's. I've tried several of their IPA's and none of them were short of being damn good!

Vocation from Manchester, UK is not too bad either but not in the same league as Arpus.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
November 30, 2021, 05:21:24 pm
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on November 30, 2021, 04:31:05 pm
https://arpusbrewing.co/

They sold in shops in the UK anywhere? I want to buy some of that Coffee x Vanilla x Maple Imperial Stout but their site is in Euros and doesn't seem to let me add anything to the cart.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 1, 2021, 02:24:54 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on November 30, 2021, 05:21:24 pm
They sold in shops in the UK anywhere? I want to buy some of that Coffee x Vanilla x Maple Imperial Stout but their site is in Euros and doesn't seem to let me add anything to the cart.

Just tried.  I added one and said add in x12 multiples so i did and said "no".  Went to basket and increased to 12 and updated and seemed to work. 50 euros.  Not gone further to check shipping/taxes.

Think they are out of stock
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 4, 2021, 08:39:00 pm
Finally got to try Tynt Meadow, the English Trappist, very nice indeed...
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 20, 2021, 12:00:51 pm
I've just bought myself a bottle of this from Lidl - intrigued by the potential flavour........



https://eaglebrewery.co.uk/beers/banana-bread/
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 20, 2021, 02:01:46 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 20, 2021, 12:00:51 pm
I've just bought myself a bottle of this from Lidl - intrigued by the potential flavour........



https://eaglebrewery.co.uk/beers/banana-bread/
It's not awful to be fair, I've tried it.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 20, 2021, 02:35:00 pm
Anyone tried the Guinness Nitro Surge? Seems a bit gimmicky on the face of it...
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 20, 2021, 04:13:30 pm
So...

Anyone her fancy Barrel Aged Imperial Stouts? :)

This beauty was aged in Rum barrels and is a monster of 17,1%. Hallelujah!! :o ;D It's To Øl Yule Malt BA Edition.

It's pitch black, low carbonation, loads of all the malty notes + the boozy sweet notes from the rum barrel. It's a beer for that quiet moment at the end of the evening when the family has left after Christmas Dinner and you have to unwind all by yourself and think about life.

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
December 21, 2021, 04:13:49 pm
Had a bottle of Fortnum and Mason's Christmas Ale last night. Was nice and not too expensive as a Xmas treat (3.50 a bottle)
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 4, 2022, 11:51:09 pm
I do like a lot of Pale Ales in the UK Craft scene, I tend to go for Verdant, Cloudwater, Neon Raptor, Pressure Drop, Left Handed Giant or maybe Wylam, any other highly recommended craft brewers for Pales that I might be missing out on?
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 5, 2022, 02:25:18 am
Quote from: filopastry on January  4, 2022, 11:51:09 pm
I do like a lot of Pale Ales in the UK Craft scene, I tend to go for Verdant, Cloudwater, Neon Raptor, Pressure Drop, Left Handed Giant or maybe Wylam, any other highly recommended craft brewers for Pales that I might be missing out on?
The ones you mention there are all really good filo, and I think the first two you are arguably two of the very best producers of ultra hopped pales in the craft scene. All six are premier league imo.

Others that can hold their own with those you mention would be:-

Deya (easily in the same league as Verdant and Cloudwater)
Overtone
Pollys
Pomona Island
Track

Theres others that make very good pales, but theyre more all round great breweries (as opposed to specialising in pales):-

Buxton
Red Willow (try their Perceptionless if you like hoppy pales, its incredible)
The Kernel
Burning Sky
Vibrant Forest

Honourable mentions for some others (some of which are readily available in the supermarkets these days):-

North
Northern Monk
Vocation
Brew By Numbers
Howling Hops
Fierce
Wild Horse
Burning Soul
Siren
Pentrich
Burnt Mill
Full Circle

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 5, 2022, 07:35:07 am
I live less than 500 yards from Left Handed Giants taproom, and probably 5 minutes walk from their brewpub.  Their beers decent, but there are much better Bristol breweries (and I live kind of close to all of them).

New Bristol Brewery - Make some great IPAs but also some of the most interesting stouts going.  Kept me sane during lockdown.  My favourite brewery.

Wiper And True - Probably the biggest craft brewery in Bristol.  A lot of their stuff is session, but every now and then they produce a cracker.

Moors - Started off in Somerset before relocating to Bristol.  It's ran by a Californian chap and takes most of it's inspiration from his Californian roots (think Sierra Nevada).  Really nice beers, don't recall ever having a bad one.

Lost And Grounded - They do make some cracking IPAs but mainly concentrate on Kellerbier.

Arbor - Don't brew many beers, but each one is great, especially the Shangri-La.

Like I said, all these are within a two mile radius and I'm bang in the middle.  There are other breweries in South Bristol, but none are really that great, Bristol Beer Factory is probably the best, they have about four bars including the Arnolfini.

Luckily my local only serves ale from Bristol and the South West so I get try all of them out.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 5, 2022, 07:59:32 am
Had a lot of Arbor and Wiper & True and both excellent.

But I had an impy Stout from Left Handed Giant over xmas that was one of the best beers Ive ever had - King of the Woodland I think it was called. An incredible beer.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 5, 2022, 10:21:43 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on January  5, 2022, 02:25:18 am
The ones you mention there are all really good filo, and I think the first two you are arguably two of the very best producers of ultra hopped pales in the craft scene. All six are premier league imo.

Others that can hold their own with those you mention would be:-

Deya (easily in the same league as Verdant and Cloudwater)
Overtone
Pollys
Pomona Island
Track

Theres others that make very good pales, but theyre more all round great breweries (as opposed to specialising in pales):-

Buxton
Red Willow (try their Perceptionless if you like hoppy pales, its incredible)
The Kernel
Burning Sky
Vibrant Forest

Honourable mentions for some others (some of which are readily available in the supermarkets these days):-

North
Northern Monk
Vocation
Brew By Numbers
Howling Hops
Fierce
Wild Horse
Burning Soul
Siren
Pentrich
Burnt Mill
Full Circle



Somehow I had managed to forget to include Deya, which I do love as well, and Steady Rolling Man may well be my favourite "Core Range" Pale, but thanks for the other recommendations as well, have a few craft beer shops near me so can try a few new ones out as well!

Thanks for the pointers on Bristol breweries as well Hedley!

Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
January 17, 2022, 04:49:33 pm
Anyone watched Beer Masters on Amazon Prime?

Kind of like Bake Off but for beer. There's (I think) 5 teams, all from different countries - England, The Netherlands, Belgium, France and Italy - and each week they're given a different style of beer to go away and brew.

There's some really knowledgeable and interesting guest judges they have on, often master brewers from famous brands and James Blunt as the host is reasonably tolerable. There's a master brewer I can't say I've heard of (she's very knowledgeable though) who makes the 'tasting notes' parts and the technical detail very accessible, not pretentious as it could end up being.

They also visit a few big breweries like Camden (don't rate their Hells Lager much myself) and Stella Artois, which is fairly interesting.

There's some really good looking beers made by the teams and a few disasters, it's a decent watch. I'd say it's easy and enjoyable watching for anyone who likes their beer.

Anyone who's doing Dry January, I would avoid, as it really makes you want a beer  ;D There was one shot of the Belgian team sat by the river in their home town sharing a bottle of Belgian Blonde that was giving me insane cravings.
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Yesterday at 07:31:08 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 17, 2022, 04:49:33 pm
Anyone watched Beer Masters on Amazon Prime?

Kind of like Bake Off but for beer. There's (I think) 5 teams, all from different countries - England, The Netherlands, Belgium, France and Italy - and each week they're given a different style of beer to go away and brew.

There's some really knowledgeable and interesting guest judges they have on, often master brewers from famous brands and James Blunt as the host is reasonably tolerable. There's a master brewer I can't say I've heard of (she's very knowledgeable though) who makes the 'tasting notes' parts and the technical detail very accessible, not pretentious as it could end up being.

They also visit a few big breweries like Camden (don't rate their Hells Lager much myself) and Stella Artois, which is fairly interesting.

There's some really good looking beers made by the teams and a few disasters, it's a decent watch. I'd say it's easy and enjoyable watching for anyone who likes their beer.

Anyone who's doing Dry January, I would avoid, as it really makes you want a beer  ;D There was one shot of the Belgian team sat by the river in their home town sharing a bottle of Belgian Blonde that was giving me insane cravings.

Thanks, I enjoyed that! It did sum up craft beer drinkers up a bit though in the first episode when they are supposed to be making an easy drinking beer, and the judges warn that making a dark beer or a sour is probably a bad idea, then you end up with a few dark beers and a sour.  ;D

In other news...

BrewDog boss accused of trying to intimidate ex-staff over TV exposé

Quote
James Watt appears to warn sources who gave evidence to BBC that their identities could be revealed

The boss of BrewDog has been accused of trying to intimidate former staff who are due to appear in a critical documentary that will shine a light on the beer brands workplace culture.

The self-styled punk brewery, which is targeting an eventual £2bn stock market float, apologised last year after current and former employees signed an open letter alleging a culture of fear in which workers were bullied and treated like objects.

Some of the allegations will be revisited in a BBC documentary, Disclosure: The Truth About BrewDog, due to air on Monday evening.

But in fresh posts on BrewDogs Equity for Punks forum, the companys chief executive, James Watt, appeared to attempt to warn sources who gave evidence to the BBC that their identities could be exposed.

In the forum, which is seen by investors and some staff, he said: All of this is very, very likely to end up in court.

He said the BBC will likely have told sources that their identity will remain anonymous. But he said anonymity can never be guaranteed and a court could order the BBC to name former staff who contributed to the programme.

If anyone is in any way concerned by this, it is not too late to withdraw your consent, he said.

A spokesperson for the Unite trade union criticised Watts comments. Any attempt to intimidate current and former workers taking a stand on systemic mistreatment will not be tolerated, said Bryan Simpson, an industrial organiser for Unite Hospitality. We will represent all Unite members fully against efforts by a multimillionaire to silence them.

Watt said: We  know false information has been given to the BBC, which if broadcast would be highly defamatory. BrewDog fully supports transparency and investigative journalism. However, it must also protect itself from defamatory allegations and will not hesitate to do so.

Last year 61 former workers signed an open letter under the banner Punks with Purpose. They alleged that the Scottish brewers dizzyingly rapid growth had involved cutting corners on health and safety, espousing values it did not live by, and creating a toxic culture that led to staff suffering from mental illness.

The company, whose meteoric rise has attracted admiration as well as criticism for its sometimes controversial PR stunts, has since apologised and performed a review of its workplace culture. Watt has repeatedly promised to learn from the experience, while also casting doubt on the integrity of some of the complainants.

Disclosure: The Truth About BrewDog is on BBC One Scotland on Monday 24 January at 7pm and will also be on iPlayer.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jan/21/brewdog-boss-accused-of-trying-to-intimidate-ex-staff-over-tv-expose
Re: Drink Better Beer - Belgian, German, Craft, Ales, Lagers all your hoppy goodness in one place
Today at 02:22:05 am
Born in a lager country, fell in love with weissen bier, I can only declare one winner, and that is Fosters

