I live less than 500 yards from Left Handed Giants taproom, and probably 5 minutes walk from their brewpub. Their beers decent, but there are much better Bristol breweries (and I live kind of close to all of them).



New Bristol Brewery - Make some great IPAs but also some of the most interesting stouts going. Kept me sane during lockdown. My favourite brewery.



Wiper And True - Probably the biggest craft brewery in Bristol. A lot of their stuff is session, but every now and then they produce a cracker.



Moors - Started off in Somerset before relocating to Bristol. It's ran by a Californian chap and takes most of it's inspiration from his Californian roots (think Sierra Nevada). Really nice beers, don't recall ever having a bad one.



Lost And Grounded - They do make some cracking IPAs but mainly concentrate on Kellerbier.



Arbor - Don't brew many beers, but each one is great, especially the Shangri-La.



Like I said, all these are within a two mile radius and I'm bang in the middle. There are other breweries in South Bristol, but none are really that great, Bristol Beer Factory is probably the best, they have about four bars including the Arnolfini.



Luckily my local only serves ale from Bristol and the South West so I get try all of them out.