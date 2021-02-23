Small world mate, I live in Chester (well, within 20 minutes drive) - just always refer to Liverpool as town given my history with the place (from Cheshire originally but lived in Liverpool for several years).



That Praline Stout sounds amazing, would definitely bob in when they're open for a try of one of those.



Have you and Redmark tried the beer selection at Chester Beer and Wine in Handbridge? They have a great selection and Dave, the beer guy is very knowledgable, but sadly a Blue but one of the more gentlemanly of that breed.For Xmas my grandson bought me a selection of pale ales from Artichoke on the canal by Harkers (they've opened a small retail outlet during the closure of the bar/restaurant) - Roma Sojourn, Cloudwater Brew and First Chop Hop with a bottle of Tatton Blond for good measure.